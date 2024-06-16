12.06.2024, 16:35 3681
Kazakhstan, South Korea sign package of bilateral documents
Akorda
Following the summit in Akorda, the presidents of Kazakhstan and South Korea adopted a joint statement. Members of the official delegations signed nine memorandums and two agreements following the top-level talks in Astana, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the Akorda press service.
Following bilateral documents were signed by the members of delegations:
1. The agreement on cooperation in energy sector development;
2. The agreement on cooperation in oil and gas and petrochemical sectors;
3. The memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea on comprehensive cooperation in electric energy;
4. The memorandum between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea on comprehensive cooperation in the field of critical minerals and metals;
5. The memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in the field of exchange of knowledge and development;
6. The memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in science and technologies;
7. The memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Forest Service of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in forestry.
8. The memorandum of mutual understanding between the Civil Affairs Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Personnel Management of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in personnel management in civil service sector.
9. The memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Labor and Employment of the Republic of Korea in the field of employment and labor;
10. The memorandum of mutual understanding between the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Regulation and Supervision of Financial Market and Financial Organizations and South Korean Financial Supervisory Service in the field of banking supervision;
11. The memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Korea on cooperation under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
14.06.2024, 20:27 25166
Head of State Tokayev briefed on measures against corruption
Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with Chairman of the Anti-corruption Agency Askhat Zhumagali, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Zhumagali briefed the Kazakh President about the measures taken to combat corruption.
It was reported that since the beginning of the year, 947 corruption-related crimes have been reported, with 660 persons having been convicted, of whom 104 are managers of different levels. 193.5 billion tenge has been reimbursed within the criminal cases settled.
In general, property assets and funds to the tune of 1.03 trillion tenge have been returned to the state and quasi-sector entities since 2022.
This year, 113 reports following analysis and monitoring in education, science, sport, procurement of pharmaceuticals, construction and land allocation have been prepared. The government bodies have issued over one thousand recommendations and proposals aimed at eliminating corruption risks.
As part of preventive measures, including via monitoring of the Single procurement window portal, irrational use of budget funds worth over 31 billion tenge has been prevented.
Under the Bizneske zhil project, the rights of around 7.5 thousand entrepreneurs have been protected, 67 problematic cases have been settled.
Zhumagali also informed about the implementation of the instruction to eliminate corruption practices in the road sector. The pilot project on ‘money coloring’ is set to be carried out in socially significant spheres, including road construction.
The Anti-corruption Agency Chairman said that since the beginning of the year four memoranda of cooperation have been signed with anti-corruption authorities of Qatar, Hong Kong, Azerbaijan and Russia. The documents are aimed at strengthening partnerships in providing legal assistance, returning assets, searching for persons, monitoring intended use of budget funds and procurements.
Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions.
14.06.2024, 20:21 25466
Kazakh President tasks to step up work with investors to implement Alatau City project
Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received governor of Almaty region Marat Sultangaziyev. The Kazakh President was briefed about the key indicators of social and economic development of the region for January-May 2024, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Almaty region ranks fifth in the country in terms of gross regional product, which hit five trillion tenge. The region’s short-term economic indicator stood at 107.9% in January-April this year. Manufacturing takes a whopping 88.5% in the region’s total industrial output.
As Sultangaziyev said, significant growth is observed in sectors such as agriculture, communication services, construction and trade.
Tokayev was informed about the formation of seven industrial zones within the region, whose investment portfolio includes 207 projects worth 3.7 trillion tenge until 2030. 58 projects for 446.7 billion tenge with creation of 5.3 thousand jobs are to be carried out in the region this year.
According to Almaty region’s governor, as of the beginning of this year, 136.7 thousand SMEs operated in the region, a 6.3% year-over-year rise. In addition, 53 agricultural cooperatives, 46 of which received financial assistance, have been established as part of the Auyl amanaty program.
Last year, 13 schools for 13.8 thousand places were built in the region. 53 schools are slated for construction in 2024-25 as part of the Comfortable school program.
