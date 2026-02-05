04.02.2026, 20:49 15231
Kazakhstan and the King Salman Academy Expand Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov met with the Secretary General of the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, Abdullah Al-Washmi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the fields of education and Arabic language studies. The Ambassador highly appreciated the Academy’s support in organizing language internships for students from Kazakhstan and faculty members and expressed his gratitude to the Secretary General.
It was noted that in September 2024, a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation was signed between Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the Academy. Within the framework of this document, a special training session for Arabic language teachers was held in Kazakhstan in May 2025. It was also highlighted that in November 2025, the L.N.Gumilyov Eurasian National University hosted the Month of the Arabic Language, which featured academic seminars, master classes, and cultural and educational events.
The parties focused on continuing internships for students from Kazakhstan and faculty members, jointly developing Arabic language textbooks and dictionaries, as well as conducting joint research between higher education institutions and research centers of the two countries in the field of Arabic language acquisition and teaching.
As part of the visit, the Ambassador also met individually with more than ten students from Kazakhstan currently undertaking internships at the Academy and reviewed their progress in learning the Arabic language.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
04.02.2026, 10:56 14916
Majilis ratifies EAEU-Mongolia Interim Trade Agreement
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Majilis has ratified the Interim Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its Member States, on the one part, and Mongolia, on the other part, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Agreement provides for the abolition of import customs duties on 367 product categories between the EAEU countries and Mongolia. The agreement is concluded for a period of three years with automatic extension for another three years," Acting Minister of Trade and Integration Zhanel Kushakova says.
According to her, the document encompasses technical, sanitary and phitosanitary measures, customs cooperation issues and domestic market protection measures, alongside other aspects of trade interaction.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.02.2026, 19:55 37336
Deputy outlined the key changes in the draft Constitution
Tell a friend
Yelnur Beissenbayev, a Majilis deputy and Head of the Amanat Party faction, outlined the key changes in the draft Constitution, Qazinform News Agency reports.
At the 7th session of the Constitutional Commission, the deputy of the Parliament's Majilis noted that each commission member conducted a meticulous study of the draft Constitution, analyzing each provision and evaluating its significance for Kazakhstan's future before offering conscious support. This consensus, he added, is driven by the public's demand for justice, order, and stability.
Clause 1 of Article 2 clearly stipulates that Kazakhstan remains a presidential republic, where the Head of State ensures the coordinated functioning of all branches of government. Clause 1 of Article 43 specifies that the President is elected for a single seven-year term. This specific provision serves as a safeguard against the monopolization of power. Clause 5 of the same article states: "The provisions of Paragraph 1 of this article shall not be subject to amendment." This effectively puts an end to any discourse regarding "perpetual rule," the deputy emphasized.
Beissenbayev highlighted that particular attention is also due to the changes concerning the ban on the President's close relatives holding political or leadership positions. This fundamental policy is reflected in Clause 3 of Article 45
Kazakhstan is establishing clear rules. We made this decision initially at the 2022 referendum, and we are reconfirming it in the draft of the new Constitution, the MP stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.02.2026, 18:00 38166
Tokayev arrives in Pakistan for state visit
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived in Pakistan for a state visit, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a fighter jet escort as his plane arrived Tuesday in Pakistan as part of his state visit to the country.
Earlier, Qazinform reported on February 3 to 4, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Pakistan. The visit of the Head of State is viewed as a step toward shifting bilateral relations into a project-oriented mode, with concrete routes, contracts, market access, logistics, and transit.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.02.2026, 18:08 61561
Asset Irgaliyev named Advisor to Kazakh President
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The corresponding Decree was published by the Akorda press service, Qazinform News Agency reports.
By the Head of State's Decree, Asset Irgaliyev has been appointed Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms.
Asset Irgaliyev was born on June 18, 1986. Education: University of Nottingham, University of York,International Business School, Sweden, Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics, and Prognosis - KIMEP. Since February 2025: Chairman, Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.02.2026, 11:18 62386
Kazakhstan sets up new body to strengthen anti-money laundering measures
Tell a friend
Head of State has signed an order to set up an interdepartmental working group under the President’s Executive Office for countering legalization (laundering) of proceeds obtained through criminal means, financing of terrorism, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Interdepartmental Working Group is led by the Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan for Legal Affairs. It also includes the Chairman of the Agency for Financial Monitoring, who serves as the Deputy Head of the Interdepartmental Working Group, and Head of the Department for Work with Financial Monitoring Entities of the Financial Monitoring Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Secretary of the Interdepartmental Working Group.
