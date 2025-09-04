03.09.2025, 09:00 6496
Tokayev attends China’s parade marking 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II
Images | Akorda
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, attended the military parade in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II as an honorary guest, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Wu Zeke, deputy director of the Office of the Leading Group for the Military Parade and a senior officer of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, said that the parade will showcase the new organizational structure of China’s armed forces, and for the first time will display certain types of land-, sea- and air-based strategic weapons, as well as hypersonic and precision strike systems, unmanned and counter-unmanned aerial vehicles.
The parade will feature 45 marching soldier units and will last approximately 70 minutes.
Apart from the Ground Troops, Navy, Air Force, and Missile Force, the parade will also feature four additional branches of the armed forces: the Aerospace Force, the Cyberspace Force, the Information Support Force and the Joint Logistics Support Force.
04.09.2025, 09:00 846
How Kazakhstan Is Building a Digital Ecosystem
As part of the large-scale digital transformation carried out since 2021, a set of digital solutions has been implemented in Kazakhstan’s ministries aimed at increasing the efficiency of public administration, reducing administrative and corruption barriers, and improving the quality of services provided to citizens and businesses, primeminister.kz reports.
As a result, more than 28 billion tenge have been brought out of the shadow economy, and more than 13 billion tenge of budget funds have been saved. The overall effect of the implemented solutions amounted to 51.3 billion tenge. The time required to provide public services has been reduced 20-fold, and corruption and administrative barriers have been significantly decreased.
A platform-based model of public administration is being introduced, based on the principles of client orientation, transparency, efficiency, and maximum automation. Mechanisms for proactive service provision have been launched, minimizing citizen involvement in the process of receiving services.
A Digital Government Support Center has been established, and the practice of business process reengineering has been introduced in cooperation with the Digital Government Office, providing for analysis, redesign, and scaling of effective solutions.
Today Kazakhstan ranks 24th among 193 countries in the world in terms of digitalization and is among the top ten leaders in the online services index. Already 92% of public services are available online," said Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiev.
In line with the implementation of the President’s Address, Kazakhstan is actively introducing G2C (government-to-citizen) digital services that make access to public services faster, more transparent, and more accessible.
The full transition to electronic medical certificates and sick leave forms has eliminated paper document flow, reduced the shadow economy by 7.5 billion tenge, and ensured transparency of the system. The budget savings amounted to 450 million tenge. Telemedicine has opened the possibility of remote consultations and diagnostics, covering 1.5 million services and saving the population more than 13 billion tenge.
Enrollment in kindergartens and schools has been digitized, improving the process by 46%. A child can now transfer from one school to another in just one day instead of five, increasing efficiency by 66%.
Teacher professional development is now faster - automatic selection and digital distribution have reduced the process from two to three months to two weeks, resulting in savings of 119 million tenge. College admission has also been simplified: online applications and automatic verification of preferential status have reduced document processing times from five days to thirty minutes.
University admissions and dormitory placement have also been implemented online - a unified service allows applicants to submit documents, register with a clinic, complete military registration, and obtain a dormitory place. The introduction of the electronic Unified National Test (UNT) certificate has saved the budget 83 million tenge and saved citizens more than 300 million tenge.
For road users, the e-accident protocol has been introduced: a mobile service allows accidents to be recorded without police involvement. Now insurance payments are made in 5 days instead of 40, with an economic effect of 516 million tenge.
Enforcement proceedings have been automated - cases are initiated automatically, notifications are sent via SMS, and the involvement of private enforcement officers is excluded. This ensures annual savings of 2 billion tenge.
Digital notarized powers of attorney can now be obtained via video call, significantly increasing the number of issued documents and simplifying the process for citizens.
To improve the targeting of social support, the "Social Wallet" project has been implemented. The first block - free and subsidized meals - has been introduced in 2,369 schools, and the "Business Wallet" for accounting of hot meals is operating in 3,950 schools.
We are implementing digital solutions in the social sector. The ‘Social Wallet’ project allows us to monitor the provision of free meals, eliminate false reporting, and use budget funds more efficiently. Today this tool is being scaled up and implemented in all schools of the country," added Zhaslan Madiev.
03.09.2025, 21:10 6246
New Vice Minister for Emergency Situations named
Images | primeminister.kz
By the Decree of the Kazakh Government, Yerbolat Sadyrbayev has been appointed Kazakh Vice Minister for Emergency Situations. He previously served as head of the State Institution Kazselezashchita under the Ministry for Emergency Situations, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Yerbolat Sadyrbayev was born in 1982 in the Zhambyl region.
