Kazakhstan, France developing Lake Balkhash preservation master plan

Tell a friend

The Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry’s water resources information and analysis center issued on Tuesday a roadmap for the Lake Balkhash preservation master plan, Kazinform News Agency reports.





As the Ministry said, the roadmap envisages assessment of the state and quality of water resources in the Ile-Balkhash basin, including underground waters, creation of a digital platform for Lake Balkhash water level monitoring, automation and digitalization of water bodies, water control facilities.





It also provides for measures seeking more rational and efficient use of water resources in the Ile-Balkhash basin as well as joint action with China in response to preservation and sustainable water use in the Ili River basin.





Kazakhstan is set to join forces with the French Development Agency (AFD), French geological survey (BRGM) and local experts to study the Lake Balkhash basin, as France already started gathering necessary data, with BRGM planning field trips to survey wells, gauging stations and irrigated lands in the basin of Lake Balkhash.





Bolat Bekniyaz, First Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, said: "The document is to become a key step in forming an integrated, intersectoral approach towards basin water resources management balancing nature, economy and society".