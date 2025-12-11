This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan ratifies Protocol on Water and Health
relevant news
Zhanassova named Deputy Head of the President’s Executive Office
By the President’s decree, Assel Zhanassova has been appointed Deputy Head of the President’s Executive Office. She has been relieved of her previous position," a statement reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to suspend creation of new info systems by government agencies outside QazTech platform
In case the creation of information system on the QazTech platform faces technical faults, the Government must ensure every individual case is submitted for review by the President’s Commission on digitalization implementation, reads the order.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Senate Speaker to meet Pope Leo XIV in Vatican
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Volume of transit cargo reached 29.4 million tons - Ministry of Transport
The main factor ensuring the efficiency of highways is digital solutions. Following the instruction of the Head of State, digital road passports are being developed within the e-Joldar framework. This will allow the future implementation of unmanned vehicles," Nurlan Sauranbayev emphasized.
At the moment, there are more than 250 information systems in the railway sector. An important aspect for the sector is the implementation of digital transformation and the formation of a target IT architecture considering international experience," Nurlan Sauranbayev emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Government Reviews Measures for the Development and Digitalization of the Transport and Transit Sector
The Head of State has set the strategic objective of transforming Kazakhstan into a key transport hub in the Eurasian space. Systemic measures are being implemented to achieve this. The capacity of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route has been increased, tariff policies with foreign partners have been synchronized and cargo delivery times have been reduced. Modernization of the road infrastructure continues, with an emphasis on transit and international corridors. Growth in container transportation has been recorded. On the Kazakhstan-China border, the Smart Customs project is being implemented with unmanned transportation and a unified electronic declaration," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
In accordance with the instructions of the Head of State, modernization of state border crossing points will be completed in December. Five crossing points will be launched shortly. As a result, all external border checkpoints of the Eurasian Economic Union will meet international standards and ensure faster cargo processing," the Prime Minister emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to three countries
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev signs bill on three-year republican budget into law
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan's EAEU 2026 chairmanship priorities discussed
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
05.12.2025, 18:21Favorable conditions must be created for small business - Tokayev 05.12.2025, 14:10131256Tourism and Partnership: Kazakhstan Showcased its Potential in Finland 05.12.2025, 13:15121816Presentation of the "Travel Kazakhstan" Guidebook Held in Seoul 05.12.2025, 11:51120751New rules introduced for Kazakhstani nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan 05.12.2025, 17:32120711Kazakhstan Among Madrid’s Key Priorities on the Asian Track 12.11.2025, 20:14291331Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025 13.11.2025, 07:11277186Kazakhstan to form national agency to manage radioactive waste 18.11.2025, 21:40216931Kazakhstan joins the World’s TOP-500 most powerful supercomputers 13.11.2025, 16:56177431Kazakhstan Strengthens Regional Cooperation on Afghanistan 14.11.2025, 21:03Key Issues of Investment and Trade-Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China Discussed in Beijing170576Key Issues of Investment and Trade-Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China Discussed in Beijing