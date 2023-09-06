This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kanat Bozumbayev appointed Advisor to President of Kazakhstan
relevant news
Timur Suleimenov named Chairman of National Bank of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State Tokayev tasks National Bank to reduce inflation
This is not the first year we ponder over the task to ensure sufficient loans available to businesses. I already stated on the importance of accelerating this work in my address to the Kazakhstani people. It is very important to find a balanced solution to this issue, actively stimulate the introduction of new approaches, instruments, and mechanisms. Special attention needs international financial cooperation and interaction of the National Bank and central banks and financial institutes of third countries. Given the current geopolitical circumstances, greater interest to our financial system is seen from global regulators. Therefore, it is very important to find a balance in establishing such relations and ensuring a proper risk assessment and consequences for the country’s financial security," said Tokayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President chairs Security Council meeting
Over the past years, the situation with gambling addiction in Kazakhstan has become more prevalent. It is a big tragedy for some families," said the President.
Special attention needs to be placed on educational and awareness raising measures in the fight against gambling addiction," stressed the Kazakh Head of State, setting concrete tasks before the relevant ministries.
It is important to track all the movements of funds and take necessary measures when violations take place," said Tokayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Four Kazakh ministers, including Ecology Minister, relieved of their duties
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
We must rely on our own resources - President on energy security
The series of accidents which occurred at heat and power stations last winter revealed the problem of infrastructure wear-and-tear. The old infrastructure directly impacts both on social wellbeing of the citizens and on paces of industrialization. It is evident that it is impossible to implement a new economic model without modernization of infrastructure. The Government’s new plan on infrastructure development should outline all the problems of this sector and determine the ways of tackling the situation," said the President.
The reconstruction of the new unit of the Ekibastuz GRES-1 will be completed this year. All eight units will operate at the station. The project on expansion of GRES-2 is under implementation, while the project on construction of GRES-3 is to be launched," said Tokayev.
In general, Kazakhstan must not import electricity and be dependent on other countries. What is happening now is unacceptable from the viewpoint of security of the state. Of course, the implementation of RES projects will be continued. Special attention should be given to hydroelectric power stations," he stressed.
Energy, heat and water supply are a single technologically interrelated system. New decisions are required," he noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to build Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President urges to stiffen child abuse punishment
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to hold nationwide referendum on nuclear power plant construction - President
Nuclear energy development has turned into the economic and political issue of particular importance. On the one hand, being the world’s largest uranium producer, Kazakhstan needs to develop its own nuclear generation. Some experts stand for building NPP with small reactors. On the other hand, some people and experts express concerns over safety of NPPs," the President noted.
We need to continue public hearings and discussions on this issue. In 2019, in my election platform, I promised that the decisions regarding the most important strategic problems would be taken via referendums. The construction of the NPP or rejecting this idea is the issue of particular importance impacting the future of our country. Therefore, I propose to hold a nationwide referendum on this issue," he stressed, adding that the dates of the referendum would be determined later.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
01.09.2023, 14:03Kazakh President urges to stiffen child abuse punishment 01.09.2023, 18:0450656Four Kazakh ministers, including Ecology Minister, relieved of their duties 01.09.2023, 14:3449666Kazakhstan to build Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry 01.09.2023, 15:5049571We must rely on our own resources - President on energy security 30.08.2023, 12:2749271Hurricane Idalia forces evacuations, flight cancellations in U.S. Florida 16.08.2023, 09:32118166Serik Zhumangarin offers Huawei to develop IT infrastructure and digitalization in Kazakhstan 16.08.2023, 10:38118036China's largest marketplace is interested in promoting Kazakhstani goods 16.08.2023, 08:28117566Kazakhstan economy growth for 7 months amounted to 4.8% 15.08.2023, 17:45AD Ports Group Signs Heads of Terms Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP for Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan116676AD Ports Group Signs Heads of Terms Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP for Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan 14.08.2023, 17:41108456Mutual trade of Kazakhstan with the countries of the EAEU increased by 4.1%