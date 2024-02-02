Kazakh President Tokayev receives NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev

Tell a friend

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed about the main outcomes of the work of the National Security Committee in 2023 and its plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





Tokayev was reported that the NSC subdivisions prevented two terror attacks at the early stage and three terror attacks jointly with the foreign special services abroad. 43 persons were convinced for committing extremist and terrorist crimes. 208 command-staff and 196 operational and tactical anti-terrorism trainings were conducted throughout last year.





NSC Chairman Sagimbayev informed about the results of the work to ensure the economic security and counter systemic corruption. The cumulative effect from the measures taken exceeded 1.5 trillion tenge, of which over 680 million tenge was returned to the state budget.





In addition, it was informed that 15 organized crime groups were eliminated, 681 weapons and over 85 thousand of ammunition were seized.





36 drug laboratories, 34 international and 32 regional drug trafficking channels were liquidated. A total of 3.6 tons of drug were seized.





Up to 31 thousand violators were detained near the state border. 739 attempts to smuggle weapons, ammunition and drugs as well as currency and gold to the tune of 11.7 billion tenge and goods for 12.6 billion tenge were eliminated.





The NSC stopped 86.3 million cyberattacks and 2,156 DDoS attacks on the resource of the state bodies and strategic infrastructure facilities of the country.





Following the meeting, the Kazakh President gave a number of instructions on the activity of the national security bodies.