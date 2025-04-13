Kazakhstan remains committed to open trade, says President

Tell a friend

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting on Thursday with Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Askhat Zhumagali, Akorda reports.





The Kazakh President was briefed about the measures the Agency takes to combat corruption, the outcomes of its work in Q1 2025 and steps towards implementing the ‘Law and Order’ principle.





According to Zhumagali, last year, the Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency recorded 521 corruption-related crimes, exposing 257 officials, including 141 senior managers. 366 criminal cases were taken to court.





The Head of State was informed that 1.13 trillion tenge in assets and cash has been surrendered to the state, including 15 billion tenge this year, since 2022. Under monitoring of public procurements and targeted use of resources, the Agency prevented the misuse of 21.2 billion tenge.





The Head of State was presented with the results of an external analysis of corruption risks in the tourism sector, following which recommendations were given to the authorized agency. Zhumagali also briefed about continuation of the Money Coloring project in the field of road construction.





Tokayev was also briefed that around 3,000 different events covering over 450,000 citizens were held under ‘Law and Order’ and ‘Adal azamat’ concepts, aimed at establishing anti-corruption culture. The anti-corruption volunteering project is underway. Work is ongoing with the Academic Integrity League, which is an association of Kazakhstan’s top universities.





Zhumagali also informed on international cooperation, including with the OECD and GRECO. The Agency also actively cooperates with the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) and joined the IAACA Executive Committee in February 2025.





It was highlighted that thanks to the measures taken, Kazakhstan received 40 points to rank 88th out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index 2024.





Following the meeting, the President instructed to continue combating corruption-related crimes, eliminating systemic corruption schemes and cultivating anti-corruption culture.