Kazakh Government approves concept of regional development till 2030

The concept of regional development till 2030 was developed following a directive from the Head of State aimed for sustainable and balanced development of regions, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Government.





Kazakhstan’s Deputy National Economy Minister Baurzhan Omarbekov said: "The document seeks to raise living standards of the population and unlock economic potential of regions through macro-regional development and growth points, including agglomerations, single-industry towns, support villages and new Alatau city.





A key focus is placed to bridging gaps in access to social, engineering, and transport facilities".





Now, the sufficiency level of settlements in terms of the system of regional standards stands at 64%. The figure is expected to increase to 70% by 2028. Moreover, the contribution of small- and medium-sized enterprises to the GDP will reach 40% in 2030, said Omarbekov.





The Government has also taken steps to develop single-industry towns, including creation of industrial zones, implementation of domestic content programs, SME development, conclusion of long-term agreements and offtake contracts between major enterprises and local producers, and others.





Efforts are underway to form and develop the city of Alatau, as the city’s major layout was approved, a special economic zone was created, as well as to develop design documentation, said the Deputy Minister.