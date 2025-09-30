This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan appoints 1st Deputy Prosecutor General
Kazakhstan launches its first crypto reserve
The creation of the Alem Crypto Fund is a step toward advancing digital finance in Kazakhstan. Our goal is to make it a reliable instrument for major investors and a key foundation for digital state reserves" noted Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
We are proud that Binance Kazakhstan has become the strategic partner of the Alem Crypto Fund. The fund’s choice of BNB as its first digital asset highlights the trust in the Binance ecosystem and marks a new chapter for institutional recognition of cryptocurrencies in Kazakhstan. This is an important step toward building a transparent and secure digital asset market, where government initiatives and global technologies work together for the benefit of the national economy" commented Nurkhat Kushimov, General Manager of Binance Kazakhstan.
New Vice Minister of Energy named
New Kazakh Minister of Enlightenment appointed
Kazakhstan names AI and Digital Development Minister
President receives newly-appointed FM
Tokayev: Nuclear energy to become full-fledged sector of national economy
In negotiations with this company, the relevant agency and the Government must, first and foremost, act in the national interests. All agreements signed must be fair, balanced and productive. We must not allow careless or inefficient use of our natural resources, particularly, uranium," the President said.
We must begin planning the construction of the second and third nuclear power plant. During our meeting with the President of China, we agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of peaceful atom use," he added.
Our country ranks among the global leaders in uranium production, with 40% of the world’s uranium deposits concentrated in its territory. The construction of the nuclear power plant will drastically change the role of uranium in the economy," he noted.
The commissioning of the nuclear power plant will let complete the production cycle. Thanks to this, nuclear energy will become independent of foreign markets and will turn into a full-fledged sector of the national economy. This is an extremely complex objective and our scientists are imposed tremendous responsibility in its implementation," he stressed.
The country faces an acute shortage of qualified engineers and technical specialists, including in the nuclear sector. This is undoubtedly a highly pressing issue that must be addressed urgently. To date, 90% of university graduates hold bachelor’s degrees, while the share of PhD holders is less than 1%. It is crucial to raise the number of doctoral education grants, with priority given to technical disciplines," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Nurtleu appointed Assistant to President of Kazakhstan
By the Decree of the Head of State, Murat Nurtleu has been appointed Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Investment and Trade Cooperation, having been relieved of his previous position," the statement reads.
Kosherbayev appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
