Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls on youth to receive quality education
Over 1 mln trees to be planted in Kazakh capital, mayor
President urges concrete action to address water scarcity in Mangistau
Head of State calls for speedy construction of airport at Kenderli resort area
Kazakhstan to launch 9 RES projects in 2025
In 2024, the country commissioned eight RES projects with a total capacity of 163.35MW: a 20MW solar power plant in Zhambyl region, two17.9MW hydro power plants in Almaty and Zhetysu regions, five wind farms with a capacity of 125.45MW in Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau and Mangistau regions," Vice Minister of Energy Sungat Yessimkhanov said at a briefing in the Central Communications Office on April 17.
For this reason, a fair amount of projects are being implemented in this field now. The 240MW Kyzylorda TPP, the 1000MW Turkestan PGU power plant, two Almaty stations with a total installed capacity of almost 1100 MW, are being converted to gas," Yessimkhanov added.
Man kills two with police mother’s gun at Florida State University
It’s a horrible thing. It’s horrible that things like this take place," Trump said.
We will make sure that we do everything we can to prosecute and make sure that we send a message to folks that this will never be tolerated here in Leon County, and I dare say across the state and across this nation," McNeil said.
Tokayev briefed on preparations for 34th session of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of People
President Tokayev awards Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan Dostyk Order
Ministry of Energy plans to overhaul 10 power units, 63 boilers, 39 turbines at TPPs
The repair works allowed to reduce the average wear level of heat sources from 65% to 61%, which has positively impacted the reliability of energy supply," said Kazakh Vice Minister of Energy Sungat Yessimkhanov at a briefing at the Central Communications Service.
To strengthen energy security and system stability, 771 MW of new capacity was commissioned in 2024. This included the restoration of Unit No. 1 (500 MW) at Ekibastuz GRES-1, replacement of Turbine No. 6 (65 MW) at Atyrau TPP, and modernization of boiler No. 8 at Zhezkazgan TPP, adding 43 MW in total. Additionally, renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 163.35 MW were commissioned," told Sungat Yessimkhanov.
