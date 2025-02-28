Kazakhstan plans to increase international flights and expand its aircraft fleet

Images | Depositphotos

During the meeting of the Government chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov the issue of development and digitalisation of the aviation industry of the country was considered. Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastaev made a report on the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State, the current situation and further plans, primeminister.kz reports.





He noted that the Head of State at the enlarged session of the Government paid special attention to the development of civil aviation.





Over the past 5 years, the industry's performance has grown 2-fold. Last year Kazakh airlines carried 14.7 million passengers, which is 11% more than in the previous period," Talgat Lastayev reported.





According to him, the number of passengers served at airports totalled 29.7 million, up 14% year-on-year.





Flight safety is a key task of civil aviation. In Kazakhstan, according to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), this indicator is 82%. This is 11 per cent higher than the world average and comparable to the indicators of Western European countries.





Last year, the European Commission on the black list were completely lifted all restrictions on flights for Kazakh airlines in the EU countries.





Deputy Minister informed that in July this year at the invitation of the Head of State for the first time with an official visit will visit Kazakhstan President of the ICAO Council Salvatore Shakkitano. This will be a new stage of co-operation between Kazakhstan and ICAO.





Also, according to the order of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, given at a special meeting after the plane crash near Aktau, the aviation administration checked the main major aviation enterprises.





Regarding the investigation of aviation accidents, this parameter is one of 8 critical parameters for ICAO safety assessment. In Kazakhstan it is 5%.





To improve the situation, according to the vice-minister, by the end of this year it is planned to create a specialised centre for investigation of transport accidents, with the involvement of highly qualified specialists and equipping with the necessary equipment.





For further sustainable growth of the industry, expansion of the route network and modernisation of the air fleet plays an important role. Domestic air transportations in Kazakhstan are performed by 6 airlines on 56 routes. The number of routes for last year increased by 10%, which indicates the growth of transport accessibility within the country," Talgat Lastaev reported.





According to the department, the regularity of flights is 75%, which corresponds to world indicators. One of the key factors in improving the quality of air travel and reducing delays is the renewal and expansion of the aircraft fleet. Kazakhstan airlines annually purchase about 10-15 new modern aircraft. At the moment, the fleet of aircraft is 104 aircraft.





For a month and a half of this year the air fleet of the country has already been replenished with two new modern liners Airbus A320 NEO. By the end of the year, 14 more aircraft are expected to arrive, which will increase the carrying capacity by 15%.





Talgat Lastaev also reported on the work carried out on behalf of the Head of State on the implementation of projects of new airports of small regional aviation in the resort areas of Katon-Karagai, Zaisan and Kenderli.





At present, all necessary preparatory measures are being carried out to start works for the opening of the construction season. For flights it is planned to operate regional aircraft such as ATR-72, Q-400 Bombardier with a capacity of up to 74 seats. Three aircraft will be purchased through the mechanisms of the Industrial Development Fund.





The main task is to organise direct flights to these airports from Almaty, Astana and other major cities, which will make these tourist destinations more accessible.





Every year transport communication is made accessible by subsidising 26 socially important air routes. Special attention is paid to tourist destinations such as Usharal, Urjar, Turkestan, Aktau, Kokshetau, Balkhash.





As noted by the Deputy Minister, today the repair works of terminals and airfields of small aviation in the airports Usharal, Urjar, Balkhash have been completed.





This year will continue to subsidise 12 tourist air routes with an average cost of 18 thousand tenge.





As for ground infrastructure, last year construction and repair work was carried out at 10 airports. Three new passenger terminals in Almaty, Shymkent and Kyzylorda were modernised by attracting 350 billion tenge of private investment, which increased their capacity by 6.5 times.





The airports of Astana, Aktobe, Shymkent, Karaganda and Zhezkazgan carried out current repairs of runways. At the airports of Aktau and Pavlodar, major repairs of aerodrome coverings will be completed this year.





6 airports have been identified for the development of air hubs and increasing cargo traffic. Within the framework of modernisation in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktobe, Karaganda, Aktau, 5 key measures are envisaged to upgrade the infrastructure and simplify the logistics processes of air hubs. To implement these projects it is planned to attract $2.1 billion of private investment," Talgat Lastayev informed.





For example, it is planned to create a full-fledged multimodal hub in Aktau, which will provide cargo transportation using air, road, rail and sea communication. Its structure will include a technical centre for aircraft maintenance and repair, as well as an educational centre for training specialists.





The main condition for the development of transportations is the availability of aviation fuel in sufficient quantity and at a competitive price. On the instructions of the Head of State, joint work is underway with AZRC and the Ministry of Energy to develop a set of measures aimed at reducing the cost of jet fuel, increasing production, transitioning to JetA-1 standards and eliminating intermediaries in supplies.





The number of international flights is increasing every year. To date, air links have been established with 31 countries and 58 cities, and flights are operated on 119 routes. Last year, 12 flights were opened on 22 international routes to six cities, including major cities such as: Mumbai, Jeddah, Prague, as well as resumed flights on 10 routes," Talgat Lastaev said.





It is noted that this year 16 new destinations are planned, including the cities of Rome, Munich, Budapest, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Busan and others.





Expansion of the choice of budget routes for passengers is increased due to the arrival of 4 new foreign low-cost carriers SpiceJet, Eastar Jet and T'way Air, ThayAirAsia to the international air market of Kazakhstan.





Last year the open sky regime was introduced at the airports of Kyzylorda, Kostanai, Atyrau and is in force at all international airports.





Growth in the aviation industry requires adequate staffing. Civil aviation in Kazakhstan employs 23,000 people. Specialists are trained by the Academy of Civil Aviation in 21 training centres, as well as on the basis of aviation enterprises for their own needs.





The industry needs up to 600 new specialists annually. Due to the Academy's lack of EASA PART-FCL international certificate, airlines are forced to hire foreign pilots.





By the end of this year, the Civil Aviation Academy plans to obtain the EASA - European Aviation Safety Agency certificate, which will improve the quality of training and reduce dependence on foreign specialists.





Reporting on the digital transformation of the industry, Vice-Minister noted that to date, within the PPP has already implemented projects of electronic document management system in freight transport E-freight. The system of electronic identification E-doc-airport, which allows passengers to pass registration and control without presenting paper documents, has been implemented in the airports of Kazakhstan.





Biometric passenger identification, route optimisation to reduce flight time and fuel consumption and a digital insurance service for flight delays are at the implementation stage. This will be a special service implemented in the air ticketing application, which will allow passengers to insure delays and instantly receive payments in case of flight delays," Lastaev reported.





The Deputy Minister said that by 2030 it is planned to achieve the following results:





Passenger traffic will increase from 14.7 million to 26 million passengers.

The volume of handled cargo will grow from 170 thousand to 500 thousand tonnes.

The aircraft fleet will expand from 104 to 221 aircraft.

The number of international destinations will increase from 119 to 200.