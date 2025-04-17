This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appreciates EDB’s contribution to Kazakhstan’s economy
Kazakhstan to build its first reverse lane road in Akmola region
The implementation of the project is particularly relevant during the summer season, when traffic flow toward the Zerenda resort zone increases sharply. The total length of the section under repair is about 47 km. Work has already begun and is proceeding as scheduled," noted the Vice Minister.
Kazakhstan spends nearly KZT6bln on national sports development
The Association of National Sports of Kazakhstan, which unites 10 federations, supports the development of national sports at the republican level," noted Serik Zharasbayev.
Olzhas Bektenov instructs to continue monitoring and be ready for prompt measures
It should be noted that the same settlements are subjected to waterlogging every year in the region. It means that the measures taken in Akmola region are not effective enough. Marat Muratovich, revise your plans and do all the necessary work this year. Provide the necessary assistance and help to people whose houses and plots have been flooded. I instruct the Ministry for Emergency Situations together with interested state agencies to continue round-the-clock monitoring of the flood situation. Forces and means should always be ready for prompt response," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
- Akimats of Akmola, Abay, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions should take all measures to prevent complication of the flood situation, responsibly and promptly respond, inform the authorised state bodies and the leadership of the country. It is also necessary to establish clear feedback with the population and immediately respond to their appeals for help.
- The Ministry of Water Resources and akimats have been instructed to keep special control over the filling of reservoirs and water bodies, especially those located in the northern and eastern regions of the country. In addition, it is necessary to ensure the safety of hydraulic structures.
- Ministries for Emergency Situations, Internal Affairs and regional akimats should ensure control over the situation in case of complication of the situation. In case of necessity to transfer forces and means.
- The Ministry of Transport together with regional Akimats should take measures to restore the damaged road infrastructure. It is necessary to ensure constant monitoring of the condition of roads and bridges.
- The Ministry of Ecology, when receiving information about the deterioration of the weather forecast, should promptly bring storm warnings to the concerned state bodies.
- The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry should continue work on flood forecasting and modelling, and finalise the Tasqyn information system.
- Taking into account last year's floods, within a week to complete the work on updating all normative legal acts on emergency response and assistance to the population.
Olzhas Bektenov instructs to intensify preparations for wildfire season
As inspections have shown, not all regions at the proper level realise the Plan of measures to prevent and eliminate natural fires. The work on creation of mineralised strips around settlements in Zhambyl, Kostanay, Turkestan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Abay, Zhetysu and Ulytau regions has not been started. This is a direct threat to villages in case of steppe or forest fires. In West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Ulytau regions, the territory of settlements has not yet been cleared of dry vegetation and rubbish. In addition, forestry institutions of Aktobe, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions are not ready for the fire-hazardous period. In this regard, I instruct regional akims to intensify work on preparation for the fire season and take this issue under personal control," Olzhas Bektenov instructed.
The exercises should work out the issues of extinguishing transboundary fires and interaction with the services of neighbouring states. It is necessary to work out the issue of organising the duty of state aviation helicopters with spillway devices in fire-prone regions. Unmanned aerial vehicles should also be used for visual inspection of forests and steppes," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Kazakhstan recovers assets worth 610bln tenge
For the first time ever Kazakhstan deployed its independent peacekeeping mission, President
Turan gas heat plant, LRT and depot with control centre: Olzhas Bektenov inspects implementation of infrastructure projects in Astana
Karaganda to receive 'City of Labour Glory. 1941-1945' title
