Kanat Bozumbayev checks measures to protect metropolitan area from floods

Deputy Prime Minister visited Zhibek-Zholy village in Arshalyn district, Taitobe and Talapker villages in Tselinograd district and Kosshy town in Akmola region, primeminister.kz reports.





During the working trip Kanat Bozumbayev together with the Akim of the region Marat Akhmetzhanov checked the condition of dams, culverts, hydroelectric facilities at the mouth of the Esil and Nura rivers. He also inspected the construction of a 6.5 km long barrier dam along the Astana counter-regulator and Zhibek Zholy village 500 metres from the capital.





In Taitoba, near the town of Kosshy, the Deputy Prime Minister inspected the protective dike. In fact, 7 thousand people live in the village. The bund serves as a protection of the settlement from melt steppe waters.





In addition, Kanat Bozumbayev familiarised himself with the state of the Preobrazhensky hydroelectric complex on the Nura-Esil rivers and works on raising the banks of the drainage channel passing through Talapker village.





In total, there are 144 flood-prone settlements in Akmola region. According to the Akimat, preventive measures have been completed in all of them.





Thus, in Tselinogradsky district, bank reinforcement and channel widening of critical sections of the Esil and Nura rivers were carried out. Dredging of the Kylshakty river basin in the city of Kokshetau has been carried out.





The region's leadership reported that today 107.4 km of drainage channels have been constructed in the region, 38 km of river beds have been cleaned, bank reinforcement and dredging of flood-prone areas of rivers over 35 km long have been carried out. 131 kilometres of dams have been strengthened, over 21 kilometres of new embankments have been built and 336 culverts have been constructed.





Following the results of the working visit Kanat Bozumbayev instructed to prepare the necessary amount of equipment and personnel to pass the flood period.