Prime Minister discusses implementation of new Comprehensive Industry Development Plan for coming 5 years with Union of Machine-Builders of Kazakhstan headPrime Minister discusses implementation of new Comprehensive Industry Development Plan for coming 5 years with Union of Machine-Builders of Kazakhstan head
12.12.2023, 13:04 16021
Kazakhstan to build 1,300 km of railways next 3 years
Kazakhstan is situated in the centre of the Eurasian continent. The main routes from the West to the East are running through Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Kazakh President as saying.
Kazakhstan is situated in the centre of the Eurasian continent. The main routes from the West to the East are running through Kazakhstan. The quality of the roads is the principles of the economics of the country. We constantly develop highway and railway networks," the Head of State said addressing the Altyn Sapa Prize solemn awarding ceremony.
The Head of State said this year will build over 850 km of roads. Over the next three years, 1,300 km of railways will be laid throughout Kazakhstan.
12.12.2023, 12:49 16676
4.3mln Kazakhstanis work in SMEs - President
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the laureates of Altyn Sapa (Golden Quality), Paryz (Duty) and Best Goods of Kazakhstan awards, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As the President noted, small and medium businesses (SMEs) sphere is developing dynamically in Kazakhstan, due to the measures provided by the state.
The share of small and medium businesses hits 36% of the gross domestic product. This is a high indicator indeed. The number of people working in this sector reached 4.3 million which is 45% of employable group of the population," he said.
Addressing the participants, the President also touched upon the issue of industrialization.
He noted high paces of industrialization works carried out in the country.
Last year, the volume of exports in processing industry exceeded 26 billion US dollars, which is a record indicator. 1.5 trillion tenge of investments were attracted to the sector," he said.
In his words, most favorable conditions have been created for processing enterprises.
As a result, the amount of taxes paid to the national budget increased fivefold.
11.12.2023, 09:53 16516
Kazakhstan plans to reduce dependence on neighboring countries for water supply
Issues of modernization of water infrastructure and improvement of water management system were discussed at the meeting of the Water Council of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As noted by the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Kazakhstan has a total of 102.3 km3 of water, 54% of which is formed on the territory of the Republic, and the remaining 46% comes from neighboring countries. The annual consumption of economic sectors is about 25 km3 of water, of which 65% is directed to agriculture, 25% to the needs of industry.
According to the inventory results, there are 17,736 rivers and temporary watercourses, 4,024 lakes, 4,540 groundwater deposits, and 13,175 water management facilities in the country.
To ensure water security of the country and solve the problem of water scarcity, a draft Comprehensive Water Sector Development Plan for 2024-2030 has been developed. It envisages a number of urgent measures for the construction and reconstruction of reservoirs, hydraulic structures, irrigation systems and group water pipelines.
Implementation of the Comprehensive Plan will increase available water resources by 3.7 cubic kilometers, and the area of irrigated land up to 2.2 million hectares, reduce annual losses of irrigation water by 3 cubic kilometers and provide water supply to 41 settlements with a population of more than 55 thousand people.
Thus, in 2024-2026 it is planned to start construction of 20 new reservoirs with a volume of 2.4 cubic kilometers in 9 provinces. This will increase the area of irrigated land by 250 thousand hectares, reduce the threat of flooding for 70 rural settlements with a population of 137 thousand people and on average by 25% to reduce the dependence of Kazakhstan in water supply from neighboring countries.
In parallel, reconstruction of 15 existing reservoirs in 9 provinces with a volume of 1.9 km3 will begin. This will improve water availability of irrigated lands on 74 thousand hectares, reduce the threat of flooding for 64 settlements with a population of 70 thousand people.
Along with this, large-scale reconstruction of irrigation systems, digitalization of irrigation canals, modernization of the strategic Satpayev Canal, etc. will be carried out.
To stimulate agricultural producers to apply water-saving technologies, it is planned to increase the share of subsidies for the establishment of irrigation systems and the purchase of drip and sprinkler irrigation equipment from 50% to 80%. This will allow to increase the area of irrigated land with the use of water-saving technologies in the southern regions to 42% (613.6 thousand hectares) and save up to 1.5 km3 of water by 2026.
Prime Minister pointed out that domestic companies, including manufacturers of construction materials, should be actively involved in the implementation of the planned measures, and it is necessary to continue the development of space monitoring technologies in terms of determining water consumption.
Another important area is efficient water use in agriculture.
We should annually introduce water-saving technologies on 150 thousand hectares of irrigated areas. Now the introduction is carried out on 40-50 thousand hectares per year. At the same time, in the southern regions, where there is the greatest water shortage, the volume of implementation is the least. It is necessary to develop specific mechanisms to stimulate the use of water-saving technologies by the end of the year," Alikhan Smailov said.
