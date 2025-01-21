20.01.2025, 20:47 6846
Kazakh President sets tasks to NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev
Images
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed about the NSC’s plans for the upcoming period, measures to ensure national security amid the ongoing challenges and threats, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
NSC Chairman Sagimbayev spoke about the measures underway on future development of national security agencies, betterment of the structure and organization of operational and service activities.
President Tokayev was informed about the work on employee and technical improvement of intelligence services, renewal of the legislative and regulatory framework as well as optimization and digitalization of service processes within the Committee.
The Head of State was also presented with the information on the situation in countering international terrorism and religious extremism, organized crime, drug trafficking, ensuring cybersecurity, protecting the state border.
In conclusion, the Kazakh President set a number of instructions on the key areas of national security agencies’ activities.
20.01.2025
Tokayev briefed on key areas of justice authorities’ activities
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Minister of Justice Yerlan Sarsembayev, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The President was briefed about the key areas of justice authorities’ activities, the Justice Ministry’s objectives and tasks in implementing the state-of-the-nation address ‘Just Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth and public optimism’.
Tokayev was informed about the ongoing work to increase the quality of rulemaking, ensuring the rule and law and forming a just and safe society.
The Head of State highlighted the importance of the priority of rights and interests of citizens in forming the legal frame.
Following the meeting, President Tokayev gave a number of instructions.
Earlier it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter to people’s writer of Kazakhstan, playwright, public figure Tolen Abdik, whose interview had been recently published in Yegemen Kazakhstan newspaper.
20.01.2025
Over 12 mln in Kazakhstan to gain access to natural gas in 2025
Images
Above 1,700 km of gas pipelines were built last year to provide more than 300,000 Kazakhstanis with access to piped gas, Kazinform News Agency cites the Energy Ministry’s press service.
Gasification of rural settlements will improve people’s living conditions, reduce air pollution, save alternate fuel costs, and raise the investment attractiveness of the regions.
65.9 billion tenge was allocated to develop 45 gasification projects in seven rural settlements this year. The projects will raise gasification rates to 62% and provide over 12.4 million people with access to piped gas.
One of the largest projects is the construction of an automated gas-regulating station Finskaya 120 in Atyrau region to increase gas pipeline carrying capacity and provide the European part of the city with the necessary gas volume to give an impulse to the industrial development of the region.
As earlier reported, in line with the President’s instruction, the Government of Kazakhstan took a decision to allocate an additional 105 billion tenge from the reserves of JSC Samruk-Kazyna for the local executive agencies. These funds will be spent on implementation of 145 gasification projects," a press release from the Energy Ministry reads.
20.01.2025
Ministry of Agriculture: Potato stocks sufficient to fully cover domestic demand
On the instructions of the Prime Minister, the Ministries of Agriculture, Trade and Integration are constantly monitoring the situation on the potato market of the country, primeminister.kz reports.
Due to increased demand from neighbouring countries, especially Uzbekistan, and high export prices, this year potato exports increased 1.5 times, from 411,000 tonnes to 605,000 tonnes. It is noted that the rush demand had an impact on the domestic market. Thus, for the last week recorded a sharp increase in the price of export-oriented producers (from 170 to 270 tenge).
In this regard, in order to stabilise potato prices in the domestic market at a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on trade activities held on 18 January 2025, it was decided to restrict the export of potatoes to third countries for a period of 6 months. This measure does not apply to the EAEU countries, but exports in this direction will be monitored. At the same time, taking into account the current situation, on 16 January this year the issuance of phytosanitary certificates for export was completely suspended.
The measures taken are aimed at ensuring stability of potato prices, preventing unreasonable price growth and banning speculative actions on the part of market participants.
In addition, the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Trade and Integration together with the territorial departments of the antimonopoly authority are intensively monitoring the situation and in case of violation of the current legislation on trade activities, they will take immediate measures to influence the market participants.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, today available stocks are sufficient to fully cover domestic demand until the early harvest of 2025. Stocks, as of January 19, are more than 850 thousand tonnes, excluding stocks in retail chains (600 thousand tonnes in the Association of Potato Growers, 68 thousand tonnes in stab funds, more than 200 thousand tonnes in cellars in households and small farms).
For reference: Gross potato harvest in 2024 is 2.9 million tonnes (including early harvest - 300 thousand tonnes). Imports for 2024 amounted to 56 thousand tonnes. The volume of potatoes for distribution to the market from August 2024 is 2.6 million tonnes with the demand of the total population at 1.5 million tonnes (including urban 954 thousand tonnes) until the early harvest (January-April). From August to December 2024 consumed - 844 thousand tonnes, exported - 620 thousand tonnes (from January to December 2024). Forecast consumption for 2025 (January-April) - 675 thousand tonnes.
20.01.2025
Draft fiscal reforms discussed with experts
On the instructions of the Prime Minister to develop new approaches to the reform of fiscal policy, Deputy Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin held the first meeting of the Expert Council under the Ministry of National Economy, primeminister.kz reports.
