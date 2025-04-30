29.04.2025, 12:05 14256
Kazakhstan, France developing Lake Balkhash preservation master plan
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry’s water resources information and analysis center issued on Tuesday a roadmap for the Lake Balkhash preservation master plan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As the Ministry said, the roadmap envisages assessment of the state and quality of water resources in the Ile-Balkhash basin, including underground waters, creation of a digital platform for Lake Balkhash water level monitoring, automation and digitalization of water bodies, water control facilities.
It also provides for measures seeking more rational and efficient use of water resources in the Ile-Balkhash basin as well as joint action with China in response to preservation and sustainable water use in the Ili River basin.
Kazakhstan is set to join forces with the French Development Agency (AFD), French geological survey (BRGM) and local experts to study the Lake Balkhash basin, as France already started gathering necessary data, with BRGM planning field trips to survey wells, gauging stations and irrigated lands in the basin of Lake Balkhash.
Bolat Bekniyaz, First Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, said: "The document is to become a key step in forming an integrated, intersectoral approach towards basin water resources management balancing nature, economy and society".
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
30.04.2025, 10:01 4926
Kazakh President awards foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov Dostyq Order, I Degree
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, awarded Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov the Dostyq Order, I Degree, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President decreed to decorate a statesman, foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov, with the Dostyq Order, I Degree for his great contribution to the foreign policy of Kazakhstan, the establishment and development of friendly relations with foreign countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.04.2025, 19:39 3746
148 people evacuated as 5-day flood threat hits N Kazakhstan region
Images | North Kazakhstan's Emergency Situations Department
Tell a friend
Flood fighting efforts are still underway on Tuesday in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The press service of the Emergency Situations Department of North Kazakhstan said that Kyzylshar district’s settlement areas - Teplichnoye, Pribrezhnoye, Olshanka, Vagulino, Sokolovka, Blshaya Malyshka as well as Zarechnyi village in Petropavlovsk are in higher-risk flood zones.
Over 1,500 people, including rescuers, police and local executive authorities personnel, soldiers were deployed to prevent homes from flooding. Additional personnel were mobilized from Astana, Akmola, Kostanay regions, military unit 52859, Civil Protection Academy to assist in filling and placing sandbags and reinforcing protective dams.
Rescuers are forced to use boats to relocate the residents of Pribrezhnoye and Zarechnyi villages.
It was reported that repairs are underway after a dam collapsed near Bolshaya Malyshka village due to rise in the Yessil River level.
A total of 148 people, including 24 children, have been relocated to the temporary evacuation centers or relatives since floods hit the region. Over 80 heads of cattle have been moved to safety.
Earlier it was reported that the water level of the Yessil River had been stabilized after rising to 1,181 centimeters on April 28 in Petropavlovsk.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.04.2025, 16:27 4016
Kazakhstan to launch 2 guarantee funds to support SMEs and finance major projects
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Rustam Karagoishin, Chairman of the Board of JSC Baiterek National Managing Holding, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State was reported about the Holding’s operational results in 2024 and year 2025 plans.
In 2024, the volume of financial support provided by the Holding made approximately 6 trillion tenge. 4.1 trillion tenge of this sum was spent on the support of small, medium and large businesses. Another 1.9 trillion tenge was spent on housing and construction sector.
In the reporting period, the Holding’s assets reached 14.1 trillion tenge, investment and credit portfolios augmented to 10.3 trillion tenge, and net profit made 416 billion tenge. According to Rustam Karagoishin, these funds will be spent on implementation of support programs within the Holding's companies.
The President was also reported about the launch of two guarantee funds on the ground of JSC Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund. The first fund sets a goal to support small and medium businesses, and the second fund will finance major projects worth over 7 billion tenge.
Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported about the measures launched to attract foreign direct investment, including joint funds with foreign partners in agricultural, processing and mining sectors. The mentioned funds are formed within the jurisdiction of the Astana International Financial Center.
The President emphasized the importance of implementation of the presented initiatives for a sustainable economic growth of the country.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a task to the Baiterek Holding, jointly with the second-tier banks, to ensure financing of real sector of economy, to explore the issue of attracting funds to implement the National Project 'Modernization of Energy and Utility Sectors'. The President highlighted the need to effectively fulfill all the plans set.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.04.2025, 13:11 4516
Kazakhstanis will be able to anonymously report drug crimes online
Images | Polisia.kz
Tell a friend
The Committee for Combating Drug Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued an appeal to Kazakhstanis, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Committee, all possible efforts are being made to identify, suppress, and prevent drug-related crimes, especially those involving minors.
In the context of the rapid spread of new types of drug threats and the use of digital channels to involve young people in illegal drug trafficking, we, as a society, must unite to protect our children, our loved ones, and the future of our country. I urge each of you not to remain indifferent," said Acting Chairman of the Committee Daniyar Meirkhan.
He emphasized the importance of paying attention to behavioral changes in children and adolescents.
Report suspicious internet resources, graffiti with codes, and advertisements related to illegal drug sales. We have provided contact information for each region. You can anonymously and safely report critical information that may help prevent a crime or save someone's life," Meirkhan added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.04.2025, 10:42 15106
Remains of Kazakhstani WWII soldiers brought back to Astana
Images | Defense Ministry
Tell a friend
The aircraft of the military aviation of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan airlifted the remains of Kazakhstani soldiers, Orazgali Belyubayev and Pyotr Okonechnikov fallen in World War II, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The ceremony honoring the transfer of remains to the family members was held at the National Military and Patriotic Center of the Armed Forces.
Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Major General Shaikh-Khassab Zhazykbayev said, the Defense Ministry, Atamnyn Amanaty society and search brigades from Kazakhstan and foreign countries are still working to recover soldiers who went missing during the war.
As stated there, over 241,000 Kazakhstanis went missing during WWII. Remains of 19 Kazakhstani soldiers have already been brought back home.
Representatives of the embassies of Russia and Belarus in Kazakhstan, the military, veterans of the Armed Forces, students and relatives of the soldiers who died in WWII attended the ceremony.
It is worth reminding, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree establishing the Jubilee Medal "80 Years of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War" to honor the veterans, war workers and other participants of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.04.2025, 19:46 19386
Kazakhstan ratifies CIS Agreement on Free Trade in Services
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State has signed the law ratifying the CIS Agreement on Free Trade in Services, Establishment, Operations and Investment, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The text of the law is published in print media.
Earlier, the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament approved the draft law on free trade in services with the CIS states.
The purpose of the document is to expand trade and economic cooperation between the parties, to provide access for Kazakhstani exporters of services to the markets of partners, to open opportunities for establishing enterprises with the participation of Kazakhstani capital and to create additional conditions for attracting investment and protecting mutual investments.
The main objectives are to ensure sustainable development of the free-trade zone of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as well as to create favorable conditions for further growth of the CIS states’ economies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.04.2025, 15:51 17346
Marat Sultangaziyev reports to President on Almaty region's socio-economic development in Q1 2025
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Governor of Almaty region Marat Sultangaziyev has reported to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the region’s socio-economic development in the first quarter of 2025, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The governor reported on a growth in the key sectors of economy.
According to him, in the reporting period, the region’s industrial output made 507.9 billion tenge, and agricultural output made 97.4 billion tenge. The number of small and medium businesses reached 146,200 having increased by 7.7%.
Since the beginning of the year, the region has launched 12 new industrial projects, such as the expansion of Galanz bottlers production site, construction of Bartogay Hydropower Plant 28, a series of small HPPs on the Sharyn river. In general, the region is currently implementing 122 projects worth 2.4 trillion tenge, which will let generate 36,776 jobs.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also reported about development of Konayev and Alatau cities.
The city of Konayev is presently introducing Smart Qonaev unified urban management system and is reconstructing roads and engineering networks.
The specification of Alatau city’s general layout and design of engineering-transport infrastructure has been launched.
Sultangaziyev then reported on the construction of 17 schools under the Comfortable School national project. To tackle the three-shift schooling problem, regional authorities plan to build 19 schools based on public-private partnership, as well as to overhaul 91 educational facilities in 2025-2027.
Upon completion of the meeting, the President emphasized the importance of quality and timely implementation of the plans on the development of Konayev city, new Alatau city and the entire Almaty agglomeration. The President set a task to enhance the potential of local industrial zones and Alatau SEZ, as well as to build utilities and roads in the settlements.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.04.2025, 23:30 42446
President highlighted new public policy points at session of Assembly of People, says Karin
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh State Counselor Erlan Karin said on Friday that the 30th anniversary session of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of the People was another milestone, as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted new points of public policy, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakh State Counselor said: "The speech delivered by the Head of State was informative and covered a wide range of pressing issues".
Despite of multiple ongoing tasks, enhancing interethnic harmony will remain one of the key priorities of all government agencies, especially amid the heightened tensions and uncertainty on the global stage, said Karin, citing President Tokayev’s speech.
He said: "The Head of State denied rumors regarding the Assembly and commended its activities, revealing its new promising role as a strategic staff for development of public policy in interethnic relations".
The President reiterated the important role of the Kazakh language as the language of interethnic communication, said Karin, adding that the use of the state language will be expanded without haste and based on a weighted and rational approach, with any attempts to politicize the issue will be stopped.
The Kazakh State Counselor said that the Head of State once again pointed out a constructive and unbiased understanding of the history, noting the special importance of the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.
The President’s statement was clear that Kazakhstan will act according to its national interests in its domestic and foreign policy, said Karin, adding: "Kazakhstan will pursue dialogue with all its partners based on mutually beneficial cooperation and in compliance with international law".
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
30.04.2025, 10:01Kazakh President awards foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov Dostyq Order, I Degree 30.04.2025, 09:57295114 killed in hotel fire in India's Kolkata 30.04.2025, 08:141861Kazakhstan grabs gold at Asian Club Taekwondo Championships 23.04.2025, 13:11Gasification of settlements and reduction of losses through digital solutions: Government reviews gas industry development62071Gasification of settlements and reduction of losses through digital solutions: Government reviews gas industry development 23.04.2025, 14:44Government to provide all-round support to young people involved in popularisation of historical and cultural values of nation's people61971Government to provide all-round support to young people involved in popularisation of historical and cultural values of nation's people 23.04.2025, 19:5255981No request for help from nationals in Türkiye after 6.2M earthquake - Kazakh MFA 23.04.2025, 21:5151996Azerbaijan, China sign visa-free travel agreement 24.04.2025, 10:3851726China to launch Chang'e-8 lunar mission around 2029, collaborating with international partners 18.04.2025, 11:41127361Man kills two with police mother’s gun at Florida State University 18.04.2025, 10:39115176Telegram has always been compliant with EU laws - Durov responds to media allegations 17.04.2025, 20:56110451Script for Genealogy of Kazakh Khans added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register 17.04.2025, 19:58102841Tokayev briefed on preparations for 34th session of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of People 18.04.2025, 13:36102446Kazakhstan to launch 9 RES projects in 2025