At the same time, he emphasized that many tasks remain unresolved. This concerns the establishment of the National Hydrogeological Service, reforming the RSE "Kazvodkhoz", the establishment of the Institute for the Caspian Sea, as well as the transfer of functions: on approval of tariffs for water irrigation, on land reclamation and groundwater monitoring, on digitization of the water sector as a whole. In this regard, the Head of the Government instructed to accelerate the work in these areas.
08.12.2023, 13:56 16351
No tenge spent from state budget: Government successfully concluded negotiations with ArcelorMittal
Images | primeminister.kz
The Government of Kazakhstan and ArcelorMittal Corporation have concluded a deal on the transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC to Kazakhstan. Details of this agreement at a press conference was announced by the Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev, primeminister.kz reports.
The Minister recalled that in August this year, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the background of continuing accidents in JSC "ArcelorMittal Temirtau" pointed to serious violations of the company's investment and other obligations. The head of state then noted that for AMT is not excluded corresponding consequences of further stay in the Kazakhstan market.
At that time, the Government of Kazakhstan was already negotiating with the owners of ArcelorMittal Temirtau about the possible withdrawal of ArcelorMittal from the steel mill. They began after the tragic accident that occurred on November 3, 2022 at the Lenin mine, a subsidiary of AMT.
The Government of Kazakhstan made specific demands to ArcelorMittal Temirtau.
As a result of intensive negotiations, on December 9, 2022, the Government of Kazakhstan and ArcelorMittal signed a Standstill Agreement, allowing the Kazakh side to conduct an assessment and audit of the enterprise.
The Minister emphasized that during the negotiations, ArcelorMittal requested $3.5 billion, which did not correspond to the calculations of international consultants.
This was one of the main reasons for the protracted negotiation process. Our goal was to acquire the mill at a fair price without allowing costly and protracted international litigation. The urgency and speed of negotiations were also dictated by the need to prevent the shutdown of the enterprise," Kanat Sharlapayev said.
According to him, the negotiation process consisted of 11 rounds, as a result of which both sides reached principled positions.
The agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and ArcelorMittal can be called a mega deal, it is of exceptional importance for our country. We have avoided a lot of risks faced by the governments of other countries," the Minister emphasized.
He also voiced three key elements of the deal:
1. The state reduced the value of assets from $3.5 billion to $286 mln;
2. Not a single tenge was spent from the state budget for the realization of the transaction;
3. The new investor assumes obligations to the parent company ArcelorMittal to repay a short-term loan of $250 mln and a long-term loan of $450 mln within 4 years.
I would like to emphasize that $286 million is the value of two fully operational businesses. In addition, ArcelorMittal does not make any claims against the Government of Kazakhstan. The agreement was reached within the legal framework, in full compliance with international legislation," Kanat Sharlapayev said.
Moreover, the Kazakhstan negotiating group, consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Construction and the Ministry of Justice, managed to convince ArcelorMittal to make a contribution of 16 billion tenge to support the charitable fund "Kazakhstan Khalkyna".
The funds, which will be transferred to the fund from AMT, will be used to solve urgent problems of the residents of Karaganda region and to implement socially significant projects. At the same time, 50% of this amount will be realized in Temirtau city.
08.12.2023, 11:58 16241
Kazakhstan to adopt focus approach to funding priority areas of science and innovation
New approaches to the development of innovation in Kazakhstan were discussed at a meeting of the Council on Technology Policy chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin noted that for more effective disclosure of the innovative potential of the republic it is necessary to increase the concentration of allocated funds on the priorities of technological development. Today these are AgriTech (organic products), MedTech (preventive medicine) and GreenTech (water).
It is also proposed to consider including artificial intelligence, Industry 4.0, GovTech and metallurgy in the priority areas. According to expert forecasts, by 2050 these areas will represent the most significant challenges not only for Kazakhstan, but also for the entire world.
The new focus policy mechanism envisages that 50% of the funds allocated for science and innovation will be allocated to specific national technological priorities, while the remaining 50% will be allocated to support all other areas, which is in line with international best practice.
At the same time, measures will be taken to form technological platforms for the above-mentioned priority areas. A technology platform is like a detailed roadmap centered around a certain technological task. It includes specific measures and unites all required stakeholders. This mechanism is based on the experience of technology development in the European Union.
Steps are also envisaged to increase funding for R&D and innovation in general. This concerns mandatory contributions from subsoil users, allocation of funds from the state budget and development of the venture capital market. In particular, commercial banks and insurance companies are planned to be given the opportunity to make venture investments, fixing it at the legislative level.
Prime Minister supported these approaches and emphasized that for effective solution of issues in the sphere of development of innovation activity it is necessary to actively involve both the scientific community and business entities.
