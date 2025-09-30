Kazakhstan names AI and Digital Development Minister

Images | gov.kz

The Head of State decreed to appoint Zhaslan Madiyev as the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.





Born in 1983 in Almaty city, Zhaslan Madiyev graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Columbia University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.





He also served as the Vice President for finance at JSC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" and Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2019-2020.





Since October 2020 he has been serving as the deputy chairman of the Kazakh Agency for strategic planning and reforms.