The governor informed that as part of the Taza Kazakhstan environmental campaign 19,506 tons of waste were collected and over 6,600 ha of territory were cleaned.
The Head of State called the initiative Taza Kazakhstan as an important step towards formation of environmental culture and instruction the regional administration to carry on with the work on a constant basis.
During the meeting, prospects for development of regional center Konayev, new Alatau city and the entire metropolitan area were discussed. The Head of State was presented with the preliminary results of the design of urban planning documentation
Following the meeting, Tokayev instructed to continue the work on the strategic plans to develop the region as well as step up the efforts to engage with potential investors to implement the flagship project Alatau City.
14.06.2024, 17:14 25676
Kazakhstan to introduce penalties for sexual harrassment
Depositphotos
Kazakhstan plans to introduce penalties for sexual harassment. The corresponding bill is being drafted by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, Kazinform News Agency quotes Renat Zulkhairov, Deputy Chairman of the MIA Administrative Police Committee, as saying.
The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection is currently working to introduce liability for harassment. Legislative amendments and the initiative itself are being discussed by the government agencies. I believe this issue will be considered in the nearest time. The law is being drafted by the Ministry of Labor," Zulkhairov said at a press briefing of the Central Communications Service.
14.06.2024, 10:33 27786
Olzhas Bektenov meets Central Asia head of PepsiCo: Kazakhstan localises food industry production
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the President of a large transnational corporation in the food industry PepsiCo in Central Asia, Russia, Belarus, Caucasus David Manzini, primeminister.kz reports.
The key issue was the implementation of agreements reached between the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of PepsiCo Ramon Laguarta. The project of construction of the plant of salty snacks in Almaty region, including such as "Lays" crisps, was discussed. To date, private foreign investment of $160 million has already been allocated for a full-scale new plant for the production of snacks.
It is important to note that localisation of production and transfer of innovative technologies will allow to move to a new level of deep processing of Kazakhstani agricultural products.
The project is expected to become the largest in Central Asia. The plant is scheduled to be launched in 2026 and its capacity will be up to 16,000 tonnes of finished products per year, with a further increase to 21,000 tonnes from 2027. Finished products will be supplied to the Central Asian market and beyond. Up to a thousand people will be employed during the construction phase, and the project itself is planned to create about 350 skilled jobs.
David Manzini said that during the project implementation the company intends to buy mainly local raw materials. The work on conclusion of contracts with Kazakhstani farmers on delivery of test batches of potatoes is carried out. In plans to purchase up to 50-66 thousand tonnes of potatoes in 2026-2030 with further increase. Taking into account the manufacturability of the processes, a high level of conversion will be ensured, and the latest advanced methods will make it possible to comply with the principles of environmental sustainability. For example, waste from the new plant will be 100% recycled and utilised.
The company is interested in realising the project as soon as possible. The favourable investment climate created in Kazakhstan allows already now to work out the next stages of the project development, which will be followed by further investments of PepsiCo in the modernisation of the plant to produce a wider range of products.
Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the importance of the project for the development of agriculture, increasing the income of Kazakhstani farmers and strengthening the economy as a whole, as such large-scale investment initiatives meet the goals set by the President of the country to diversify the economy. Along with the importance of the project for the food industry and agribusiness, the construction of the plant will have a multiplier effect on related industries: transport, logistics, packaging and processing of agricultural products.
The USA is one of the most important investment partners of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is interested in long-term co-operation with such strategic investors as PepsiCo. We are committed to honouring our investment protection obligations and are ready to provide the necessary support," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
The plant is included in the pool of priority investment projects, which are under special control of the Government. In total, according to the results of the first quarter of this year, the pool consists of 704 projects worth 32 trillion tenge with the creation of 122.5 thousand jobs.
Following the results of the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to expand interaction and build long-term co-operation on the implementation of new projects that contribute to increasing the food potential of Kazakhstan.