Alikhan Smailov also outlined the need to accelerate all regulatory procedures to promote a single platform for financing R&D, created on the basis of Astana Hub, which is currently operating in pilot mode.
It is necessary for all enterprises, innovators and representatives of the scientific community to know that there is such a platform. Within the framework of it, customers and contractors in the field of R&D can interact, place or accept orders on one platform. Most importantly, the platform should be user-friendly," Prime Minister said.
The meeting also considered proposals for the development of the innovative direction of MedTech. Within this framework it is planned to create eDensaulyq platform with storage of all medical information on it, modernization of the existing fund of medical equipment and production equipment, as well as increasing the share of laboratories accredited in accordance with international standards.
In addition, it is planned to train Kazakhstani specialists in nuclear medicine and medical physics at the world's best specialized universities, attract venture financing to MedTech and a number of other measures.
Alikhan Smailov emphasized that the role of this innovative direction is very important in ensuring quality access of citizens to medical services.
This includes the use of remote examination technologies, medical forecasting and artificial intelligence, which will significantly improve the level of medical care," he noted.
In this regard, the Ministries of Health and Digital Development have been instructed to ensure the practical implementation of the proposed approaches in the direction of MedTech and the creation of an appropriate technological platform.
During the meeting, the participants also discussed the issue of defining a sectoral center of technological competencies in the electric power industry. According to the proposal of the Ministry of Energy, it will be located on the basis of NAO "Almaty University of Energy and Communications named after Gumarbek Daukeev" and JSC "Energoinform".
Head of the Government emphasized that the work of the center should be focused on the development of proposals for technological development of both traditional and alternative energy sources.
08.12.2023, 09:00 16131
Alikhan Smailov speaks about resolved issue which often raised by investors
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a regular meeting of the Council on improving the investment climate with the participation of heads of central government agencies, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps and private business, primeminister.kz reports.
The main attention during the meeting was paid to the reforms carried out in the field of tax policy, investment cooperation, protection of intellectual property rights, subsidies for agricultural producers, etc. The meeting was organized by the Council.
In his speech Alikhan Smailov noted that attraction of investments remains one of the key factors of economic growth and one of the priorities of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Thus, the republic has introduced new mechanisms for investment agreements, allowing to conclude agreements on individual terms. Along with this, the stability of tax legislation is guaranteed for 10 years at the conclusion of the Agreement on Investment Obligations and fiscal incentives are introduced at the conclusion of the Improved Model Contract on complex oil and gas projects.
The issue often raised by investors on limiting the amount of deductions for intangible services acquired from related non-resident persons has been resolved. Now this restriction will apply only to transactions with companies located in offshore jurisdictions," Prime Minister said.
As Head of the Government noted, one of the important aspects of improving investment attractiveness is a predictable and transparent tax policy. In this regard, a new Tax Code has been developed to reset fiscal regulation in Kazakhstan.
Currently, it is being actively discussed at various platforms with representatives of the business community and international organizations. Since the beginning of the year, more than 250 working meetings have been held and more than 1 thousand proposals have been received. All issues are weekly submitted for consideration by the permanent working group.
While maintaining the existing incentives, a service model of administration, focused on the taxpayer, will be introduced under the new Tax Code. Tax reporting will be reduced by 30% and the number of tax payments by 20%," Alikhan Smailov said.
He added that the types of activities for application of the retail tax regime will be expanded 2 times, which will allow to cover more than 1 million taxpayers. In addition, new projects in the manufacturing industry will be exempted from taxes for 3 years.
It was also noted that thanks to the measures already taken, Kazakhstan for the year rose by 6 points in the IMD world competitiveness rating and took 37th place.
Following the discussion, the head of the Government instructed the authorized government agencies to work through all the proposals and recommendations.
07.12.2023, 16:44 71226
Construction of new thermal power plant starts in Kyzylorda
Foundation of a new thermal power plant has been laid in Kyzylorda in line with the instruction of the Head of State to modernize the domestic network of thermal power stations, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region Nurlybek Nalibayev revealed at a press briefing at the Central Communications Service on Thursday this is the first time throughout the years of independence a construction of such ambitious project has started in the region. The project worth 215 billion tenge is slated to be completed in 2025.
He noted that the heating season in the region is underway in a routine mode. Over 1,000 social facilities and over 780 apartment blocks are provided with access to central heating system.
Governor Nalibayev also touched upon the problem of housing construction in the region. According to him, construction of 300 apartment blocks is underway in the region. This year some 2,500 apartments have already been commissioned.
On top of that, Kyzylorda region will earmark 25 billion tenge to ensure hot water supply in three upcoming years.
07.12.2023, 08:58 71996
Punishment up to dismissal: Alikhan Smailov demands to eliminate shortcomings in digitization of land resources
Images | primeminister.kz
A regular Government session of the Commission on the introduction of digitalization under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov was held in the Government, primeminister.kz reports.
