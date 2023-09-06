Kanat Bozumbayev appointed Advisor to President of Kazakhstan

Images | Akorda

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting of the Security Council of Kazakhstan discussing gambling addiction among the population, Kazinform cites Akorda.





Over the past years, the situation with gambling addiction in Kazakhstan has become more prevalent. It is a big tragedy for some families," said the President.





Tokayev drew attention to the fact that the youth form a special risk group and instructed the government bodies to strengthen the work to impose restrictions on gambling for some categories of citizens.





Special attention needs to be placed on educational and awareness raising measures in the fight against gambling addiction," stressed the Kazakh Head of State, setting concrete tasks before the relevant ministries.





The President also drew attention of the law enforcement bodies to the rise in crimes as a result of gambling addiction and tasked to take preventing and other measures to ensure the rule of law.





He pointed out the important role of the public, clergy, and mass media in forming social attitudes to prevent development of gambling addiction in the country.





The Head of State also noted the importance of stepping up the work to prevent financial and other offences in the sphere of gambling business.





It is important to track all the movements of funds and take necessary measures when violations take place," said Tokayev.





The meeting saw reports made by the government members and heads of a number of government bodies.





Following the discussion, the President instructed to take a set of legislative, organization, and information and ideological measures to fight gambling addiction among the citizens.