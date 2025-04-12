Kazakhstan eyes 19 new air routes to Europe, Asia and Middle East by yearend

Tell a friend

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received today Transport Minister Marat Karabayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.





In his report on the outcomes of the Ministry’s activities in 2024 and plans for the upcoming period, Karabayev said that cargo transportation was up 6% in 2024. According to him, transportation via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) rose 62% and totaled 4.5 million tons.





Construction of three new passenger terminals at Almaty, Kyzylorda and Shymkent airports came to completion. 12,000km of roads underwent repairs. Reconstruction works were completed on Karaganda-Almaty, Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk, Aktobe-Kandyagash and Atyrau-Astrakhan highways.





Kazakhstan’s airlines carried 14.7 million passengers, a 10% on-year increase, while airports served 29.7 million people, rising 14%. Rail ridership grew 3.9% to 21 million passengers.





President Tokayev was briefed that the Transport Ministry seeks to launch 19 new air routes to Europe, Asia and the Middle East in 2025.





It was said that construction of airports in Katon-Karagay, Zaisan and Kendirli is underway and that 125 railway stations are slated for modernization. Five major railway projects, including Dostyk-Moiynty, Almaty bypass line, Darbaza-Maktaaral, Ayagoz-Bakhty and Kyzylzhar-Moiynty, are under implementation.





In conclusion, the President highlighted the importance of comfortable conditions for movement of Kazakhstanis and increasing access to tourist sites.





Tokayev gave instructions regarding the Center-West road construction, West Europe-West China corridor expansion, TITR development, increasing domestic and international flights as well as promoting investments in the transport sector.