For reference: PepsiCo is an American corporation in the food industry, producer of soft drinks and other food products. The US is one of Kazakhstan's most important investment partners. Over the past two decades, American business has invested over $53 billion in Kazakhstan's economy. Such global giants as Chevron, ExxonMobil, Pfizer, General Electric, Wabtec and others are successfully operating in Kazakhstan in various sectors.
13.06.2024, 21:51 32616
Head of State Tokayev chairs meeting on tourism promotion
Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting on promotion of tourism in the country, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Attending the event were Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, head of the Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebai, Prosecutor General Berik Assylov, Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev, government members, mayors of Astana and republican significance cities and regional governors, heads of national companies and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken, business representatives.
Opening the meeting, the Head of State stressed that tourism acts as a driver of dynamic development of global economy. The sector is among the most attractive ones for investors, he added.
Today, the share of tourism in the global gross product exceeds 9%. Thus, it can be said that the figure is recovering to the pre-pandemic level. Tourism is responsible for around 10% of the total jobs worldwide, generating each fourth new job. Tourist services account for 30% of the global export, 7% of investments and 5% of tax revenues. Kazakhstan has everything needed to promote all types of tourism: from eco- to business tourism, said the Kazakh President.
Tokayev pointed to a failure in unraveling the tourist potential taking into account the country’s geographic location, diverse nature, rich and unique historic and cultural heritage.
Head of State Tokayev slammed the government and regional authorities as the share of tourism in the country’s economy has fallen from 3.7% to 3.2% in the past four years.
This figure is lower than the global average by almost three times. Moreover, the country falls behind its neighbors with the same climate and culture, said Tokayev, calling for prompt systemic measures for a quality leap in promoting tourism.
The Kazakh President outlined a number of priority areas requiring special attention. According to him, it is necessary to increase the tourism sector’s investment attractiveness in the first place.
For example, out of 17 breakthrough investment projects, there were only two major tourist projects, that need considerable budget infusions. It seems like the government’s work with investors ready to carry out projects at their own expense lacks efficiency. They only need support in terms of infrastructure. It is necessary to create transparent and stable conditions to attract investors in the tourist sector, said the Kazakh President.
Tokayev believes that it is important to attach great attention to attracting in Kazakhstan leading foreign IT specialists - digital nomads from around the globe. The government was tasked to launch the special programs Digital Nomad Visa and Digital Nomad Residency this October.
According to the Head of State, one of the serious problems facing domestic tourism is poor transport infrastructure, affecting the influx of guests from abroad as well.
Almost 90% of foreign tourists arrive in Kazakhstan from the neighboring CIS countries. There are few tourists coming from far abroad. The international studies show that over 70% of travelers prefer visiting vacation destinations within four hours of flight. That is, Kazakhstan could be very attractive for tourists from China, India, countries of East Asia and the Middle East... Basically, it is possible to double or even triple the number of tourists in the next five years. It is important to develop air transport. It is necessary to expand the presence of low-cost carriers on the popular flights in the first place, accounting for a mere 21% of the airline industry of Kazakhstan, said the Kazakh President.
Head of State Tokayev criticized the government’s plans to develop 20 tourist zones in all regions of the country at once, stating that such an approach is inefficient and will lead to splitting over-allocated resources. According to him, it is important to develop the most perspective facilities set to become Kazakhstan’s visiting cards at the global level as soon as possible.
The best destinations are the mountain cluster of Almaty region, beach tourism of Mangistau and Shchuchinsk-Burabay resort zone. Almaty is the major tourism center in Kazakhstan. The city accounts for a fourth of the total tourist flow, including half of the foreign travelers. However, the city’s tourist infrastructure cannot deal with the growing demand. At Shymbulak, the flow of visitors exceeds its capacity by 2.5 times on weekends. Therefore, it is necessary to develop the ski cluster, including through construction of an all-season mountain resort in the Turgen gorge in Almaty region, said the Head of State.
Tokayev noted that the unique natural, historic and cultural sites of the Shchuchinsk-Burabay resort zone are the country’s unique heritage.
