Kazakhstan to create AI research university
President Tokayev entrusted the Government with building a new AI research institution, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He emphasized that the new institution should be granted a special status.
Additionally, leading global universities should be engaged as partners in this initiative. The Government must submit specific proposals on this matter by the end of the year," the Head of State said at the 1st meeting of the Council for AI Development ongoing in Astana.
The main goal is to train highly-qualifies professions who will be capable of integrating AI into all economic sectors. The research university must function as a center of knowledge, science, innovations and international ties," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
01.10.2025
Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to join efforts in combating transnational crime
Deputies of the Kazakh Majilis adopted the Law of Kazakhstan On ratification of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on cooperation in combating transnational crime, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The agreement was signed last October 10 in Ashgabat to strengthen cooperation between the two states in combating organized crime, illegal drug trafficking, illicit migration, human trafficking and other crimes.
It defines the forms and terms of cooperation of competent bodies.
Interior Ministries of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are responsible for the development of the agreement.
To note, Kazakhstan concluded such agreements with 20 countries, including China, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, and others.
01.10.2025
Tokayev held the first meeting of the Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence
Opening the first meeting of the Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the particular importance of this event. The Head of State emphasized that without the development of artificial intelligence, it is impossible to withstand global competition. He stated that digital systems and artificial intelligence have become essential for the country's sovereignty and a driving force for economic growth, akorda.kz reports
That's why we've set ourselves an ambitious goal: to transform Kazakhstan into a fully-fledged digital country within three years. I spoke about this in detail in my Address. Overall, a lot of work has been done in this area in the country. Today, over 92% of government services are available online. Last year, the share of cashless payments in the country exceeded 85%. In the first six months of this year alone, 26 million digital services were provided to Kazakhstani citizens, half of which were provided via smartphones. These are good results. At the same time, it should be noted that AI is developing very rapidly, and this requires constant updating of our approaches," the Head of State said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that the meeting would be devoted to the topic "Artificial Intelligence in Education: Opportunities and Challenges."
The President further emphasized that we are living in an era of profound transformation, where AI is having a decisive influence on the development of the economy, public administration, science, and, above all, education.
The way we use this technology will define our national competitiveness and sovereignty. Artificial Intelligence will be the driving force of this transformation. In this regard, it is not a question of leadership in the world or in our region. Our main goal is to turn Kazakhstan into an advanced, civilized state. Many leading countries have already recognized artificial intelligence as a strategic resource of the 21st century, directing significant investments toward its development. In China, for example, there is a state plan called "AI+," which provides for the comprehensive integration of AI technologies into the economy, science, and the social sphere. The United States is implementing a strategy to consolidate its global leadership in this field. These facts confirm that a completely new development paradigm is emerging in the world, with artificial intelligence at its core. Kazakhstan must not lag behind these trends. That is why we have created the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, which will coordinate and resolve issues related to the comprehensive implementation of AI technologies," he said.
The Head of State identified the comprehensive development of domestic technologies and the training of highly qualified IT specialists as an important task. He emphasized the need to prioritize improving the quality of education.
Universities should prepare a new generation of domestic engineers, researchers, and entrepreneurs capable of creating cutting-edge technologies that meet modern global needs. Earlier this year, we launched the AI-Sana program, through which over 440,000 students have already received specialized certificates in artificial intelligence. Such programs are extremely valuable, as they are the platforms through which the best projects can develop into startups and gain access to the international market. However, we must not forget that the global demand for artificial intelligence specialists is very high and will continue to grow, outpacing the education system's capacity to train them. Therefore, every specialist in their field, in addition to their core skills, must master digital skills and be able to apply the capabilities of AI in their work," the President emphasized.
30.09.2025
Kazakhstan plans to remove 21 invertebrate species from its list of rare animals
Kazakhstan plans to remove 21 invertebrate species from its list of rare and endangered animals since there are no threats to their survival, Kazakh Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Nurken Sharbiyev told the Senate Committee meeting on agriculture, nature use, and rural development, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He said Kazakhstan is home to 835 vertebrate species and some 100,000 invertebrate species, including 178 species of mammals, 489 bird species, 49 species of reptiles, 12 species of amphibians, 104 aquatic species, and 3 jawless fish.
Hunting is permitted across Kazakhstan for 35 species, including 27 fur-bearing animals, eight hoofed animals, and 59 bird species. The current protected list includes 227 species.
The Vice Minister stressed it is suggested to remove 21 invertebrate species from the list of rare and endangered animals and add six invertebrates, including three scorpion species, three insect species and five vertebrates, including Griffon vulture and Black vulture, Dzungarian lizard and Tianshan lizard, and jungle cat.
30.09.2025
Bektenov Participated in the Meetings of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Minsk
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov took part in the meetings of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Minsk, Republic of Belarus, in both narrow and extended formats, primeminister.kz reports.
In the narrow-format meeting, the heads of delegations exchanged views on current issues of economic cooperation and collaboration in the scientific and technological sphere.
In his address, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan emphasized that the CIS remains a reliable platform for cooperation and mutually beneficial decisions. The total GDP of the Commonwealth grows by an average of 4.5% annually. Over the past five years, internal trade has increased by 40%. Last year, Kazakhstan’s total trade turnover with CIS countries amounted to $37.3 billion, including a 9.4% increase in trade in services, reaching $4.3 billion.
He stressed the importance of further strengthening economic cooperation to ensure sustainable growth and enhance competitiveness. A comprehensive effort by member states to improve exchange-trading mechanisms will provide additional impetus for stimulating business activity.
Special attention was given to cooperation in advancing digital transformation and introducing artificial intelligence to support dynamic economic growth.
In his Address to the Nation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev identified the transformation of Kazakhstan into a fully-fledged digital state as a strategic priority for the next three years. We are actively developing the digital agenda, which already covers all areas of public administration. This allows us to address various social issues and many aspects of citizens’ daily lives. We pay particular attention to the export of domestic digital solutions. Kazakhstan actively shares its accumulated experience with foreign partners and is ready to develop cooperation in this direction with our CIS colleagues," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
The discussions also focused on modernization of transit and transport potential, support for SMEs, rational use of forest resources and the development of wood processing. Taking into account the growing global demand for eco-friendly materials, the importance of moving from raw material exports to the production of high value-added goods was underlined.
In the extended-format meeting, the CIS Council of Heads of Government discussed cooperation in scientific and technological development, digitalization of key multimodal transport corridors, energy, forestry and wood industry, agriculture, healthcare, ecology, veterinary services, and other areas.
Following the meetings, a number of international documents were signed, including:
- The Strategy for Scientific and Technological Development of the CIS for 2026-2035;
- The Strategy for Cooperation of CIS Member States in Developing the Information Society and Digital Economy until 2035;
- The Strategy on Digitalization of Key Multimodal Transport Corridors of CIS Member States;
- The Agreement on Cooperation among CIS Member States in Preventing the Spread of Locust Pests;
- The Concept of Pricing in Construction Activities of CIS Member States, among others.
The next meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government will be held in the first half of 2026 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.
29.09.2025
Kazakhstan launches its first crypto reserve
A new crypto fund - Alem Crypto Fund has started operating in Kazakhstan. It was established by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, managed by Qazaqstan Venture Group and registered within the ecosystem of the Astana International Financial Centre, Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The primary objective of the fund is to make long-term investments in digital assets and to build strategic reserves. In the future, Alem Crypto Fund may also serve as a vehicle for state-level savings, expanding the country’s capabilities in managing the finances of tomorrow.
The creation of the Alem Crypto Fund is a step toward advancing digital finance in Kazakhstan. Our goal is to make it a reliable instrument for major investors and a key foundation for digital state reserves" noted Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The strategic partner of the fund is Binance Kazakhstan - a locally licensed company within the global Binance ecosystem, the world’s leading player in the digital asset industry.
In partnership with Binance Kazakhstan, Alem Crypto Fund made its first investment by acquiring BNB - the native token of the BNB Chain.
BNB is used for processing transactions, paying fees and participating in network governance.
Today, BNB has a market capitalization of over $138 billion, making it one of the most stable and influential digital assets on the global market.
We are proud that Binance Kazakhstan has become the strategic partner of the Alem Crypto Fund. The fund’s choice of BNB as its first digital asset highlights the trust in the Binance ecosystem and marks a new chapter for institutional recognition of cryptocurrencies in Kazakhstan. This is an important step toward building a transparent and secure digital asset market, where government initiatives and global technologies work together for the benefit of the national economy" commented Nurkhat Kushimov, General Manager of Binance Kazakhstan.
29.09.2025
New Vice Minister of Energy named
Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev has been appointed Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev was born in 1991 in Almaty. He graduated from Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University with a degree in Mining/Project Management.
He began his career in 2009 at the Central Asian Mining Union in Astana. In 2022, he became Deputy Chairman of the Geology Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources.
29.09.2025
Kazakhstan appoints 1st Deputy Prosecutor General
The Head of State appointed Zhandos Umiraliyev as the 1st Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Timur Tashimbayev was relieved of his duties as the 1st Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.
29.09.2025
New Kazakh Minister of Enlightenment appointed
The Head of State decreed to appoint Zhuldyz Suleimenova as the Minister of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Born in 1983 is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University. Throughout her career, she worked at the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Altynsarin School in Almaty, the Kazakh National Agrarian University, the International Business Academy, the Kazakh State Women’s Teacher’s Training University, and Nazarbayev Intellelctual Schools.
