Kazakhstan appoints 1st Deputy Prosecutor General

A new crypto fund - Alem Crypto Fund has started operating in Kazakhstan. It was established by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, managed by Qazaqstan Venture Group and registered within the ecosystem of the Astana International Financial Centre, Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The primary objective of the fund is to make long-term investments in digital assets and to build strategic reserves. In the future, Alem Crypto Fund may also serve as a vehicle for state-level savings, expanding the country’s capabilities in managing the finances of tomorrow.





The creation of the Alem Crypto Fund is a step toward advancing digital finance in Kazakhstan. Our goal is to make it a reliable instrument for major investors and a key foundation for digital state reserves" noted Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





The strategic partner of the fund is Binance Kazakhstan - a locally licensed company within the global Binance ecosystem, the world’s leading player in the digital asset industry.





In partnership with Binance Kazakhstan, Alem Crypto Fund made its first investment by acquiring BNB - the native token of the BNB Chain.





BNB is used for processing transactions, paying fees and participating in network governance.





Today, BNB has a market capitalization of over $138 billion, making it one of the most stable and influential digital assets on the global market.





We are proud that Binance Kazakhstan has become the strategic partner of the Alem Crypto Fund. The fund’s choice of BNB as its first digital asset highlights the trust in the Binance ecosystem and marks a new chapter for institutional recognition of cryptocurrencies in Kazakhstan. This is an important step toward building a transparent and secure digital asset market, where government initiatives and global technologies work together for the benefit of the national economy" commented Nurkhat Kushimov, General Manager of Binance Kazakhstan.