The main objectives of the Interdepartmental Working Group are:
- Creating conditions for the development and implementation of state policy in the field of countering legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, financing of terrorism, and financing of the proliferation of mass destruction weapons;
- Supporting the improvement of the system of countering legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, financing of terrorism, and financing of the proliferation of mass destruction weapons;
- Promoting the strengthening of international cooperation in the field of countering legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, financing of terrorism, and financing of the proliferation of mass destruction weapons;
- Facilitating the adoption and implementation by the Republic of Kazakhstan of international legal obligations in the field of countering legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, financing of terrorism, and financing of the proliferation of mass destruction weapons, with the consideration of national interests;
- Other tasks assigned by acts of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.01.2026, 14:55 121451
Eurasian Economic Commission Council convenes for its first meeting in 2026
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan has assumed the chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) this year, Qazinform News Agency cites the Government’s press service.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin opened the first meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Council in Moscow.
Addressing Council members and representatives of observer states, Serik Zhumangarin revealed the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for 2026.
He said the President of Kazakhstan outlined the following key areas for 2026. It is suggested to focus on introducing artificial intelligence tools across economic sectors, using the Union’s logistics potential, digitalization of industry and agriculture, removing barriers in mutual trade and expanding trade and economic cooperation with third countries.
He emphasized only 42 out of 77 approved common processes have been implemented so far.
Full integration of information systems of authorized bodies is needed to ensure free movement of goods within the Union.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.01.2026, 12:30 121701
Education, science, culture, and innovation defined as key idea of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution
Tell a friend
According to the draft new Constitution, Kazakhstan recognizes the development of human capital, education, science, and innovation as a strategic direction of state activity, Qazinform News Agency reports.
These areas are defined as essential for Kazakhstan’s future development.
In today’s rapidly changing world, where technology reshapes global paradigms, people become the main resource.
The emerging "knowledge economy" is becoming the driver of transformation worldwide.
By enshrining the course toward human capital development in the Constitution, Kazakhstan aims to position itself at the forefront of global progress.
The development of science gives a powerful boost to technological advancement, creates new markets, attracts investment, and raises overall prosperity.
Besides, it reflects the country’s commitment to invest in people, strengthen education, and continuously improve the quality of the nation.
The new Constitution also protects intellectual property rights, aligning with international legal practices.
Noteworthy, the focus on science and innovation reflects the nation’s readiness for positive change and a shift toward new values.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.01.2026, 09:15 115281
Final decision on new Constitution to be made by citizens at referendum - President
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Head of State was briefed on Friday on the results of the Constitutional Commission’s work, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Akorda press service.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Elvira Azimova, Chair of the Constitutional Commission and Chairperson of the Constitutional Court; Erlan Karin, Deputy Chair of the Constitutional Commission and State Counselor; and Yerzhan Zhienbayev, Member of the Constitutional Commission and Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on legal issues.
Elvira Azimova reported that, following deliberations during the Commission’s recent meetings, a conceptually new text of the Constitution has been developed.
The Commission members noted that the content of the new preamble and numerous articles and sections entail a significant modernization of the entire constitutional model, enhancing political and social institutions, and strengthening mechanisms for protecting citizens' rights and freedoms. In this regard, the Commission members expressed the view that this draft should be considered a draft of a new Constitution and proposed its publication for nationwide discussion. For its part, the Constitutional Commission will continue its work on the draft of the new Supreme Law.
As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, the Constitutional Commission has completed a large-scale undertaking.
The Head of State highlighted the importance of nationwide public engagement in reviewing the draft of the new Constitution.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
05.02.2026, 11:55Pakistan-Kazakhstan Relations 05.02.2026, 11:581841Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented Letters of Credence to the King of the Netherlands 05.02.2026, 20:20876Prospects for Kazakh-Greek Cooperation Discussed at the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan 05.02.2026, 10:58851Kazakh Foreign Minister Participates in the Critical Minerals Ministerial 05.02.2026, 15:45Kazakh Foreign Minister and the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Discussed Prospects for Bilateral Cooperation366Kazakh Foreign Minister and the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Discussed Prospects for Bilateral Cooperation 30.01.2026, 18:35131931Kazakhstan to release draft of new Constitution for public debate 31.01.2026, 12:30122116Education, science, culture, and innovation defined as key idea of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution 31.01.2026, 14:55121866Eurasian Economic Commission Council convenes for its first meeting in 2026 30.01.2026, 18:20120116Kazakhstan's Constitutional Court to have final say on international rulings 31.01.2026, 09:15115506Final decision on new Constitution to be made by citizens at referendum - President 08.01.2026, 19:121895164 dead in truck-and-car collision on North Kazakhstan highway 09.01.2026, 20:55180431Tragic Almaty accident: Third Indian student passes away 20.01.2026, 12:45173601Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week" 06.01.2026, 20:54167951Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services 20.01.2026, 12:35160806Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev