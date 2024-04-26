23.04.2024, 13:06 13041
Kazakhstan government to toughen liability of property developers for illegal construction
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed to take measures to launch a new mortgage programme and implementation of the rental housing mechanism to stimulate demand for real estate. This year the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set a task for the Government to ensure commissioning of 18 million square metres of housing across the country, primeminister.kz reports.
Within the framework of execution of the task set by the President, since March 1 of this year Otau programme has been launched by Otbasy Bank. According to its terms, Kazakhstanis will be able to obtain a housing loan of 30 million for Astana and Almaty, 18 million for other regions at 9% per annum and 7% for socially vulnerable groups of population.
As of 18 April, the bank had accepted 18,729 applications for participation. To restrain the growth of property prices, placement of objects by developers on the platform Baspana Market will be carried out only after agreeing the collateral value.
The launch of new housing programmes will increase the demand for real estate. In this regard, the Ministries of Industry and Trade together with the Agency for Protection of Competition have been instructed to take necessary measures to prevent agiotage in the market of real estate and building materials within a month.
A separate issue, which was emphasised by Olzhas Bektenov, is the quality of constructed objects. Problems that are discovered after moving into the completed housing should be solved by the developers.
Another important issue is to ensure the quality of construction and compliance with legislation. Construction companies must clearly fulfil their obligations and prevent poor quality of construction. And when deficiencies are identified they must promptly correct them. The Ministry of Industry and Construction together with the interested state bodies should develop legislative amendments within a month to toughen the measures to punish developers and officials for illegal construction. It is necessary to introduce them into the draft Construction Code," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
26.04.2024, 15:51 751
President to personally monitor all-out efforts to restore housing, infrastructure affected by floods
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev vowed he will personally monitor all-out efforts to help restore housing and infrastructure in the regions of Kazakhstan affected by colossal floods this spring, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
In his address to an April 25 meeting of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, President Tokayev announced mass reconstructions planned in the flood-affected regions in the upcoming months.
The Government, according to the Head of State, is bending every effort to make sure everyone affected by the floods will get compensated.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that those affected by floods will be given a chance to relocate to more economically attractive areas.
He also reminded that well-known Kazakhstani billionaires and entrepreneurs who had made generous donations to help restore flood-hit regions will monitor how their funds are spent and distributed.
The Government will also lend a helping hand to small and medium-sized enterprises and agrarians in the regions hit by the natural disaster in order to ensure smooth sowing campaign.
I would like to reiterate that no one will be left without the support in such difficult moment. The Government will fulfill all obligations," emphasized the Kazakh leader.
Ensuring wellbeing of all citizens is the key goal of the Government, he stressed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.04.2024, 12:58 1426
Subsoil users will no longer be able to hide goods in works and services
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan has adopted amendments to the Rules for the purchase by subsoil users and their contractors of goods, works and services used in operations for the extraction of solid minerals, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
These Rules allow domestic producers to supply their products to subsurface users, which were previously hidden in works and services, and could be purchased from imported suppliers.
Thus, the Rules oblige subsurface users to withdraw all goods from works/services and consider applications from domestic manufacturers, taking into account the cost of the goods.
At the same time, the exception is goods purchased under warranty and service agreements for equipment (machinery) or providing environmental and individual protection in harmful and dangerous areas of production.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.04.2024, 14:50 941
Kazakh President praises people’s contribution to battle against floods
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Kazakhstanis for their contribution to battling floods, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Addressing the XXXIII session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, the Head of State said Kazakhstan faced a devastating natural disaster that hit almost half of the country. But these hard days revealed the unity of the people bringing together rescuers, volunteers, civil servants, military, law enforcement agencies, civic activists, businesses, and youth.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the spirit of unity and solidarity swept the country.
The Head of State noted thanks to orchestrated efforts of the Government, state bodies, specialized services, and volunteers over 119,000 people, including 45,000 children, were timely evacuated from flood-hit areas to safer places.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.04.2024, 17:04 3736
Upcoming session of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan set to take place online due to flooding
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the deputy chairs of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, President Tokayev congratulated newly appointed deputy chairs of the Assembly Yuri Shin and Lugmar Bularov, wished them successful work in enhancing the unity and consolidating the society.
Tokayev also heart a report delivered by deputy chair - head of the Secretariat of the Assembly Marat Azilkhanov on the implementation of the previous instructions and the preparation for the 33rd session of the Assembly.
The Head of State informed that the decision was made to switch the upcoming People’s Assembly session to an online format due to the current flood situation in a number of regions of the country. The members of the regional Assemblies are to join the session via videoconferencing.
At the meeting, the Kazakh leader noted the great contribution the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan made in assisting those affected by floods.
Tokayev also gave a number of specific tasks on further enhancement of the work of the Assembly.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.04.2024, 16:11 13446
Olzhas Bektenov inspects bank reinforcement of Atyrau's residential areas in anticipation of second flood peak
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov within the framework of fulfilment of instructions of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev checked the progress of measures taken to reduce the risk of flooding in Atyrau region, primeminister.kz reports.
In the regional centre Olzhas Bektenov assessed the readiness of Atyrau city for the predicted second wave of floods during the inspection of fortifications of residential areas. In the west, the situation remains difficult due to the release of water from the Iriklinskoe reservoir of the Russian Federation, as well as due to high flood discharges of large lateral tributaries to the river Zhaiyk and the corresponding rise in water levels.
As previously reported, after the peak of floods in the West Kazakhstan region flood flow moves along the river channel towards Atyrau region, flowing into the Caspian Sea. Over the past day due to the inflow of water from the West Kazakhstan region in the city of Atyrau recorded a rise in level by 6 cm (total rise first floods 227 cm).
On site inspected the pace of work on bank reinforcement of residential areas, as well as dredging of the river Zhaiyk to increase the carrying capacity. The readiness of forces for enhanced work during the peak period has been checked.
Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov instructed to increase the forces to promptly ensure the transfer of military personnel and equipment to Atyrau region from regions where the flood situation has stabilised.
As of today, 92% of anti-flood preventive measures have been completed. The city has been divided into 111 sectors for effective work. 482 kilometres of protective levees have been constructed. The completed sections have been inspected by technical supervision. About 6 thousand servicemen of the Ministry for Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, the National Guard, employees of the Akimat, and about 2 thousand units of equipment are involved in the work. Active assistance is provided by volunteers. Last Saturday, about 9 thousand volunteers took part in the work to protect the city within the framework of the subbotnik on bank reinforcement.
In addition, dredging works are being carried out to increase the capacity of water from the Zhaiyk River to the Caspian Sea. Special technical fleet vessels and hydraulic excavators are used to clean, deepen and widen waterways.
At the same time, flood control works are being carried out on irrigation and watering systems. In Atyrau region, 14 out of 15 canals are located along the Zhaiyk River. In four systems (Sokolok, Naryn, Chernaya Rechka, Baksai) there is a possibility to pass flood waters by gravity. In this regard, gravity canals are being cleaned and canal breaches are being made to utilise the terrain for water diversion. For example, NCOC is excavating an additional 24 km long Sokolok bypass canal and dismantling existing structures. In total, these bypass canals have the capacity to discharge flood water at a flow rate of 139.9 m3/sec. At all head water intakes by the staff of pumping stations is carried out round-the-clock duty.
For reference:
The danger zone includes the settlements Zharsuat and Kurylys, 10.5 kilometres of dams are located on this territory. At present, the dams in this area are being raised by specialised machinery. Dams are also being raised in the settlements of Inderbor, Yeltai, Yesbol, Koktogai, Budene, Orlik and Yntymak, where there is a probability of flooding. Shore protection works are being carried out in Inder, Makhambet, Isatai districts and Kurmangazy.
At the same time, in Zhylyoi district, which suffered from floods, the consequences of the emergency are being eliminated. Electricity and gas supply is being resumed. Gas supply has been restored in 201 houses, disinfection works have been completed in 41 houses. Financial assistance in the amount of 100 monthly instalments has been provided to the affected residents for temporary rent and other purposes, 3,271 families have already received payments. The commission for damage assessment and compensation continues its work.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.04.2024, 19:22 4746
Construction of car plant set to be completed by yearend in Kostanay
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with KIA Corporation President Song Ho-Sung during which he stressed that the development of automotive industry is one of the key areas of the industrial policy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Song Ho-Sung briefed Tokayev about the construction of a full-cycle plant for production of cars in Kostanay city set to be completed by the end of this year.
Up to 90 billion tenge worth of investments were funneled in the project’s implementation. 1.5 thousand permanent jobs are set to be created.
The project’s design capacity will be 70 thousand cars per year, of which 50 thousand cars are to be produced using the small node assembly method, meaning a higher share of local content.
The KIA Corporation President also briefed about the work ongoing to attract global suppliers of automotive components. In particular, an agreement of intent was signed with South Korea's Seyong EHWA on construction of a plant of automotive components in Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh President welcomed the decision of KIA Corporation to localize the production of automotive components in the country as well as noted the importance of preparation of domestic qualified specialists to develop the industry.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.04.2024, 18:19 4926
15 reservoirs are over 90% full in Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The Kazakh water resources and irrigation ministry has released the latest data on the situation in the reservoirs in the country, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the ministry, filling of four reservoirs of the Ural-Kushum irrigation and watering system is underway in West Kazakhstan region. The reservoirs currently hold 221 million cubic meters of water, which is 85% of their total capacity.
Four reservoirs down the Malyi Uzen River are 91% full with 101 million cubic meters of water and three reservoirs along the Bolshoi Uzen River hold 69 million cubic meters of water, that is 66% of their total capacity. The two rivers received a total of 428 million cubic meters of flood water.
The level of water in the Zhaiyk River in Uralsk has risen 2cm in the past 24 hours to 864cm. There has been a 4cm rise in the water level of the Shagan River in Chuvashinskoye village, Baiterek district, West Kazakhstan region. The water level in the Derkul River stands at 234cm.
Astaninskoye and Seletinskoye reservoirs are said to be 100% full in Akmola region. Both facilities run as usually.
Two major reservoirs are at their fullest in North Kazakhstan region amid the ongoing flooding.
The water level of the Yessil River in Petropavlovsk city has remained at 1,270cm over the past day as the flood situation is still challenging.
Aktobe region’s two major reservoirs are 97% full. Two major reservoirs of East Kazakhstan region are said to be filled by around 81% on average.
In Abai region, where flooding is ongoing, the Shulbinsk reservoir holds water at 63% of its capacity.
Three major reservoirs are 98.5% full in Karaganda region.
Kostanay region’s two major reservoirs are filled by 92%.
According to the ministry, all the regions of Kazakhstan, except for East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions, have past the peaks of floods.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.04.2024, 14:09 13626
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan instructions to ensure strict control over commissioning of all houses in time
Tell a friend
At the Government session Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed to ensure effective control over the legality of construction to solve the problem of long construction sites and timely commissioning of housing, primeminister.kz reports.
Reports of the Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev, akims of a number of regions on work with deceived shareholders, the fight against illegal construction, utilisation of funds for the connection of engineering networks were heard.
Currently, there are 39 problem objects with share participation in the country. They have been undergoing court proceedings for years. About 340 residential complexes are being built without permits and risk to be in the category of long-buildings.
The Ministry of Industry and Construction together with the regions should audit all the objects under construction for legality of construction and availability of documentation by 1 June. Based on the results of the audit, within a month we need to update the previously adopted Roadmap for the completion of problem objects. And most importantly - to ensure strict control over the commissioning of all houses on time," Olzhas Bektenov said.
In addition, regional akimats have been instructed to analyse the prospective development of settlements to effectively address the most pressing problems of communication connections, provision of social infrastructure and others.
Special attention was also paid to the issue of construction in nature protection and earthquake-prone zones. According to the results of the inspection in 2023 in Almaty more than 150 facts of violations in construction, mainly in the foothills were revealed. The issue of tightening construction control in seismic zones remains under control of the Government.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
26.04.2024, 08:41Development of Inter-parliamentary Relations is an Important Item on the Kazakh-Romanian Agenda 26.04.2024, 16:441156Young Kazakh Composer Captivates Geneva Audience 26.04.2024, 12:581136Subsoil users will no longer be able to hide goods in works and services 26.04.2024, 17:02716Olzhas Saparbekov met with the representatives from the Anhui Province 26.04.2024, 15:51President to personally monitor all-out efforts to restore housing, infrastructure affected by floods496President to personally monitor all-out efforts to restore housing, infrastructure affected by floods 19.04.2024, 21:1950861Head of State signs law banning e-cigarettes 19.04.2024, 18:1049951Kazakh, Kyrgyz Presidents unveil monument to Aikol Manas in Astana 19.04.2024, 17:2445796Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to reduce checks at border - Head of State Tokayev 19.04.2024, 13:4442296Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents hold talks in Astana 19.04.2024, 12:26Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant it Atyrau region41281Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant it Atyrau region 29.03.2024, 19:37120086Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China officially opens in Beijing 29.03.2024, 14:44105811Kazakh nationals urged to leave Ukraine's Odessa and Kharkiv regions 03.04.2024, 15:04102636Kazakh President met with secretaries of SCO Security Councils 03.04.2024, 11:09102266First Kazakh Senate Speaker passes away 02.04.2024, 20:49100716Oil spill detected in Caspian Sea