Burabay’s close location to Astana ensures it has a constant flow of residents and guests of the capital. The number of tourists grows every year. However, the construction of infrastructure moves very slow. As a result, the environmental situation in the places of mass recreation remains difficult, while the authorities delaying the realization of major infrastructure projects, said the Kazakh President.
Concluding his speech, the President touched upon environmental concerns, stressing that it is important not to harm nature under the pretense of tourist development.
13.06.2024, 14:26 29721
In collaboration with ADB and Turkey - about Halal
From 4 to 12 June, a training seminar on Halal standards was held in Astana. More than 100 certification, inspection and accreditation specialists, as well as several students from metropolitan universities were trained on OIC SMIIC 1, 2, 3, 22, 24 and a number of other standards. About 100 trainees who attended all modules received confirming certificates. The project was implemented jointly by the National Accreditation Centre TRMC MTI RK and the Asian Development Bank with the participation of international experts in the field of accreditation and certification Halal, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The closing of the 8-day seminar was held with the participation of Zhanna Esenbekova, Chairperson of the Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In her address to the audience, she emphasised the importance for Kazakhstan's economy of national legislation adapted to ISO SMIIC standards and the availability of trained specialists to promote and monitor compliance with Islamic requirements in standards.
Halal standards are receiving increasing attention worldwide and the areas of Halal standardisation are expanding. Not so long ago the Halal sphere concerned only a few types of everyday products, but today Halal has expanded its boundaries to such spheres as transport and logistics, finance and credit, tourism and hospitality, clothing and footwear production, restaurant business and many others", - said J.Esenbekova. - In this regard, the seminar, where dozens of domestic specialists were trained for 8 days on Halal requirements and OIC/SMIIC international standards, is a very important event.
ADB played a special role in organising the seminar, as it pays great attention to institutional development in Kazakhstan, for which it regularly supports competence building of specialists in new areas for our country.
The National Accreditation Centre, in its turn, ensured a high level of content of the seminar.
One of the lecturers, Dr Muzaffer Ozen, has more than 30 years of experience in the Turkish Standards Institute, participation in the development of standards and SMIIC certification system in Turkey, and is recognised as a leading Halal SMIIC accreditation assessor and auditor in the field of Halal standards. The second lecturer, international expert Emre Kırıcıoğlu, currently working in Belgium, has more than 20 years of experience in the field of product inspection and certification, Halal accreditation, and is a recognised accreditation assessor, certification auditor and trainer with many years of experience in the implementation of Halal OIC/SMIIC standards.
Today, the Halal market is more than 1.8 billion consumers worldwide and a turnover of 2 to 5 trillion dollars, taking into account Halal financing", - noted E. Kırıcıoğlu before the audience. - Kazakhstan has a reputation for self-sufficiency in food supply. Local meat, grain and vegetables have a pleasant taste and are grown in favourable conditions, and given the mental choices of a large part of the population, your country is well positioned to compete in international markets in the production of products acceptable from the point of view of Islam.
Of particular importance is the participation in one of the training modules of students in certification and standardisation of the Eurasian National University named after L. Gumilev, who were invited to the seminar in the framework of cooperation between ENU and NCA.
All factors combined, this seminar is important from the point of view of creating an infrastructure of trust in Halal products and services in Kazakhstan, promoting domestic goods with Islamic labelling for export, and training in Halal.
13.06.2024, 14:15 31846
Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration visited enterprises and met with the business community of Turkestan region
During the visit, Vice-Minister Kairat Torebayev together with the Deputy Akim of the region Nuralhan Kusherov familiarised themselves with the work of a number of industrial enterprises in the region and discussed development plans. The parties discussed ways to improve the investment climate, listened to the proposals of business representatives, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Special attention was paid to the visit to the "Industrial Park" in the industrial zone of Turkestan. Here he familiarised himself with the production of drip irrigation systems and sprinkler equipment, as well as visited a furniture manufacturing enterprise. In addition, the Vice-Minister familiarised himself with the process of construction of a vegetable storage facility, which will contribute to the provision of fresh vegetable products to the region.