He holds a PhD degree in Public and Local Administration. He graduated from the Dulaty University, the Kazakh State Law University, and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2009- 2010 he served as Advisor to the Administrative Office of the President of Kazakhstan. In 2014-2019 he held the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the Almaty city court.
03.09.2025, 12:00 1021
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov Held a Meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Egmont Group Jérôme Beaumont
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Egmont Group Jérôme Beaumont. The parties discussed cooperation in the areas previously outlined during the negotiations between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Chair of the organization Elżbieta Franków-Jaśkiewicz, primeminister.kz reports.
The mechanism of interaction in the field of combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) was considered, including asset recovery and improving the effectiveness of financial intelligence.
Jérôme Beaumont highly appreciated the reforms being implemented in the country and expressed his readiness to develop the partnership.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the importance of the Egmont Group as a key international platform for ensuring financial security and confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to international AML/CFT standards.
Following the meeting, the participants underlined the importance of further strengthening cooperation to ensure global financial stability.
29.08.2025, 20:11 29771
Sanzhar Zharkeshov appointed as Kazakh Deputy Energy Minister
Images | primeminister.kz
By a government order, Sanzhar Zharkeshov has been appointed to the post of the Deputy Energy Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Sanzhar Zharkeshov brings extensive international experience across the energy industry, working in the U.S., Iraq, Russia, Scotland, Colombia, Oman, the UK, and Ukraine.
In 2019, he was appointed as the Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.
In 2022, he joined the QazaqGaz national company as the Board Chairman.
29.08.2025, 17:09 30716
Kazakhstan establishes medal to commemorate 30th anniversary of Constitution
The Head of State decreed to establish the commemorative medal "The 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan", Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The medal will be awarded for significant contribution to ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution of Kazakhstan, strengthening the country’s independence, accord and stability in Kazakhstan’s society, protection of constitutional rights and freedoms, and development of ideas and principles of constitutionalism.
Besides, representatives of vocational professions, workers of the public sector, manufacturing organizations and others will be decorated with the commemorative medal.
29.08.2025, 15:00 31281
Constitution is unshakable foundation of Independence, Kazakh President
Images | Akorda
The Kazakh President addressed the Constitution and statehood: dialogue of the law and the future scientific conference, dated to the 30th anniversary of the Kazakh Constitution, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
He said today Kazakhstan is celebrating a milestone date. The Constitution of Kazakhstan was adopted 30 years ago at the nationwide referendum. He stressed that it became a historical moment for Kazakhstan.
The Head of State said the Constitution is the unshakable foundation of our Independence and a trustworthy guide for strengthening the country’s statehood.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted Kazakhstan implemented several packages of political reforms, consistently updated the country’s political system.
Today, we see the appropriateness of the country’s strategic choice towards the path of progress to a civilized society. The 2022 referendum recorded an unprecedented level of consolidation of the nation around the strategic tasks set before our state," the President stated.
He emphasized during the historically short period, the society passed through fundamental evolution towards political maturity and civic responsibility.
28.08.2025, 17:30 36071
Both chambers of Kazakh Parliament to convene on September 2
Images | mazhilis.parlam.kz
Speaker of the Majilis Yerlan Koshanov on Thursday signed a decree summoning a joint session of both chambers of parliament, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the lower chamber of parliament.
According to subparagraph 2 of paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Kazakh Constitution, I decree to convene a joint session of the chambers of parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan at 11:00 a.m. on September 2, 2025, in Astana, reads the decree.
28.08.2025, 12:06 37186
Kazakh Government approves concept of regional development till 2030
Images | primeminister.kz
The concept of regional development till 2030 was developed following a directive from the Head of State aimed for sustainable and balanced development of regions, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Government.
Kazakhstan’s Deputy National Economy Minister Baurzhan Omarbekov said: "The document seeks to raise living standards of the population and unlock economic potential of regions through macro-regional development and growth points, including agglomerations, single-industry towns, support villages and new Alatau city.
A key focus is placed to bridging gaps in access to social, engineering, and transport facilities".
Now, the sufficiency level of settlements in terms of the system of regional standards stands at 64%. The figure is expected to increase to 70% by 2028. Moreover, the contribution of small- and medium-sized enterprises to the GDP will reach 40% in 2030, said Omarbekov.
The Government has also taken steps to develop single-industry towns, including creation of industrial zones, implementation of domestic content programs, SME development, conclusion of long-term agreements and offtake contracts between major enterprises and local producers, and others.
Efforts are underway to form and develop the city of Alatau, as the city’s major layout was approved, a special economic zone was created, as well as to develop design documentation, said the Deputy Minister.
