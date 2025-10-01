This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan plans to remove 21 invertebrate species from its list of rare animals
Bektenov Participated in the Meetings of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Minsk
In his Address to the Nation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev identified the transformation of Kazakhstan into a fully-fledged digital state as a strategic priority for the next three years. We are actively developing the digital agenda, which already covers all areas of public administration. This allows us to address various social issues and many aspects of citizens’ daily lives. We pay particular attention to the export of domestic digital solutions. Kazakhstan actively shares its accumulated experience with foreign partners and is ready to develop cooperation in this direction with our CIS colleagues," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
- The Strategy for Scientific and Technological Development of the CIS for 2026-2035;
- The Strategy for Cooperation of CIS Member States in Developing the Information Society and Digital Economy until 2035;
- The Strategy on Digitalization of Key Multimodal Transport Corridors of CIS Member States;
- The Agreement on Cooperation among CIS Member States in Preventing the Spread of Locust Pests;
- The Concept of Pricing in Construction Activities of CIS Member States, among others.
Kazakhstan launches its first crypto reserve
The creation of the Alem Crypto Fund is a step toward advancing digital finance in Kazakhstan. Our goal is to make it a reliable instrument for major investors and a key foundation for digital state reserves" noted Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
We are proud that Binance Kazakhstan has become the strategic partner of the Alem Crypto Fund. The fund’s choice of BNB as its first digital asset highlights the trust in the Binance ecosystem and marks a new chapter for institutional recognition of cryptocurrencies in Kazakhstan. This is an important step toward building a transparent and secure digital asset market, where government initiatives and global technologies work together for the benefit of the national economy" commented Nurkhat Kushimov, General Manager of Binance Kazakhstan.
New Vice Minister of Energy named
Kazakhstan appoints 1st Deputy Prosecutor General
New Kazakh Minister of Enlightenment appointed
Kazakhstan names AI and Digital Development Minister
President receives newly-appointed FM
Tokayev: Nuclear energy to become full-fledged sector of national economy
In negotiations with this company, the relevant agency and the Government must, first and foremost, act in the national interests. All agreements signed must be fair, balanced and productive. We must not allow careless or inefficient use of our natural resources, particularly, uranium," the President said.
We must begin planning the construction of the second and third nuclear power plant. During our meeting with the President of China, we agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of peaceful atom use," he added.
Our country ranks among the global leaders in uranium production, with 40% of the world’s uranium deposits concentrated in its territory. The construction of the nuclear power plant will drastically change the role of uranium in the economy," he noted.
The commissioning of the nuclear power plant will let complete the production cycle. Thanks to this, nuclear energy will become independent of foreign markets and will turn into a full-fledged sector of the national economy. This is an extremely complex objective and our scientists are imposed tremendous responsibility in its implementation," he stressed.
The country faces an acute shortage of qualified engineers and technical specialists, including in the nuclear sector. This is undoubtedly a highly pressing issue that must be addressed urgently. To date, 90% of university graduates hold bachelor’s degrees, while the share of PhD holders is less than 1%. It is crucial to raise the number of doctoral education grants, with priority given to technical disciplines," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