During the site visit, we learnt about the resources and challenges faced by entrepreneurs and businesses in Turkestan region. We see great potential for the development of production and exports in this region and are ready to support its development", - said Kairat Torebayev.
In meetings with the population and business community in the region, Vice Minister Kairat Torebayev discussed important issues related to support measures for modernising markets, e-commerce and providing producers with affordable raw materials. During the dialogue with entrepreneurs, he also answered specific questions related to project financing, in particular transport costs.
Executive Director of "CG FOODS CENTRAL ASIA" LLP, Daniyar Aset, addressed the Vice-Minister with a question about reimbursement of transport expenses related to the business activities of the enterprise.
According to Mr Aset, his application was accepted by "QazTrade" "Trade Policy Development Centre" JSC, but the operator has not paid all costs to date.
During a personal meeting with the Vice-Minister, Kairat Torebayev, the applicant Aset was assured that his application was considered favourably. According to the Ministry's financing plan, the transfer of funds to the operator is foreseen in July 2024. After that, the operator will reimburse the costs of transport expenses.
We realise the importance of timely consideration and support of projects at all stages of their implementation. Therefore, providing financing and support to entrepreneurs is our priority", - emphasised Kairat Torebayev.
13.06.2024, 12:44 27961
Government ready to start practical implementation of Kazakhstan-Korea agreements reached
primeminister.kz
In Astana in the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk-Yeol met with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
The issues of further implementation of the agreements reached during the talks between the Head of State Kasym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of Korea Yoon Suk- Yeol were discussed. Attention is paid to the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, strengthening cooperation in industrial, energy, aviation and other sectors.
Kazakhstan sees great prospects in the development of trade and economic partnership. In order to ensure the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation, the Government is ready to immediately begin practical implementation of all agreements reached at the highest level," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Kazakhstan is interested in the implementation of joint projects in such promising areas as energy, development and processing of rare earth metals, infrastructure, production of cars and their components, efficient use of water resources, finance and others.
The development of the manufacturing sector is one of the priority areas of work of the Government of Kazakhstan in fulfilment of the Head of State's instruction to diversify the economy. To date, a high rate of investment by Korean companies in the development of Kazakhstan's machine-building industry has been achieved. Automotive clusters are being formed in Kazakhstan, and it is planned to set up the production of components. For example, in Almaty there is a small-scale assembly of Hyundai cars, in Kostanay region there is a production of KIA brand cars, in Semey city there is a joint production of Daewoo Bus Global buses. In the near future, Korean companies will start producing car seats and multimedia for cars in Kazakhstan.
Taking into account the agreements signed the day before, new prospects for further expansion of Korean presence and localisation of production of large corporations are opening up. Kazakhstan's interest in the production of batteries for electric cars using South Korean technologies was emphasised. Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the interest in further strengthening cooperation in the automotive industry and assistance of the Korean side in the training of Kazakhstani personnel for the automotive industry of the country.
In addition, Kazakhstan and Korea will intensify the exchange of technologies and joint implementation of projects in priority sectors. In the field of sorting, processing and elimination of waste is a promising project to build a waste treatment plant. In the metallurgical sector establishment of ferroalloys production. In the sphere of geology there is cooperation in the field of joint mining and processing of rare-earth metals and production of high value-added products in Kazakhstan with subsequent delivery to Korea on mutually beneficial terms.
Hydrogen energy may also become one of the promising areas for co-operation. Localisation of lift equipment production, in turn, will improve the safety of construction projects. In aviation, to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties and business contacts, the issue of launching new passenger air routes will be worked out. The necessity is caused by a two-fold increase in the number of Korean tourists in Kazakhstan over the past year.
For reference: Kazakhstan has a specially created Working Group on cooperation with the Republic of Korea. A number of promising projects are under consideration, such as construction of a new Lotte confectionery factory in Almaty region, production of Samsung household appliances in Karaganda region, Hi Air Korea oil and gas equipment in Almaty and others.
