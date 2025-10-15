14.10.2025, 13:58 3166
Kazakhstan’s parliamentary reform to affect around 40 articles of Constitution - Tokayev
At today’s first meeting of the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the need for thorough preparation for transitioning to a unicameral Parliament, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The reform will affect around 40 articles of the Constitution. He said it is essential to revise at least 10 constitutional laws and over 50 codes and statutes.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that this process is comparable to adopting a new Constitution, and cannot be completed all at once, and requires thorough preparation.
The Head of State once again emphasized the parliamentary reform is an issue that directly affects the fate of the nation. He expressed confidence that each member of the Working Group will exert persistent efforts.
President Tokayev also highlighted the E-Parliament, a digital legislative platform, will be requested as Kazakhstan’s existing e-Gov system.
14.10.2025, 18:10
Adilet Kozhanbayev named new akim of Semey
Adilet Kozhanbayev was elected Akim of the city of Semey following Kazakhstan’s first-ever direct election of a regional center akim, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The territorial election commission reported that Adilet Kozhanbayev received 77.1% of the vote, comfortably outperforming his rivals.
The election was held openly and calmly, with all established procedures observed. High voter turnout demonstrated citizens' confidence in the new direct election system," the Semey territorial election commission reported.
Rivals Kanysh Toleuov and Aibolat Bekzhassarov received 10.8% and 8.4% of the vote, respectively, while another 3.7% voted against all candidates.
14.10.2025, 15:28
Alexey Tsoi named presidential advisor for social matters
This has been announced by the press service of the Akorda Presidential Palace Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
By the Head of State’s order, Alexey Tsoi has been appointed as the advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for social matters, reads a statement from Akorda.
Born in Shymkent in 1977, Alexey Tsoi graduated from the South Kazakhstan State Medical Academy, Institute of International Law and International Business Daneker, attended the Graduate School of Corporate Management at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration and the International Business Academy.
Tsoi was named the Kazakh Health Minister in 2020, and reappointed to the post in 2021. In 2022, he took up the role as the head at the Medical Center of the President’s Affairs Administration of Kazakhstan for the third time.
13.10.2025, 15:26
Majilis adopts and submits 15 laws to Senate
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov on Monday to discuss the current activities of the Kazakh parliament’s lower chamber, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, Koshanov stated that deputies’ activities are focused on timely and quality legislative support for the president’s address and directives on the country’s development.
In his remarks, the Majilis speaker said that 12 laws have been adopted and submitted to the Senate, with 77 draft laws under consideration. The Construction, Digital Codes as well as the law on banking activities are set to be passed by the yearend. Work is ongoing on draft laws on elections, consumer rights protection, crime prevention, added Koshanov.
Deputies launched initiatives, introducing amendments to the law on local government and self-government, draft laws aimed at supporting and promoting creative industries, developing knowledge-intensive regions, protecting historical-cultural heritage sites, and providing state support for horticultural societies.
According to Chairman Koshanov, the law-making process is being carried out openly with the engagement of the society, expert society and media. All factions of political parties actively make their suggestions considering requests of their electorate, with the most significant draft laws being discussed at Public Chamber meetings.
13.10.2025, 09:35
Ashikbayev named 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan
The Head of State decreed to appoint Yerzhan Ashikbayev as the 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda.
In 1998, Ashikbayev graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University with a BA degree in International Relations, and in 2012, he graduated with a Master's degree in Public Administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
Before his appointment as the Ambassador to the United States, Yerzhan Ashikbayev served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.
Earlier, he held the position of Deputy Head of the Prime Minister's Office - Official Representative of the Government of Kazakhstan since 2012.
10.10.2025, 15:12
Kazakh President suggests building regional emergencies forecasting center at CIS Summit
At the Summit of the CIS Heads of State Council, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested establishing a Regional Center for Forecasting Climate and Technogenic Emergencies, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He also announced the establishment of a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the drafting of a Digital Code, and the development of a concept document titled Digital Kazakhstan, which will integrate all digital initiatives into a national strategy and ecosystem. He stressed Kazakhstan is open to collaboration with all CIS countries in this field.
The Head of State also said that Kazakhstan decided to establish an AI University. Besides, Kazakhstan launched a state program involving over 400,000 students, aimed at building research teams and DeepTech startups. He invited CIS countries to scale this initiative, expressing Kazakhstan’s readiness for cooperation with CIS member states to train a new generation of globally competitive specialists.
The President proposed to join efforts by creating the Regional Center for Forecasting Climate and Technogenic Emergencies.
He highlighted the rapid shallowing of the Caspian Sea raises serious concerns. This is no longer a regional issue, it’s a global one. Therefore, he invited all interested countries and international organizations to join the country’s initiative for an interstate program to preserve the Caspian’s water resources.
08.10.2025, 15:18
Head of State establishes Working Group for Parliamentary reform
To develop proposals for Parliamentary reform aimed at implementing the President's State of the Nation Address of September 8, 2025, "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation," Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree "On the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform," Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Working Group includes representatives of the Majilis and Senate of Parliament, the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, and the leaders of political party factions in the Majilis of Parliament.
Furthermore, the Working Group includes heads of research institutes, prominent legal scholars who have made significant contributions to the development of Kazakhstan's legal system, specializing in constitutional law, theory of state and law, as well as experts and members of the National Kurultai.
07.10.2025, 13:45
Bektenov instructs to implement AI to fulfill the President’s directive on reducing the shadow economy’s share in GDP
At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, measures to reduce the shadow economy were discussed. Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev and Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Kairat Bizhanov reported on the ongoing work in this area, primeminister.kz reports.