The Council meeting was attended by Finance Minister Madi Takiyev, Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Akylzhan Baimagambetov, Deputy Minister of National Economy Azamat Amrin and more than 20 experts, including heads of major financial, investment, analytical and consulting organisations, the Council of the Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan, NPP ‘Atameken’.
The participants discussed measures to increase the profitability of the budget. In particular, a set of new and already proposed measures within the development of the new tax code. Most participants agreed with the proposed changes in the new version of the code to eliminate a number of existing tax exemptions, increase the rate of corporate income tax (CIT) for banks and financial institutions, postponement of the introduction of taxation of remuneration on government securities from 2030 to 2026, revision of taxation of gambling business. These measures are designed to increase the profitability of budget revenues by more than 1 trillion tenge.
However, these changes are not enough to cover the existing gap between budget expenditures and revenues. As it was noted at the meeting, the annual burden on the budget is increasing, social expenditures are growing, while the development of the real sector of the economy accounts for less than 10 per cent of budget expenditures. And without reforms in the fiscal sphere it is practically impossible to correct the situation.
The participants of the meeting expressed their opinion and proposals to equalise the imbalance between monetary and fiscal policies and improve the efficiency of the taxation system.
The year 2025 will not be easy for Kazakhstan. We will have to adopt long overdue reforms that were postponed in previous years. These include bringing prices to a market state so that the state can continue to fulfil its social obligations. Unfortunately, we need to adopt a number of unpopular reforms to improve the situation with taxes, improve their administration, and perhaps even revise rates. Most importantly, we need to do this not even to save the National Fund, but to ensure that the economy continues to be a market economy. The new tax code, some of the proposals to which we have discussed today, will soon be available to the public. I urge everyone to express their opinion," Rassul Rysmambetov, Chairman of the Board of the NAC Analytica CF (NU), said.
Today we talked about the new Tax Code, which is being prepared by the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The discussion focused on the many proposed changes. The Tax Code under consideration now, first of all, is very important for the future of our country. Of course, there are many proposals, for example, to improve tax administration, increase or decrease tax rates, etc. In this regard, we need solutions that will improve the future of our nation. This is the importance of such meetings as today," economist Galymzhan Aitkazin emphasised.
14.01.2025
Measures to prepare for IX Asian Winter Games considered by Government
The Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov reviewed the progress of preparations for the IX Asian Winter Games. Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabasynov made a report, primeminister.kz reports.
IX Asian Winter Games will be held from 7 to 14 February 2025 in Harbin, China. The national team of Kazakhstan will attend 6 sports in 10 disciplines. As of today, the quantitative composition has been approved with 138 athletes. The upcoming Asian Winter Games will allow to carry out quality preparation for the Olympic Games, which will be held in 2026 in Milan.
It was noted that the holding of major sporting events stimulates the interest of the country's population in winter sports, as well as contributes to the development of tourism. In this regard, noted the importance of accessibility of sports infrastructure facilities for Kazakhstanis.
All sports facilities should remain accessible to the general public. This will increase the number of people engaged in sports, as well as favourably affect the development of business in the service sector around these facilities. Akimats and businesses need to work more actively in this direction. Only in this way we can count on mass participation, and this will have a multiplier effect for business and settlements around such sports and tourist facilities," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Tourism and Sports together with akimats to intensify work on attracting investors and creating favourable conditions for the construction of sports infrastructure, including ski slopes in Almaty, Almaty region, East Kazakhstan and other regions. Today, the workload of one of the most popular winter resorts Shymbulak exceeds its design capacity per day. In 2024, the number of visitors totalled 1.5 million people.
On the instructions of the Head of State, comprehensive measures are being taken to develop a healthy lifestyle and active participation of the population in physical culture. Over 5 years in Kazakhstan 215 sports complexes, 17 swimming pools, 57 sports arenas and over 1.5 thousand sports grounds have been built. 92 projects have been implemented at the expense of private investors.
Head of the Government stressed the need for enhanced work to create effective training programmes oriented to Olympic standards. Today there is a lack of spot training of athletes, a shortage of coaching staff, low competition between regions in various sports.
The Head of State has set clear objectives for high-performance sports. At the same time, the choice of sports should have a scientific basis and be based on our country specifics. The solution of this issue should also streamline the activities of sports federations, their work at the international, republican and local levels. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports together with local executive bodies should take measures to develop children's and youth sports, create and support sports schools and sections. We need to intensify work on the development of sports medicine. We must all work to improve the competitiveness of Kazakhstani sport," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, akimats, all interested organisations and companies have been instructed to create the necessary conditions for the successful performance of Kazakhstan's national team in China. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to provide appropriate support through the diplomatic line.
The Ministry of Culture and Information is tasked with ensuring uninterrupted, high-quality broadcasting of the Asian Games.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports together with akimats, the National Olympic Committee and federations has been instructed to strengthen the work on quality preparation for the Winter Olympic Games in 2026.
