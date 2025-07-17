Kassym-Jomart Tokayev amends laws regulating housing and utilities services

Tell a friend

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which makes changes and additions to several acts concerning housing and utilities services, entrepreneurship and the Export Credit Agency’s activity, Akorda reports.





The law provides for amendments to the Land, Entrepreneurial, Civil Procedural, Social, Water Codes as well as 23 laws.





The Head of State also signed amendments and additions to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on administrative offences in the field of housing and utilities services.