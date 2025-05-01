Kazakhstan to launch 2 guarantee funds to support SMEs and finance major projects

Images | Akorda

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Rustam Karagoishin, Chairman of the Board of JSC Baiterek National Managing Holding, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.





The Head of State was reported about the Holding’s operational results in 2024 and year 2025 plans.





In 2024, the volume of financial support provided by the Holding made approximately 6 trillion tenge. 4.1 trillion tenge of this sum was spent on the support of small, medium and large businesses. Another 1.9 trillion tenge was spent on housing and construction sector.





In the reporting period, the Holding’s assets reached 14.1 trillion tenge, investment and credit portfolios augmented to 10.3 trillion tenge, and net profit made 416 billion tenge. According to Rustam Karagoishin, these funds will be spent on implementation of support programs within the Holding's companies.





The President was also reported about the launch of two guarantee funds on the ground of JSC Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund. The first fund sets a goal to support small and medium businesses, and the second fund will finance major projects worth over 7 billion tenge.





Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported about the measures launched to attract foreign direct investment, including joint funds with foreign partners in agricultural, processing and mining sectors. The mentioned funds are formed within the jurisdiction of the Astana International Financial Center.





The President emphasized the importance of implementation of the presented initiatives for a sustainable economic growth of the country.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a task to the Baiterek Holding, jointly with the second-tier banks, to ensure financing of real sector of economy, to explore the issue of attracting funds to implement the National Project 'Modernization of Energy and Utility Sectors'. The President highlighted the need to effectively fulfill all the plans set.