At the end of the Government session Prime Minister noted the merits and achievements of outstanding Olympic athletes: Vladimir Smirnov, Lyudmila Prokasheva, Elena Khrustaleva, Denis Ten, Yulia Galysheva. Olzhas Bektenov wished the athletes to perform successfully at the upcoming Games in Harbin.
13.01.2025
UAE is a key partner of Kazakhstan in Arab world, says Tokayev
Images
A meeting between the Kazakh and UAE Presidents, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, took place at the Qasr Al Shatie palace in the UAE, Akorda reports.
During the meeting, President Tokayev thanked his Emirati counterpart for the warm reception and hospitality as well as wished success in holding the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.
Tokayev warmly recalled his meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in 2023, which gave a powerful impetus to cooperation and opened new areas of interaction.
The UAE is our key partner in the Arab world. We’re committed to close cooperation in the entire range of bilateral and multilateral contacts for the benefit of our nations. I commend your efforts aimed at enhancing strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the UAE, continuously evolving in the spirit of friendship, trust and mutual respect. Your Majesty, I look forward to welcoming you in Kazakhstan. I’m convinced that your visit to our country will be a milestone towards strengthening Kazakh-Emirati relations, said the Head of State.
According to Tokayev, the UAE is among the top-10 foreign investors in Kazakhstan.
Last year, the inflow of direct investments from the UAE almost doubled. During our meeting in Abu Dhabi, we set the task to bring the trade turnover to up to 1 billion US dollars. I suggest our governments focus on a concrete economic agenda to achieve positive dynamics in trade. We count on your support in implementing the Joint Declaration on strategic investment projects, under which we’re actively cooperating with Emirati companies across a diverse range of sectors, including transport and logistics, energy, finance, tourism and many others, thus contributing to growth and progress, said Tokayev.
In turn, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked President Tokayev for accepting the invitation to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. Noting the productive cooperation of both countries, he highlighted the importance to further expand political dialogue and economic ties as well as qualitatively implement the agreements reached previously.
The Emirati President expressed confidence that the relationship between Kazakhstan and the UAE will reach a new level in 2025, promoting the two nations’ development and prosperity. He also hailed the role Astana plays in addressing the ongoing issues of international and regional security as well as sustainable development.
Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan had arrived in the United Arab Emirates to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.
13.01.2025
New Ambassador of Austria Presented Copies of Credentials
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the Republic of Kazakhstan Andrea Bacher, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting the parties discussed the Kazakh-Austrian cooperation in the political, economic and cultural spheres, reviewed the results of bilateral interaction in 2024 and the schedule of upcoming events.
Welcoming the regular political dialogue at the highest and high level, the sides deliberated on the implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen in 2022 and a series of talks between the Kazakh and Austrian foreign ministers last year.
The Deputy Minister noted the Kazakh side’s commitment to the comprehensive strengthening of the relationship with Austria and the interest in broadening mutually beneficial trade and investment partnership.
He further noted that the Kazakh-Austrian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Agricultural, Environmental, Industrial, Technical, and Technological Cooperation (IGC) and the Business Council play a central role in enhancing bilateral cooperation and identifying new prospective areas of engagement.
As the IGC co-chair, Deputy Minister Vassilenko confirmed the interest in hosting the next session of the commission in Astana this spring and pointed out the favorable environment in Kazakhstan for Austrian companies, investors and financial institutions as well as opportunities to participate in various projects with foreign investments and technologies, including the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).
The parties also focused on issues of the broadening of the legal framework of the bilateral cooperation.
In conclusion, the Deputy Minister wished the new Austrian Ambassador every success in her mission in Kazakhstan.
For reference: In 2023, the Kazakh-Austrian trade reached 332.6 million US dollars (exports - 9.7 million, imports - 322.9 million); during January - November 2024 - 257.4 million US dollars (exports - 4.1 million, imports - 253.3 million). The gross inflow of investment from Austria to Kazakhstan since 2005 has amounted to over 3 billion dollars. There are more than 180 enterprises with the participation of Austrian capital registered in Kazakhstan.
13.01.2025
Kazakhstan Railways pilots OneWeb internet
Kazakhstan Railways has stated that Internet access via OneWeb is being offered to passengers on the train no.3/4 running between Astana and Almaty, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The pilot project makes use of wagons’ existing multimedia equipment has to be adopted to secure Internet connection via the OneWeb satellite system.
OneWeb delivers high-speed Internet via mobile satellite-based communication, with Jusan Mobile jsc acting as an official technology distributor, reads Kazakhstan Railways’ response to the official inquiry by Kazinform News Agency.
The long-distance train will test connection stability, average Internet speed as well as functioning of rail conductors’ terminals, POS-terminals for non-cash payments, body cameras and video surveillance systems.
Kazakhstan Railways is to inform on the exact time when the internet will be available on trains following the project.
The pilot project only examines technical possibilities, with timing and economic decisions are to be made afterwards, said the company.
It also said that proposals from domestic and foreign suppliers are welcomed, with quality, efficiency and cost of services prioritized.
Earlier it was reported that the percentage of Internet users had reached 93% in Kazakhstan.
