Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan cooperation development: Olzhas Bektenov visits Baku on official Visit

Tell a friend

Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev at the Government session reported on the work on the implementation of projects in the real sector of the economy and spoke about plans for oil and gas condensate production, primeminister.kz reports.





He noted that for 2025 the plan for oil and gas condensate production is 96.2 million tonnes, compared to last year is expected to increase by 9.7%.





The main increase is planned due to the implementation of the project of future expansion of the Tengiz field, which is planned to be launched in the 2nd quarter of 2025. Investments this year will be around $533 million.





At Karachaganak, work continues on the commissioning of the 6th crude gas reinjection compressor, which will maintain the production shelf at 11-12 million tonnes/year. Investments in 2025 will be around $144 million.





Work continues on the Kalamkas Sea and Khazar projects. In 2025, it is planned to complete FEED design, tender for EPC, and make the final investment decision (FID) for the Project. Peak oil production will be up to 4 million tonnes. Investment in the current year will be over $40 million.





The oil refining plan for 2025 is 17.6 million tonnes and petroleum product output is 14.6 million tonnes. In Q2 this year, the Caspi Bitum expansion project is scheduled to be completed from 500,000 to 750,000 tonnes per annum, which will increase the capacity of bitumen plants from 1.2 to 1.45 million tonnes per annum. Investments this year will amount to more than 21 billion tenge," Almassadam Satkaliyev said.





The Minister also said that in 2025 gas production is forecasted at 62.8 billion m3, compared to last year is expected to grow by 6.4%. In order to expand its own gas resource base, work is currently underway on the implementation of large GPP at Kashagan with a capacity of 1 billion m3 and 2.5 billion m3, as well as GPP in the city of Zhanaozen with a capacity of 0.9 billion m3. Investments in 2025 will amount to more than 100 billion tenge.





At the same time, the Barkhannaya field (Zhambyl region) with recoverable raw gas reserves of about 1.5 billion m3 is planned to be commissioned this year;





Gas supply of the country is one of the priority tasks of the Ministry. This year it is planned to bring the level of gasification of the population to 62.6%. For 2025, the decision of the Republican Budget Commission approved the allocation of 65.9 billion tenge to continue 45 projects," Almassadam Satkaliyev said.





The speaker added that the construction of the facility ‘Construction of AGDS "Finskaya-120" and Redut - AGDS "Finskaya-120" main gas pipeline branch in Atyrau region is expected to be completed. Implementation of the project will uninterruptedly supply natural gas to the population of the right-bank part of Atyrau city and industrial and social facilities.





At the same time, the construction of the Taldykorgan-Usharal gas trunkline is planned to be completed this year. Completion of the project will make it possible to supply 66 settlements of Zhetysu region with natural gas, covering a population of 124 thousand people.





Along with this, in April 2025 it is planned to start construction of the 2nd string of Beineu - Bozoi - Shymkent. Implementation of the project will provide gas to the population of the central and southern regions and start gasification of the northern regions.





The Minister of Energy also shared plans in the field of electricity generation.





It was noted that in 2025 electricity generation is expected to be 117.1 billion kWh, including RES 7.2 billion kWh. In the current year it is planned to commission about 166 MW of conventional generation, including:





commissioning of turbogenerator No. 3 with a capacity of 130 MW at TPP Topar,

commissioning of two gas turbine units with total capacity of 36 MW at Tekeli Energy Complex LLP.





It is also planned to commission 9 RES projects with a total capacity of 455.5 MW, including 5 WPP - 387.5 MW, 2 HPP - 28 MW, 2 SES - 40 MW.





The volume of investments in the above projects in the current year will amount to more than 180 billion tenge.