Kazakhstan plans to increase international flights and expand its aircraft fleet

During the meeting of the Government chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov the issue of development and digitalisation of the aviation industry of the country was considered. Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastaev made a report on the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State, the current situation and further plans, primeminister.kz reports.

He noted that the Head of State at the enlarged session of the Government paid special attention to the development of civil aviation.

Over the past 5 years, the industry's performance has grown 2-fold. Last year Kazakh airlines carried 14.7 million passengers, which is 11% more than in the previous period," Talgat Lastayev reported.


According to him, the number of passengers served at airports totalled 29.7 million, up 14% year-on-year.

Flight safety is a key task of civil aviation. In Kazakhstan, according to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), this indicator is 82%. This is 11 per cent higher than the world average and comparable to the indicators of Western European countries.

Last year, the European Commission on the black list were completely lifted all restrictions on flights for Kazakh airlines in the EU countries.

Deputy Minister informed that in July this year at the invitation of the Head of State for the first time with an official visit will visit Kazakhstan President of the ICAO Council Salvatore Shakkitano. This will be a new stage of co-operation between Kazakhstan and ICAO.

Also, according to the order of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, given at a special meeting after the plane crash near Aktau, the aviation administration checked the main major aviation enterprises.

Regarding the investigation of aviation accidents, this parameter is one of 8 critical parameters for ICAO safety assessment. In Kazakhstan it is 5%.

To improve the situation, according to the vice-minister, by the end of this year it is planned to create a specialised centre for investigation of transport accidents, with the involvement of highly qualified specialists and equipping with the necessary equipment.

For further sustainable growth of the industry, expansion of the route network and modernisation of the air fleet plays an important role. Domestic air transportations in Kazakhstan are performed by 6 airlines on 56 routes. The number of routes for last year increased by 10%, which indicates the growth of transport accessibility within the country," Talgat Lastaev reported.


According to the department, the regularity of flights is 75%, which corresponds to world indicators. One of the key factors in improving the quality of air travel and reducing delays is the renewal and expansion of the aircraft fleet. Kazakhstan airlines annually purchase about 10-15 new modern aircraft. At the moment, the fleet of aircraft is 104 aircraft.

For a month and a half of this year the air fleet of the country has already been replenished with two new modern liners Airbus A320 NEO. By the end of the year, 14 more aircraft are expected to arrive, which will increase the carrying capacity by 15%.

Talgat Lastaev also reported on the work carried out on behalf of the Head of State on the implementation of projects of new airports of small regional aviation in the resort areas of Katon-Karagai, Zaisan and Kenderli.

At present, all necessary preparatory measures are being carried out to start works for the opening of the construction season. For flights it is planned to operate regional aircraft such as ATR-72, Q-400 Bombardier with a capacity of up to 74 seats. Three aircraft will be purchased through the mechanisms of the Industrial Development Fund.

The main task is to organise direct flights to these airports from Almaty, Astana and other major cities, which will make these tourist destinations more accessible.

Every year transport communication is made accessible by subsidising 26 socially important air routes. Special attention is paid to tourist destinations such as Usharal, Urjar, Turkestan, Aktau, Kokshetau, Balkhash.

As noted by the Deputy Minister, today the repair works of terminals and airfields of small aviation in the airports Usharal, Urjar, Balkhash have been completed.

This year will continue to subsidise 12 tourist air routes with an average cost of 18 thousand tenge.

As for ground infrastructure, last year construction and repair work was carried out at 10 airports. Three new passenger terminals in Almaty, Shymkent and Kyzylorda were modernised by attracting 350 billion tenge of private investment, which increased their capacity by 6.5 times.

The airports of Astana, Aktobe, Shymkent, Karaganda and Zhezkazgan carried out current repairs of runways. At the airports of Aktau and Pavlodar, major repairs of aerodrome coverings will be completed this year.

6 airports have been identified for the development of air hubs and increasing cargo traffic. Within the framework of modernisation in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktobe, Karaganda, Aktau, 5 key measures are envisaged to upgrade the infrastructure and simplify the logistics processes of air hubs. To implement these projects it is planned to attract $2.1 billion of private investment," Talgat Lastayev informed.


For example, it is planned to create a full-fledged multimodal hub in Aktau, which will provide cargo transportation using air, road, rail and sea communication. Its structure will include a technical centre for aircraft maintenance and repair, as well as an educational centre for training specialists.

The main condition for the development of transportations is the availability of aviation fuel in sufficient quantity and at a competitive price. On the instructions of the Head of State, joint work is underway with AZRC and the Ministry of Energy to develop a set of measures aimed at reducing the cost of jet fuel, increasing production, transitioning to JetA-1 standards and eliminating intermediaries in supplies.

The number of international flights is increasing every year. To date, air links have been established with 31 countries and 58 cities, and flights are operated on 119 routes. Last year, 12 flights were opened on 22 international routes to six cities, including major cities such as: Mumbai, Jeddah, Prague, as well as resumed flights on 10 routes," Talgat Lastaev said.


