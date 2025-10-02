Kazakhstan to create AI research university

Images | primeminister.kz

Tell a friend

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov took part in the meetings of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Minsk, Republic of Belarus, in both narrow and extended formats, primeminister.kz reports.





In the narrow-format meeting, the heads of delegations exchanged views on current issues of economic cooperation and collaboration in the scientific and technological sphere.





In his address, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan emphasized that the CIS remains a reliable platform for cooperation and mutually beneficial decisions. The total GDP of the Commonwealth grows by an average of 4.5% annually. Over the past five years, internal trade has increased by 40%. Last year, Kazakhstan’s total trade turnover with CIS countries amounted to $37.3 billion, including a 9.4% increase in trade in services, reaching $4.3 billion.





He stressed the importance of further strengthening economic cooperation to ensure sustainable growth and enhance competitiveness. A comprehensive effort by member states to improve exchange-trading mechanisms will provide additional impetus for stimulating business activity.





Special attention was given to cooperation in advancing digital transformation and introducing artificial intelligence to support dynamic economic growth.





In his Address to the Nation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev identified the transformation of Kazakhstan into a fully-fledged digital state as a strategic priority for the next three years. We are actively developing the digital agenda, which already covers all areas of public administration. This allows us to address various social issues and many aspects of citizens’ daily lives. We pay particular attention to the export of domestic digital solutions. Kazakhstan actively shares its accumulated experience with foreign partners and is ready to develop cooperation in this direction with our CIS colleagues," Olzhas Bektenov noted.





The discussions also focused on modernization of transit and transport potential, support for SMEs, rational use of forest resources and the development of wood processing. Taking into account the growing global demand for eco-friendly materials, the importance of moving from raw material exports to the production of high value-added goods was underlined.





In the extended-format meeting, the CIS Council of Heads of Government discussed cooperation in scientific and technological development, digitalization of key multimodal transport corridors, energy, forestry and wood industry, agriculture, healthcare, ecology, veterinary services, and other areas.





Following the meetings, a number of international documents were signed, including:





The Strategy for Scientific and Technological Development of the CIS for 2026-2035;

The Strategy for Cooperation of CIS Member States in Developing the Information Society and Digital Economy until 2035;

The Strategy on Digitalization of Key Multimodal Transport Corridors of CIS Member States;

The Agreement on Cooperation among CIS Member States in Preventing the Spread of Locust Pests;

The Concept of Pricing in Construction Activities of CIS Member States, among others.





The next meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government will be held in the first half of 2026 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.