The participants discussed the functioning of the Unified State Real Estate Cadastre (USRC), developed in fulfillment of the order of the Head of State. It is designed to ensure prompt and transparent allocation of free land plots, as well as full access of citizens to information about the land fund of the republic.
According to the new approaches, the entire process of allocation of land plots from selection, application and registration has been transferred to the electronic format. All business processes have been completely revised. The number of necessary steps has been reduced several times, the term of rendering public service has decreased from about 1 year to 30 days.
In general, from July 1 to November 28, more than 1 million services were provided through the USRC, including 238 thousand cadastral passports. More than 25 million certificates and information were received without demanding from service recipients.
At the same time, the analysis revealed that not all digital data uploaded by akimats meet the requirements. In particular, correction of existing general plans and detailed planning projects (DPP) is required. In addition, the platform notes facts of untimely consideration of applications and unjustified refusals.
Prime Minister stressed that all the existing shortcomings should be eliminated in a short time to ensure quality provision of relevant public services exclusively in digital format from January 1, 2024.
Digitization is precisely aimed at reducing corruption and reducing the volume of incorrect data, excluding the facts of granting land plots according to inappropriate coordinates. All these issues should be resolved as a result of digitization," Alikhan Smailov said.
Head of the Government emphasized the need to strengthen work in this direction. Thus, there should be administrative responsibility for late consideration of applications by natural monopolists. Along with this, the authorized state bodies should approve the forms of output documents within the framework of provision of services in electronic form, make the necessary changes to the Rules of bidding and other regulatory documents.
Prime Minister emphasized that the work on each region would be monitored within the framework of the Investment Headquarters.
We will look at each region. If from the new year the issuance of permits to people will bog down, we will punish up to the dismissal of the relevant responsible persons in the regions. We want to make transparency, digitize this public service, and master plans and DDPs do not correspond to current information. That is why in most cases automatic refusals are issued. But I want to emphasize that we will not go backwards. We will move forward all the same. Those who hinder this process, we will simply fire them. We will put other people who are determined to fulfill their functions properly," Alikhan Smailov said.
He added that the issue of digitization of land relations directly affects the investment climate, respectively, the launch of new business projects and job creation. Therefore, it is of great importance for further development of the economy.
The meeting also considered the development of the Unified Information and Analytical System for Water Resources Management. It will contain data on available water bodies, irrigated lands, water consumption volumes by agricultural producers, etc. In addition, a functionality for submitting applications for water resources is envisaged.
The Prime Minister demanded to ensure the launch of the platform in the pilot mode by the end of the first quarter of 2024 with further entry into commercial operation during September.
We don't have time. We have big losses of water resources. And digitization is one of the really working mechanisms for water saving, more efficient resource management. Therefore, we should speed up the introduction of this platform and work on digitalization of the water sector as a whole," he concluded.
07.12.2023, 07:57 62586
Comprehensive plan for further development of major oil and gas and petrochemical projects in Kazakhstan approved by Government
The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan approved a comprehensive plan for the development of major oil and gas and petrochemical projects for 2023 - 2027. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
The adopted Comprehensive Plan is aimed at the implementation of 20 significant projects in the oil and gas industry, oil and gas refining, as well as oil and gas chemical industry with an expected investment of $37.3 billion.
In particular, the document provides for the implementation of major oil and gas projects at Tengiz, Karachaganak and Kashagan fields, aimed at increasing oil production to 105.5 million tons and gas production to 82.1 billion m3 by 2027.
It is also worth noting that the construction of gas processing plants envisioned by the Comprehensive Plan will have a significant impact on meeting the needs of the domestic market.
In addition, three projects are envisaged to supply the domestic market with petroleum products. It is planned that by 2029 production capacity at the Shymkent refinery will be increased from 6 to 12 million tons. As a result, the country will produce 18 million tons of oil products per year. In turn, to ensure oil supplies to the refinery, projects will be implemented to expand the Kenkiyak-Atyrau oil pipeline from 6 to 15 million tons per year and Kenkiyak-Kumkol from 10 to 20 million tons per year.
As for the oil and gas chemical industry, it should be noted that the implementation of such projects as construction of the first integrated gas chemical complex for polyethylene production with a capacity of 1.25 million tons and the infrastructure project of gas separation complex with a processing capacity of 9.1 billion m3 will significantly increase the production of oil and gas chemical products, attract large investments and use the full potential of raw materials of the Tengiz field.
At the same time, 7 projects with total investments of about $10 bln are envisaged within the framework of geological exploration projects and field development. The key projects are development and preparation for production at Kalamkas-more and Khazar fields, development of Urikhtau gas condensate field, as well as Karaton-Podsolovoye geological exploration project.