It is noted that this year 16 new destinations are planned, including the cities of Rome, Munich, Budapest, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Busan and others.

Expansion of the choice of budget routes for passengers is increased due to the arrival of 4 new foreign low-cost carriers SpiceJet, Eastar Jet and T'way Air, ThayAirAsia to the international air market of Kazakhstan.

Last year the open sky regime was introduced at the airports of Kyzylorda, Kostanai, Atyrau and is in force at all international airports.

Growth in the aviation industry requires adequate staffing. Civil aviation in Kazakhstan employs 23,000 people. Specialists are trained by the Academy of Civil Aviation in 21 training centres, as well as on the basis of aviation enterprises for their own needs.

The industry needs up to 600 new specialists annually. Due to the Academy's lack of EASA PART-FCL international certificate, airlines are forced to hire foreign pilots.

By the end of this year, the Civil Aviation Academy plans to obtain the EASA - European Aviation Safety Agency certificate, which will improve the quality of training and reduce dependence on foreign specialists.

Reporting on the digital transformation of the industry, Vice-Minister noted that to date, within the PPP has already implemented projects of electronic document management system in freight transport E-freight. The system of electronic identification E-doc-airport, which allows passengers to pass registration and control without presenting paper documents, has been implemented in the airports of Kazakhstan.

Biometric passenger identification, route optimisation to reduce flight time and fuel consumption and a digital insurance service for flight delays are at the implementation stage. This will be a special service implemented in the air ticketing application, which will allow passengers to insure delays and instantly receive payments in case of flight delays," Lastaev reported.


The Deputy Minister said that by 2030 it is planned to achieve the following results:

  • Passenger traffic will increase from 14.7 million to 26 million passengers.
  • The volume of handled cargo will grow from 170 thousand to 500 thousand tonnes.
  • The aircraft fleet will expand from 104 to 221 aircraft.
  • The number of international destinations will increase from 119 to 200.
 

28.02.2025, 15:38 311

Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Industry and Construction

By a decree of the Head of State, Yersaiyn Nagaspayev has been appointed the Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

Yersaiyn Nagaspayev is a graduate of the Karaganda State University and holds a diploma in "International Economic Relations."

In different years, he worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Transport and Communications, Aktau International Port. He was an advisor to the vice prime minister of Kazakhstan, deputy governor of Kazybek Bi district in Karaganda region, mayor of Shakhtinsk, deputy mayor of Astana. He also helmed the Astana Social-Entrepreneurial Corporation and was a Managing Director at the JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

Earlier, it was reported that Asset Irgaliyev was appointed the Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms
 

28.02.2025, 09:28 521

3 million tonnes of steel capacity metallurgical plant to be built in Zhambyl region

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with the Chairman of the Board of one of the leading metallurgical companies in China Fujian Hengwang Investment Co., Ltd Zeng Zhaoqiang, primeminister.kz reports.

Discussed the implementation of agreements reached on the margins of the Kazakh-Chinese investment round table during the working visit of the head of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to China in November 2024.

The main topic of the meeting is the implementation of the project for the construction of a metallurgical plant with a capacity of 3 million tonnes of steel on the territory of the special economic zone Jibek Joly in Zhambyl region. The total amount of investments of the Chinese investor is estimated at $1.2 billion. 2.5 thousand jobs will be created as part of the project. Construction is scheduled to start in April 2025.

According to the investor's plans, at the first stage in 2027 the production capacity will amount to 1 million tonnes of steel, and the volume of investments will reach 160.2 billion tenge. By 2029, output will increase to 3 million tonnes, with additional investment of 312.8 billion tenge. Kazakhstani raw materials will be used for production: natural gas and iron ore mined in the Karaganda, Kostanay and Ulytau regions, as well as lime. As a result, the company plans to produce a wide range of products, including wire rod, rebar, strip steel for pipe production, as well as angle and section steel. The second phase of the project will include the construction of a 350 MW gas turbine power plant to meet the needs of the metallurgical plant, for which the investor will allocate 201.3 billion tenge.

Chairman of the Board of Fujian Hengwang Investment Co., Ltd Zeng Zhaoqian, emphasised that the company will introduce a technology of direct reduction of iron (DRI), which will ensure its high content in products of more than 90% and increase the competitiveness of Kazakhstan's metallurgy.

Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov noted that this project will be an important step for the development of domestic metallurgy, increasing production capacity and expanding the country's export potential.

The project is significant for us. It is an important direction that allows us to expand the export opportunities of our country. For accelerated implementation of investment projects, the Investment Headquarters functions under the Government of Kazakhstan. The Government fully supports your plans and will provide the necessary support for their implementation," Prime Minister emphasised.

 

27.02.2025, 20:51 12041

AI assistant to be integrated into National Digital Investment Platform

Deputy Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Aksubayev revealed that the process of digitizing investment agreement signing is planned in 2025 during a Feb. 27 roundtable of the Central Communications Service, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The National Digital Investment Platform, like other similar projects, continues to be adjusted and developed after its launch. In 2025, we will continue our active work to further improve and expand the platform," Arman Aksubayev noted.


Additionally, the following plans are in place for this year:

  • Development of a CRM system for task assignment to ambassadors and foreign representatives of Kazakh Invest;
  • Digitization of services in terms of making amendments and cancellations of investment contracts;
  • Digitization of the process of signing investment agreements.

Currently, the process of approving and including projects in the Unified Industrialization Map is not automated. To improve cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development in supporting and assisting investors, automation and further integration will be developed," the Deputy Chairman of the Investment Committee added.


As reported earlier, Kazakhstan is to develop educational programs and courses on AI.
 

27.02.2025, 17:01 11806

New Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Agency for Civil Service Affairs named

By a decree of the President, Alibek Akhmedyar has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to this, he served as the Chief of Staff of the Agency, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He graduated from the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University and completed a master’s degree in law at the University of Southern California under the Bolashak program. He is a member of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve of 2019.

He began his career at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, working as a legal department expert.

Akhmedyar held various positions in the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, the Ministry of Investments and Development, the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and served as the Director of the Legal Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As reported earlier, Arman Kyrykbayev has been appointed as the Assistant to the Kazakh President for domestic policy and communications.
 

27.02.2025, 13:09 11461

Kazakhstan to ban oil products export

The ministries of energy, finance, internal affairs and the National Security Committee drafted a joint order "On some issues of export of oil products from the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan," Kazinform News Agency reports.

The document imposes a 6-month ban on oil products export from the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, including to the Eurasian Economic Union member states.

Currently, the Ministry of Energy observes an unusual increase in the domestic consumption of the popular AI-92 gasoline and diesel fuel.

According to the law-enforcement agencies, monthly volumes of grey export and cross-border fuel flows range from 10,000 to 45,000 tons. This is explained by the price discrepancies - in Kazakhstan, fuel prices are 17% to 166% lower than in neighbor countries. Moreover, under the Oil and Oil Products Supply Agreement, Kazakhstan has to import oil products on duty-free terms and take into account the Russian side’s requirements on prohibition of fuel re-export outside the EAEU territory. Thus, we need to enhance control over the export of oil products which are disguised as goods belonging to other export categories, including outside the territory of the EAEU," the Ministry of Energy says.


The document was published on legalacts.egov.kz and is available for discussion until March 14.
 

27.02.2025, 09:35 18811

Olzhas Bektenov discussed with EDB head Nikolay Podguzov joint implementation of infrastructure projects

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Chairman of the Eurasian Development Bank Nikolai Podguzov, primeminister.kz reports.

The issues of further cooperation in the implementation of joint projects were considered.

At the end of 2024, the Bank has allocated almost $1.4 billion for projects in the country, in general, over the past three years, the volume of investment of the bank in the country amounted to $3.6 billion. Thus, the share of projects in Kazakhstan continues to occupy an important place in the bank's portfolio.

Nikolay Podguzov noted that in 2025 the Bank intends to continue financing key strategic projects in the areas of energy, transport and industry, focusing on the introduction of digital technologies and innovative solutions.

This year, EDB plans to invest in such socially important projects as the expansion and modernisation of CHP in the Central and Eastern region of Kazakhstan, construction of a plant for the production of polyethylene, construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 545 MW Altyn Dala.

The Prime Minister noted that Kazakhstan is interested in further expansion of co-operation, especially in the areas of energy, engineering and municipal infrastructure.

Eurasian Development Bank is an important partner of Kazakhstan. Last year, the volume of investment in our economy increased by almost 40%. The Bank's loan portfolio for Kazakhstan increased to 63.4 per cent of the total. We are interested in further expanding co-operation with the Bank on mutually beneficial terms. We also intend to unlock the potential of both traditional and new areas of cooperation," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.

 

26.02.2025, 20:58 26696

President Tokayev instructs PM Bektenov to step up economic diversification

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan held today a meeting with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

Tokayev was briefed about the social and economic development of the country as well as ensuring a higher efficiency of the government’s work.

The President got familiarized with the implementation of his tasks to diversify and boost economic growth through the large-scale program aimed for the real sector support and infrastructure modernization. Prime Minister Bektenov also spoke about this year’s heating period, preparation for the spring-field work and high-water season.

In addition, President Tokayev was informed about the government’s work aimed at implementing the latest digital management methods to encourage business development and private investments.

In conclusion, the President tasked Bektenov to step up efforts to ensure economic growth and diversification. The need for systemic work to address infrastructure development, energy and utilities modernization was highlighted.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting of the Security Council.
 

26.02.2025, 15:55 37141

President Tokayev holds meeting of Security Council

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has chaired today a meeting of the Security Council, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

The participants focused on the issues of modernization of the army and improvement of military infrastructure.

The President set a number of certain tasks on further development of Kazakhstan's Armed Forces.

On February 25, President Tokayev held a meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, who had arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit.
 

