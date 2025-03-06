This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan cooperation development: Olzhas Bektenov visits Baku on official Visit
relevant news
President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan
This year construction works are planned above the level of last year, it is 13 thousand kilometres. Of these, projects on 9.5 thousand kilometres are fully funded," Karabayev reported.
- Construction of a new line Kyzylzhar - Moyinty;
- Modernisation of the Altynkol - Zhetygen section with construction of double-track inserts and Beineu - Mangystau section with construction and extension of receiving and delivery tracks;
- Introduction of modern autoblocking systems on the Kyzylzhar - Saksaulskaya, Shalkar - Beineu, Kandyagash - Tobol, Alimbet - Nickeltau and Aksu - Degelen - Zhana-Semey sections;
- As well as the reconstruction of 53 railway stations.
In general, the implementation of these projects will achieve a total multiplier effect over 20 years in the form of tax revenues and other payments at the level of 11 trillion tenge. Implementation of the projects will provide contribution to GDP growth at the level of about 0.4%-1% in the period of 2025-2029," Karabayev said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Early financing of spring field work: more than 1.8 thousand agricultural enterprises receive funds for 206 billion tenge
This year the work in all these areas will be strengthened. Thus, the volume of preferential lending to the WPR will amount to 700 billion tenge. Taking into account the early financing of the sowing season of the current year, which started in November last year, today more than 1.8 thousand agricultural enterprises have already been financed for 206 billion tenge. This year it is planned to provide coverage of at least 8 million hectares of sown areas," Aidarbek Saparov said.
Last year, 7 SPK attended this programme. Today, only 4 SPKs are actively participating in the programme. In this regard, we ask to instruct regional akimats to strengthen the work on financing of agrarians through SPKs," Aidarbek Saparov emphasised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
In 2025, 98 projects worth 173.7 billion tenge planned to be implemented in water sector
The plan consists of 160 diverse measures, the financing of which is envisaged at the expense of the republican and local budgets, as well as extra-budgetary sources. It provides for the construction of 42 reservoirs, reconstruction of 37 hydraulic structures and 14,000 kilometres of irrigation canals," Nurzhigitov said.
Realising the need for large-scale investments in the development of the water sector, in 2024, the ministry has carried out a lot of work to attract a loan from the Islamic Development Bank in the amount of $2.7 billion. The project is planned to be implemented in two stages: the amount of agreement of the first stage is $1.1 billion," Nurzhigitov informed.
In 2025, it is planned to implement 98 projects worth 173.7 billion tenge, which is 73% more than the level of 2024, including 6.5 billion tenge at the expense of the EBRD, 24.4 billion tenge - IDB. In turn, at the expense of the envisaged funds in the amount of 70.8 billion tenge by the end of the year it is planned to complete 12 group water pipeline projects, which will provide 153 villages with quality drinking water with a population of 423 thousand people," Nurzhigitov said.
Thus, the implementation of all planned initiatives, will make it possible to accumulate and save up to 10 billion cubic metres of water by 2030. In the long term, this will ensure water security of the country, increase agricultural productivity and support environmental sustainability," Nurzhigitov summarised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New head of International Information Committee at Kazakh MFA named
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev instructs to boost standard of living for residents of Turkistan region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Oil and gas condensate production plan for 2025 is 96.2 million tonnes - Ministry of Energy
The oil refining plan for 2025 is 17.6 million tonnes and petroleum product output is 14.6 million tonnes. In Q2 this year, the Caspi Bitum expansion project is scheduled to be completed from 500,000 to 750,000 tonnes per annum, which will increase the capacity of bitumen plants from 1.2 to 1.45 million tonnes per annum. Investments this year will amount to more than 21 billion tenge," Almassadam Satkaliyev said.
Gas supply of the country is one of the priority tasks of the Ministry. This year it is planned to bring the level of gasification of the population to 62.6%. For 2025, the decision of the Republican Budget Commission approved the allocation of 65.9 billion tenge to continue 45 projects," Almassadam Satkaliyev said.
- commissioning of turbogenerator No. 3 with a capacity of 130 MW at TPP Topar,
- commissioning of two gas turbine units with total capacity of 36 MW at Tekeli Energy Complex LLP.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
06.03.2025, 09:16Kazakh Foreign Minister Arrived to Cyprus on Official Visit 06.03.2025, 10:331356S. Korea: 7 injured after Air Force fighter jet accidentally drops bombs outside training range 06.03.2025, 11:281181N Kazakhstan para athletes sweep five medals at world championships 27.02.2025, 20:5183346AI assistant to be integrated into National Digital Investment Platform 27.02.2025, 17:0181656New Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Agency for Civil Service Affairs named 28.02.2025, 15:3879766Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Industry and Construction 27.02.2025, 13:0979746Kazakhstan to ban oil products export 27.02.2025, 09:35Olzhas Bektenov discussed with EDB head Nikolay Podguzov joint implementation of infrastructure projects77471Olzhas Bektenov discussed with EDB head Nikolay Podguzov joint implementation of infrastructure projects 06.02.2025, 18:20289381Irakli Kobakhidze invites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Georgia 11.02.2025, 17:40210721Kazakhstan intends to increase yields in agriculture by introducing digital technologies 11.02.2025, 19:52210711Over 400 thousand tonnes of discounted diesel fuel prepared for agrarians for spring field work 11.02.2025, 16:55209806Agricultural crops area to increase by 518 thousand hectares in Kazakhstan 11.02.2025, 15:57Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation209401Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation