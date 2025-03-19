18.03.2025, 12:31 13971
Kazakhstan to develop 2026-2030 creative industries development concept
At today’s Government meeting Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov set tasks to bolster the country’s creative industries, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He charged the Culture and Information Ministry and concerned state bodies to establish the Creative Industry Development Fund by July 1 which is purposed to attract investments, fund projects, and contribute to the exports of creative products.
The Prime Minister assigned Culture, National Economy, and Finance Ministers and concerned state bodies to draft the 2026-2030 creative industries further development concept by the yearend.
Besides, he tasked akimats of Akmola, Almaty, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions to build creative hubs in the regional centers by the end of the year to serve as platforms for cooperation between creative industries and investors.
As earlier reported, the Creative Industry Development Fund will bet set up in Kazakhstan involving top creative and educational organizations of Kazakhstan.
18.03.2025, 19:30 7586
Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on Tuesday afternoon, Akorda reports.
Bektenov briefed the Kazakh President on the social and economic development of the country, ongoing work to harness new growth opportunities and efforts towards economic reforms. It was stated that Kazakhstan’s economic expansion stood at 5.4% in January-February this year.
The Kazakh Premier also delivered a report on the implementation of the tasks set by the Head of State following the 4th meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), relating to major infrastructure and energy projects, digitalization and human capital development.
President Tokayev was also informed of flood control measures the Republican Headquarters takes. It was highlighted that monitoring the flood situation round the clock is in place as well as that over 37,000 personnel and 13,000 vehicles are on standby.
In conclusion, the Kazakh President set tasks to continue supporting the real sector of economy, promoting investments and enhancing the social policy.
18.03.2025, 17:21 8191
President Tokayev rebukes government bodies at Kazakh Security Council sitting
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the regular sitting of the Kazakh Security Council on Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Telegram channel of Advisor of the President - Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zheldibay, Kazinform News Agency reports.
During the sitting, there was a detailed discussion with critical remarks addressed to all relevant government bodies.
The Head of State emphasized the need to strengthen joint and coordinated efforts aimed at countering extremism, terrorism, and enhancing national security in all its aspects.
President Tokayev took the floor to deliver analytical remarks on the state of affairs in those areas, highlighting the critical importance of organizing work based on the concept of "Law and Order".
He stressed the exceptional relevance of ensuring food and environmental security, as well as the development of digital tools and artificial intelligence in order to address the issues of concern for the country's citizens.
The Head of State instructed the Government to focus its efforts on implementing the program for building a Just Kazakhstan in the interests of the entire society.
Earlier, it was reported that during the sitting President Tokayev pointed out that national security strategy development should be assessed by specific results.
18.03.2025, 16:26 8221
Almassadam Satkaliyev named new Chairman of Nuclear Energy Agency
Kazakhstan has announced the appointment of Almassadam Satkaliyev as the Chairman of the newly established Nuclear Energy Agency, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Satkaliyev has been relieved of his duties as the Energy Minister by the corresponding decree signed by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Born in 1970 in Almaty, Almasadam Satkaliyev graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the Nazarbayev University and the Stanford University. Throughout his career, he worked for many Kazakhstani companies, namely KazTransOil, KEGOC, Samruk Energy and so on.
In 2021-2023, he took up the post of the Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna.
In April 2023, Satkaliyev was appointed as the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan signed a decree on steps for further improvement of public administration in Kazakhstan, providing for establishment of a Nuclear Energy Agency.
18.03.2025, 15:25 8056
Tokayev signs decree establishing Nuclear Energy Agency
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan signed on Tuesday a decree on steps for further improvement of public administration in Kazakhstan, providing for establishment of a Nuclear Energy Agency, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The decree signed by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev makes the Nuclear Energy Agency a state body directly subordinated and accountable to the President of Kazakhstan, assuming the functions and powers of the Energy Ministry in the subsoil use area, especially uranium mining, use of nuclear energy, ensuring radiological protection of people, creation and operation of a Semipalatinsk Nuclear Safety Zone.
The Kazakh Presidential Administration Office is set to submit for consideration the draft regulations and organizational regulations for the Agency, reads the decree.
Kazakhstan held a nationwide referendum on the NPP project on October 6 last year. The majority of voters, totaling 71.12% (5,561,937 people), supported the construction, while 26.13% (2,045,271 people) opposed it. Voter turnout reached 63.66%, with a total of 7,820,204 participants.
18.03.2025, 15:19 8471
National security strategy development should be assessed by concrete results, Kazakh President
The Head of State chaired a regular meeting of the Kazakh Security Council, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Those attending debated the results of the implementation of the 2021-2025 national security risk management action plan in 2024 that was adopted for the development of the national security strategy.
The Government members and heads of concerned state bodies reported on achieving the main indicators.
They also discussed issues that need further consideration concerning social, economic, environmental and information security.
The Head of State stressed the national security strategy fulfillment should be assessed on tangible results of great importance for the society.
Following the meeting, the President set state bodies certain tasks.
18.03.2025, 14:07 8686
Kazakhstan's film output to grow by 58% by 2024
At the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov considered the development of creative industries and digitalisation of culture and art, primeminister.kz reports.
The reports were made by the Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev. The floor was also given to representatives of the creative environment: poetess and musician, founder of the network of creative hubs Ozge Epic Makpal Zhumabai, General Director of the production centre TOP PRO CINEMA Alexander Aksyutitsu; management of IT-companies - founder and CEO of Game Of Drones Abylaikhan Zhakanov, co-founder and CEO of Sazalem Nuraiym Musalieva.
Today, the creative industry of Kazakhstan is represented by 12 areas, which employs about 143,600 people. In the sphere of digitalisation the Ministry of Culture and Information supports 4 information systems: e-Archive, NGO Database, e-Library, e-Cinema.
During the meeting, it was noted that the world export of creative goods and services exceeded $250 billion by the end of last year. According to the forecasts of the research company G20 Insights, by 2030, the share of the creative economy will account for at least 10 per cent of the world GDP.
Prime Minister stressed that the Head of State had set a task to develop measures to support the development of the creative industry. As part of the implementation of the order, the relevant legislative framework has been adopted. As a result of the measures taken since 2019, the creative economy in Kazakhstan has grown more than 3 times. However, its contribution to the country's GDP is about 1%. At the same time, the growth rate of some ‘creative’ industries is higher than that of certain production spheres.
Last year a significant contribution to gross value added was given by the development of computer games - this is about 460 billion tenge. Last year, the output of Kazakhstani films grew by 58 per cent. Among the top 10 box office films, every second film was a domestic production. Collections from foreign and domestic films were roughly equalised. This indicates the growing interest of viewers in national content.
At the meeting of the Kurultai, the Head of State instructed to pay special attention to the films and TV series. The main thing should not be the quantity and maximum profit from the projects. It should be really high-quality cinema," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Head of the Government emphasised that good cinema requires investment of appropriate funds that can be received from distribution. However, today the main profit from the screening of films remains with the owners of cinemas. The need to balance the interests of producers and distributors of film products was noted.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that in order to ensure transparency of revenues and respect for copyrights it is necessary to launch a platform e-cinema. In order to preserve documents and improve the efficiency of archives should also pay attention to the further development of the information system e-Archive, to complete the work on synchronisation of existing data with the online platform Batyrlarga tagzym.
The importance of work with existing platforms was noted. So, today in the system e-library there is an opportunity to access books from classics to modern editions. The popularity of audiobooks is growing, in connection with which it is important to place the works of Kazakhstani authors on online platforms in different languages to popularise domestic literature, including abroad.
Special attention should be paid to the digitalisation of museums. In addition, it is necessary to introduce a unified electronic ticketing system for cultural organisations.
The Head of the Government has instructed the Ministry of Culture and Information with all interested state bodies to create a Creative Industry Development Fund by 1 July this year to attract investment, finance projects, as well as promote export of Kazakhstani creative products. Taking into account regional peculiarities, it is important to introduce point measures of state support for creative projects.
The Ministries of Culture and Information, National Economy, Finance and interested state bodies have been tasked with developing a concept for the further development of creative industries for 2026-2030.
Akimats of Akmola, Almaty, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions have been instructed to create creative hubs in regional centres by the end of this year. On their basis there should be effective platforms for interaction between representatives of creative industries with investors to finance projects.
The Ministries of Culture and Information, Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry need to establish clear joint work on the sustainable development of creative industries and digitalisation of the entire sphere of culture and art.
18.03.2025, 11:34 13661
Kazakhstan to build 200 new schools in 2025
Since 2019 Kazakhstan has been developing large infrastructure projects to build 1,200 new schools for over 1 million seats countrywide, Kazinform News Agency reports.
422 schools for 510,000 seats were commissioned in 2023 and 2024 to solve the lack of seats in 200 schools across Kazakhstan and three-shift schooling problems.
217 schools for 460,00 seats will be built in Kazakhstan by the yearend under the Comfortable School national project initiated by the Head of State. 105 new schools were constructed in 2024, of which 40% were in rural areas. Construction of 112 more comfortable schools will be completed this year.
89 schools for 100,000 seats were built using the recovered assets countrywide. 61 of which for 74,400 seats were already put into service.
Besides, for the past three years over 4,000 schools were updated, and over 2,000 were equipped with modern chemistry, biology, and physics classes in district centers and villages.
200 schools more for 300,000 seats will be built in Kazakhstan in 2025, an official spokesperson of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry Mereke Amangeldykyzy said.
She added the Head of State tasked to renovate almost 1,300 schools, including 900 rural ones.
17.03.2025, 15:37 9856
Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on fulfilment of President's instructions voiced at IV meeting of National Kurultai
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the implementation of the President's instructions, announced during the IV meeting of the National Kurultai on 14 March this year, primeminister.kz reports.
Head of State in his speech at the IV National Kurultai defined the vector of development of the country for the near future in the sphere of domestic policy and economy. Attention was paid to many important issues related to economic growth, implementation of major infrastructure and energy projects, digitalisation and human capital development. The main thing is to qualitatively implement the President's instructions," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
The approaches of the ministries to realise the set tasks were heard.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin reported on the work on creating new points of economic growth and eliminating imbalances in regional development, development of fair and efficient tax system, improvement of tax administration. In accordance with the Head of State's instruction, a draft Concept of Regional Policy for 2025-2030 and a separate law on the development of border territories will be developed.
Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev said that within the framework of the President's instruction, a number of new projects are planned to be implemented in the next two years, which will increase the capacity of the energy system by about 3 GW. In addition, in 2026 it is planned to put into operation a new gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of 1 billion m3, the main gas pipeline ‘Taldykorgan - Usharal’ and the second string of the pipeline ‘Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent’. Attention was also paid to the development of the nuclear industry.
Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev reported on the introduction of artificial intelligence in the sphere of budget planning and the development of an intelligent model for forecasting the revenue and expenditure part of the budget. Plans also include a large-scale expansion of data-centre capacity, which will strengthen Kazakhstan's position as a regional IT hub.
As part of the development of transport infrastructure, it is planned to shorten the route between the central and western regions by introducing a corridor with a total length of 791 kilometres along the Astana - Zhanteke - Egindikol - Arkalyk - Torgai - Irgiz route. For this purpose, it is envisaged to repair sections of the Astana - Zhanteke, Zhanteke - Egindikol, Arkalyk - Torgai roads. Construction of roads between Irgiz - Torgai and Arkalyk - Egindikol is required. Arkalyk airport will also be reconstructed: it is planned to build a modern airport terminal and renew the runway.
Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva reported on the work started to strengthen legislation in the field of cinema, plans to develop Kazakh animation for children. In order to implement the President's instructions to revise the criteria for state social order and improve the legislation on non-governmental organisations, an expert commission of NGO representatives was created. It was also noted that a draft Comprehensive Plan for the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage under the auspices of UNESCO has been developed.
In the field of education, within the framework of the unified programme Children of Kazakhstan, a special law will be developed to ensure the safety and protection of the younger generation from violence, access to quality education and medical care, providing equal opportunities for children with special needs. There are 11 autism centres in the country, and the need to open corresponding institutions in every region has been noted. In addition, among the upcoming plans is the creation of conditions for obtaining in-demand professions. Special attention will be paid to the formation of quality infrastructure. For example, it is planned to build an international college for 1.2 thousand places.
Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabasynov reported on measures to develop football. Today there are 28 major stadiums in Kazakhstan. Within the framework of the ALAN project on renovation of football fields for the past two years reconstructed 18 sites, this year will be renewed 9 more.
The Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev reported on the implementation of instructions on the conservation of biodiversity and strengthening of environmental culture. Kazakhstan has expanded the network of specially protected natural areas - from 869 thousand hectares to 30.9 million hectares for almost 35 years. Work is underway to protect rare species, including the snow leopard, and to restore endangered species such as the Turanian tiger and Przewalski's horse. Saiga numbers have now reached a record high of 4.1 million individuals, and further growth is expected. A Biodiversity Conservation Concept is being developed to strengthen conservation measures, and work is also underway to strengthen environmental culture as part of the Taza Kazakstan initiative.
In the agro-industrial complex, Kazakhstan will continue to strengthen its position in grain and flour exports by increasing deep processing capacity. In the next 3 years will launch 3 major projects worth $560 million with the creation of 1.5 thousand jobs.
Prime Minister stressed the need for quality and prompt work in the directions noted by the Head of State in his speech. A number of instructions have been given to ministries and akimats.
Within the framework of tax reform the first package of amendments has been submitted to the Majilis of the Parliament.
Additional proposals have been worked out, allowing to solve some issues in a cardinal way. At the same time, we should focus as much as possible on optimal spending of budgetary funds and ensuring the revenue part of the republican budget," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised. The corresponding instruction was given to the Ministry of Finance together with the interested state bodies.
ICRIAP has been instructed to develop an action plan for the introduction of new digital technologies in government agencies and quasi public sector. IT specialists should be involved in this work.
Head of State instructed the Government to start construction of a new motorway from Astana through the Turgai region with access to the Trans-Caspian transport corridor. The Ministry of Transport should promptly update previously developed feasibility studies and design and construction plans, determine the sources of financing and start construction already this year," Prime Minister noted.
The Ministry of Agriculture has been instructed to develop a comprehensive plan for deep processing of grain and export development. The Ministry should submit to the Government a draft decision on the creation of the International Fund for the Conservation of Natural Biological Diversity. The ministries of tourism and culture together with regional akims need to work out measures to popularise tourist attraction points in each region. It is instructed to create a national atlas of natural and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs together with the Ministry of Culture and Information was instructed to finalise the Concept for the promotion of the ideology of law and order for 2025-2030, as well as to develop a new programme document on the prevention of drug addiction and drug-related crime for the near future.
A number of instructions have been given on the development of nuclear power, theatres, cinema, science cities, modernisation of educational, medical and sports facilities.
In addition, the Ministry for Emergency Situations and Akimats have been instructed to take the necessary measures to prevent large-scale floods, as well as to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the situation.
