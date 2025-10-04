This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to foster cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy
President of Kazakhstan Instructed the Government to Accelerate Construction of the Torgai–Irgiz Road
AI must be used exclusively for peaceful purposes - Tokayev
More than thirty years ago, Kazakhstan voluntarily renounced nuclear weapons, making a historic choice in favor of peace and security. Today, our country reaffirms with equal conviction that AI must be used exclusively for peaceful purposes," the Head of State stressed. "We consider its application in military operations, cyberattacks, or other projects that threaten international stability to be unacceptable," he said.
We welcome initiatives from our partners, including China’s proposal to establish a Global Organization for AI Cooperation," he told the forum participants.
Kazakhstan to create AI research university
Additionally, leading global universities should be engaged as partners in this initiative. The Government must submit specific proposals on this matter by the end of the year," the Head of State said at the 1st meeting of the Council for AI Development ongoing in Astana.
The main goal is to train highly-qualifies professions who will be capable of integrating AI into all economic sectors. The research university must function as a center of knowledge, science, innovations and international ties," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to join efforts in combating transnational crime
Tokayev held the first meeting of the Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence
That's why we've set ourselves an ambitious goal: to transform Kazakhstan into a fully-fledged digital country within three years. I spoke about this in detail in my Address. Overall, a lot of work has been done in this area in the country. Today, over 92% of government services are available online. Last year, the share of cashless payments in the country exceeded 85%. In the first six months of this year alone, 26 million digital services were provided to Kazakhstani citizens, half of which were provided via smartphones. These are good results. At the same time, it should be noted that AI is developing very rapidly, and this requires constant updating of our approaches," the Head of State said.
The way we use this technology will define our national competitiveness and sovereignty. Artificial Intelligence will be the driving force of this transformation. In this regard, it is not a question of leadership in the world or in our region. Our main goal is to turn Kazakhstan into an advanced, civilized state. Many leading countries have already recognized artificial intelligence as a strategic resource of the 21st century, directing significant investments toward its development. In China, for example, there is a state plan called "AI+," which provides for the comprehensive integration of AI technologies into the economy, science, and the social sphere. The United States is implementing a strategy to consolidate its global leadership in this field. These facts confirm that a completely new development paradigm is emerging in the world, with artificial intelligence at its core. Kazakhstan must not lag behind these trends. That is why we have created the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, which will coordinate and resolve issues related to the comprehensive implementation of AI technologies," he said.
Universities should prepare a new generation of domestic engineers, researchers, and entrepreneurs capable of creating cutting-edge technologies that meet modern global needs. Earlier this year, we launched the AI-Sana program, through which over 440,000 students have already received specialized certificates in artificial intelligence. Such programs are extremely valuable, as they are the platforms through which the best projects can develop into startups and gain access to the international market. However, we must not forget that the global demand for artificial intelligence specialists is very high and will continue to grow, outpacing the education system's capacity to train them. Therefore, every specialist in their field, in addition to their core skills, must master digital skills and be able to apply the capabilities of AI in their work," the President emphasized.
Kazakhstan plans to remove 21 invertebrate species from its list of rare animals
Bektenov Participated in the Meetings of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Minsk
In his Address to the Nation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev identified the transformation of Kazakhstan into a fully-fledged digital state as a strategic priority for the next three years. We are actively developing the digital agenda, which already covers all areas of public administration. This allows us to address various social issues and many aspects of citizens’ daily lives. We pay particular attention to the export of domestic digital solutions. Kazakhstan actively shares its accumulated experience with foreign partners and is ready to develop cooperation in this direction with our CIS colleagues," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
- The Strategy for Scientific and Technological Development of the CIS for 2026-2035;
- The Strategy for Cooperation of CIS Member States in Developing the Information Society and Digital Economy until 2035;
- The Strategy on Digitalization of Key Multimodal Transport Corridors of CIS Member States;
- The Agreement on Cooperation among CIS Member States in Preventing the Spread of Locust Pests;
- The Concept of Pricing in Construction Activities of CIS Member States, among others.
Kazakhstan launches its first crypto reserve
The creation of the Alem Crypto Fund is a step toward advancing digital finance in Kazakhstan. Our goal is to make it a reliable instrument for major investors and a key foundation for digital state reserves" noted Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
We are proud that Binance Kazakhstan has become the strategic partner of the Alem Crypto Fund. The fund’s choice of BNB as its first digital asset highlights the trust in the Binance ecosystem and marks a new chapter for institutional recognition of cryptocurrencies in Kazakhstan. This is an important step toward building a transparent and secure digital asset market, where government initiatives and global technologies work together for the benefit of the national economy" commented Nurkhat Kushimov, General Manager of Binance Kazakhstan.