The Head of State has set the goal of reducing the share of the shadow economy in GDP to 15% this year. We must continue striving for a consistent decline in this indicator. We need a transparent economy. All government bodies and business entities must intensify their efforts in this direction. This work should not be limited to correspondence and reports. We need qualitative and comprehensive solutions in the areas of economic and tax sustainability, digitalization, and business simplification," noted Olzhas Bektenov.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his Address to the Nation, emphasized that all sectors of the economy must be modernized through digitalization and the introduction of artificial intelligence - a strategic priority.
At the same time, digitalization levels remain insufficient in several sectors, such as trade, construction, and agriculture. All relevant ministries have been instructed to ensure full-scale digitalization.
As part of the digital transformation of the economy, the State Revenue Committee should become a flagship of digitalization among government agencies. Only systemic steps can create a fundamentally new service model of state-business interaction, stressed the Prime Minister.
The implementation of digital initiatives requires proper infrastructure and resources. In this regard, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development is instructed to establish a dedicated Data Processing Center for the State Revenue Committee next year.
Several digital projects in Kazakhstan have already proven effective. For example, cashless payments play an important role in combating the shadow economy.
Pilot projects using the digital tenge are being implemented in the regions - including in road and railway construction, subsidizing the purchase of livestock and agricultural machinery, and VAT refunds.
To scale up this project, the Ministry of Finance together with the National Bank must ensure the use of the digital tenge within republican and local budgets, as well as the budgets of state holdings. Report the results to me by February 1 of next year. To enable automated monitoring of the targeted use of loans and subsidies, integration of information systems and enhanced oversight must be ensured," Olzhas Bektenov instructed.
The completeness and transparency of customs administration significantly affect state budget revenues. The Ministries of Finance and Trade must strengthen monitoring of export and import operations. Updating risk profiles and creating green corridor transit conditions should eliminate the human factor.
In addition, artificial intelligence must be introduced in cargo inspection data analysis. This will help prevent corruption offenses and accelerate border clearance processes. The Ministry of Finance, together with the Financial Monitoring Agency, was instructed to strengthen coordination in combating the shadow economy.
Following the discussion, the Prime Minister issued a series of specific instructions to relevant ministries:
- The Ministries of National Economy and Finance - to prepare an annual expanded analytical report on the effectiveness of anti-shadow economy measures, including concrete policy proposals.
- To ensure traceability in the registration and re-registration of legal entities, the Ministries of Justice, Finance, and Artificial Intelligence, together with the Financial Monitoring Agency, must complete the implementation of an automated risk management system by November 25 of this year.
- To improve the accuracy of analytics and the quality of administration, information exchange between government bodies and financial institutions must be strengthened. The Ministries of Finance, Artificial Intelligence, and other government agencies must integrate data with the Smart Data Finance system.
Coordination and control over implementation are assigned to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin.
07.10.2025, 11:00
Government Is Modernizing the Health Insurance System Using Artificial Intelligence
At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of modernizing the Compulsory Social Health Insurance system was discussed. Reports were delivered by Minister of Health Akmaral Alnazarova and Chairman of the Social Health Insurance Fund Aydyn Kulseitov, primeminister.kz reports.
Under the instruction of the Head of State, the modernization of the compulsory social health insurance system is underway. Systematic work is being carried out in this direction, which will improve the accessibility and quality of medical care. Our priority is to make the healthcare system transparent, fair, and, most importantly, accessible to all citizens," the Prime Minister emphasized.
To this end, a Law has been adopted aimed at improving the CSHI system, which will create conditions for the long-term financial sustainability of the healthcare sector, as well as expand the list of services provided and improve their quality. Starting in 2026, health insurance will additionally cover low-income segments of the population through local budget funds, ensuring more equitable access to medical care for all citizens.
The implementation of large-scale changes requires clear coordination between central and local authorities. In this regard, Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Ministry of Health, together with the Ministry of Labor and regional akimats, to ensure coordinated work on introducing the new health insurance mechanism.
It is necessary to take into account the concerns of citizens about the accessibility and quality of medical care and the availability of free medicines. Some innovations are not entirely clear to the population. Every Kazakhstani citizen must be informed about the mechanism for obtaining medical care and the ongoing work to improve it," the Prime Minister noted.
At the same time, the procedure for providing medical care and the scope of services for children, pensioners, people with disabilities, and other preferential categories will remain unchanged.
In addition, the active development of medical infrastructure continues. This year, the construction of 655 healthcare facilities is being completed, which will provide access to primary healthcare for more than one million rural residents. In 2025, 3 trillion tenge from the state budget is allocated for the provision of medical care.
Given this, the Ministry of Health has been instructed to ensure strict control over the effective use of funds and the quality of medical services, including through the introduction of digital tools and elements of artificial intelligence. It is also necessary to revise healthcare standards, simplify procedures, and make the system as convenient as possible for patients.
Attention was also given to the work of the Social Health Insurance Fund. Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the need to accelerate the Fund’s business processes, including in the areas of planning, payments, and procurement.
Overall, it was noted that the transformation of the healthcare system requires coordinated and urgent actions to make medical care accessible, sustainable, and responsive to citizens’ needs.
Following the discussion, the Prime Minister gave several instructions:
- The Ministry of Healthcare, together with the Social Health Insurance Fund, must complete by the end of the current year the automation and optimization of the Fund’s business processes, including the relaunch of the digital platform with user-friendly services for citizens and medical organizations.
- The Ministry of Healthcare, together with the Ministry of Culture and Information, must prepare and implement by December 1 of this year a plan for informational and explanatory work on the new health insurance regulations.
- Regional akimats and the Ministry of Healthcare must take effective measures to improve the quality of medical care and ensure the fulfillment of obligations for contributions to the insurance system. Akimats should also be fully involved in implementing all introduced changes at the local level.
Coordination and control are assigned to Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev.
