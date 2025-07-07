Kazakhstan Actively Developing Water Resource Management Startups

Tell a friend

The digital transformation of water supply and wastewater systems, along with the adoption of water-saving technologies, is aimed at ensuring efficient water use and minimizing infrastructure failures and downtime. This was stated by Minister of Digital Development and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiev at a Government session, primeminister.kz reports.





According to the Minister, the Ministry has provided three public services related to the regulation and planning of water usage. In total, 8,050 services were delivered fully online in 2024. He emphasized that the digitalization of these services has significantly simplified procedures for citizens and businesses while reducing the time required for application processing.





He went on to detail the reengineering measures taken to optimize four core water management processes. This was achieved by eliminating redundant steps, reducing system vulnerabilities, and shifting to data-driven management. Prior to reengineering, data on water users, permits, withdrawal volumes, and monitoring facilities were stored in various formats and lacked centralization, which hindered the ability to detect inefficient and irrational water use practices. Additionally, water distribution volumes were assigned manually without accounting for actual consumption or water conditions. Furthermore, the reporting verification process was not automated, which decreased data accuracy and increased processing times.





The reengineering process includes automated verification through integration with the Unified State Real Estate Cadastre (USREC), technical regulation information systems (e-KTRM), and other platforms. It also introduces digital registers of water metering devices and automates the calculation of specific water usage norms. This is expected to reduce document submission requirements by 50% and streamline processes by an average of 80%. According to the Minister, these efforts have enabled a fully digital water resource management system, improving transparency, reliability, and governance in the sector.





As a case study, the Minister cited the successful implementation of a multi-level monitoring and control system in the city of Shymkent. He explained that water intake stations were equipped with pump units and pressure sensors to monitor water extraction volumes and pressure levels in real time. The monitoring system is connected to 31,990 water distribution nodes and integrated with 52 pumping stations.





The next stage involves monitoring 14 storage tanks that receive water at night, with volumes based on the city’s projected needs. All tanks are fitted with sensors that measure water levels and flow. Additionally, 206 specialized pressure sensors installed across the pipeline network provide real-time data for pressure control. Based on this data, pump station operation modes can be adjusted. Electrically operated valves installed on main pipelines are remotely controlled. Sensor signals are transmitted to the monitoring center, enabling operators to adjust water flow and manage valves without field visits. Fourteen such valves currently operate via GSM networks. As a result of these efforts, the Minister reported the following outcomes:





Water network accident rates dropped from 0.66 to 0.21 incidents per kilometer.





Technical water losses decreased from 38.1% to 17.2%.





Energy consumption at treatment plants was reduced by 30%.





Up to 95% of electricity needs at treatment plants are now covered.





Daily water use per person declined from 456 liters to 125 liters.





The Minister also noted that the Astana Hub ecosystem is now home to startups and companies developing digital solutions for the water sector. These include systems and hardware-software complexes focused on water network automation, car wash water-saving technologies, and infrastructure condition monitoring to prevent accidents. By the end of 2024, these companies had generated over 2 billion tenge in revenue and created more than 100 jobs.





One example of digital innovation in utility infrastructure is the AGIS system - a platform for automating water supply and wastewater networks. Previously, water resources were managed manually, which led to high losses and frequent failures. The introduction of AGIS has transformed this scenario. The system includes a billing platform for calculating, issuing, and recording payments, online data collection and analysis, automated dispatching, asset registration, and more. Key results of the AGIS implementation include:





Water loss reduction by 15-40%, network failures by 30-50%.





Elimination of up to 30% of routine operations.





Extension of equipment lifespan by 15-30%.





According to the Minister, AGIS is now operational in seven regions of Kazakhstan: Astana, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Semey, Kostanay, Uralsk, and Atyrau.





Another efficient digital solution is the Connected Home system - an intelligent leak monitoring and prevention system. Previously, leaks were only detected after accidents occurred, resulting in resource loss and costly repairs. With Connected Home, a proactive approach is now possible. Smart sensors and valves immediately shut off water upon detecting leaks, while mobile app notifications and centralized monitoring help prevent emergencies. The system has proven its effectiveness in practice: more than 15,000 units have been installed and over 48,000 devices connected. It has prevented 5,786 emergency events and reduced water consumption by 40%. Clients include leading Kazakhstani companies such as KazTransOil, the National Bank of Kazakhstan, BI Group, ORDA Invest, Astana Airport, Hilton, KazTrade, Qazaq Stroy, and others.





The Minister also addressed the growing importance of effective water distribution in the residential sector. Beyond stable supply, it is critical to monitor consumption, reduce losses, and respond quickly to emergencies. He shared international examples:





Sensus (USA) introduced smart water meters, reducing water loss by 25% and improving maintenance efficiency by 35%.





Portugal implemented an intelligent water resource management platform, increasing sensor data accuracy to 99%.





Barcelona deployed a comprehensive real-time water network management system, resulting in a 20% reduction in water loss and a 30% cut in equipment maintenance costs.





The Minister concluded by noting that the global market for artificial intelligence and IoT in water management is rapidly expanding. Valued at $20 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $93 billion by 2032 - confirming that digital, AI, and IoT technologies are becoming an integral part of the water supply sector.