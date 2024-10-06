04.10.2024, 19:58 9996
Kazakhstani peacekeepers awarded UN medals
Images | Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo - Lieutenant Colonel Altynbek Zhalmukhanov and Major Batyr Tuyakov - have been awarded UN medals for their contribution to maintaining peace and security, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Defense.
The parade of peacekeeping forces on this solemn day was entrusted to the command of the chief of the main headquarters of the UN mission military observers, Lieutenant Colonel Altynbek Zhalmukhanov. This is the evidence of the authority of our country. During the awards ceremony, the mission commander, Major General Khar Diouf, noting the merits of Altynbek Zhalmukhanov, emphasized his contribution to stabilizing the situation in the region, dedication and leadership qualities," the Ministry of Defense says.
Officers Altynbek Zhalmukhanov and Batyr Tuyakov are serving in the United Nations Organization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Major Batyr Tuyakov is the first representative of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces participating in the peacekeeping mission in this country.
The mandate of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) includes protecting civilians, humanitarian personnel and human rights defenders, and assisting the local government in its efforts to stabilize and consolidate peace.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
04.10.2024, 16:14 9801
NPP construction referendum: 74 polling stations to open in 59 foreign countries
Tell a friend
Kazakh citizens abroad will be able to cast their votes in a nationwide referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant, Kazinform News Agency has learned from a press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
A total of 74 polling stations have been established at Kazakhstan's embassies located in 59 countries worldwide.
In order to participate in the voting process, Kazakh citizens residing or staying in foreign countries for private, official, educational, business or tourist purposes and in possession of a valid Kazakh passport can contact the diplomatic or consular mission of Kazakhstan, which has established a precinct referendum commission," the ministry noted.
In accordance with paragraph 1 of Article 38 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan", voting will be held from 07:00 am to 08:00 pm local time on October 6, 2024.
To note, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the holding of the nationwide referendum on the construction of the country’s nuclear power plant on October 6, 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.10.2024, 12:22 8731
Powers of Senate’s deputy Lyazzat Kaltayeva terminated
Tell a friend
By the Decree of the Head of State, the powers of Lyazzat Kaltayeva have been terminated and she will no longer serve as the Senate’s deputy of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State signed the relevant decree.
Lyazzat Kaltayeva was appointed as the Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2022, and was subsequently reappointed on 24 January 2023. She was a member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development and Science since 10 February 2022.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.10.2024, 11:16 9591
Kazakh President receives heads of CIS security agencies
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Kazakh President received heads of delegations who arrived to take part in the 55thsitting of the Council of heads of security agencies and services from CIS member states, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service
The President said this platform serves as an instrument for coordinating security efforts emphasizing that the role of the Council is growing stronger in present-day conditions.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the outcomes of the Council sitting will create conditions for further development of cooperation between the CIS security services and contribute to strengthening cooperation in ensuring international security.
The heads of delegations from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, the Executive Committee and the Anti-Terrorism Center of CIS member countries attended the meeting.
The 54th meeting of the CIS security agencies took place in Bishkek last May.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.10.2024, 10:18 9381
1st Deputy Interior Minister of Kazakhstan relieved of his duties
Tell a friend
The Head of State relieved Marat Kozhayev of his duties the 1st Deputy Interior Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The Head of State decreed to appoint Marat Kozhayev as the Deputy of the Kazakh Senate.
In 2017 headed the police department of Nur-Sultan.
In April 2019 took the post of the 1st Deputy Interior Minister of Kazakhstan.
He was awarded Aibyn Order, II Degree in 2013 and seven medals.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.10.2024, 15:32 17906
Plans for cooperation between Kazakhstan and IMF discussed by Government
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov held a meeting with the head of the International Monetary Fund mission in Kazakhstan Nicolas Blanchet, primeminister.kz reports.
Within the framework of the regular visit to the Republic, the IMF mission held a number of meetings with key government bodies, including the Parliament, the National Bank, the Ministry of National Economy, the Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders.
At the meeting, the parties discussed the current economic situation, ongoing reforms and measures taken by the Government to ensure sustainable economic growth. The sides discussed the Fund's recommendations on the priority directions of the economic policy development and the cooperation plans for the near and medium term.
Deputy Prime Minister noted the continuing economic growth and its acceleration up to 3.7% following the results of 8 months of the current year. Deputy Prime Minister also spoke about the work of the Government on increasing the effectiveness of budgetary policy, improvement of tax legislation, strengthening of investment attractiveness and development of entrepreneurship.
Nurlan Baibazarov emphasised that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the partnership with the International Monetary Fund and appreciates its contribution to the development of the country's economy.
For his part, Nicolas Blanchet noted the need to continue structural reforms in the economy to reach a sustainable growth rate of 6%, which, in his opinion, is an achievable indicator. He also expressed the willingness of the Fund to continue to provide Kazakhstan with the necessary support.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.09.2024, 21:39 88666
Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat
Tell a friend
On the eve of the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, the handover of the necessary documents for the registration and publication of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the Demarcation of the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border in the UN Secretariat took place in accordance with Article 102 of the UN Charter, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Treaty was signed by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on 22 December 2022, during the state visit of Kazakhstan’s President to Tashkent and entered into force on 4 July 2023.
This document is the result of many years of joint work for the international legal formalization of the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan state border.
During their meeting which took place on 25 September 2024 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the heads of the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan noted that the registration of the Treaty on the Demarcation of the State Border in the UN Secretariat is an unprecedented experience for countries of the Central Asian region in regards to documents of this nature.
The historical significance of the Treaty was underlined, and it was noted that this event is yet another confirmation of the two countries’ commitment to the principles of good neighborliness and eternal friendship, to the spirit of allied relations, as well as their readiness for mutually beneficial cooperation for the sake of shared prosperity, and also contributes to the further strengthening of security and stability in Central Asia.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.09.2024, 20:19 89066
Olzhas Bektenov inspects progress of MAEC repair and modernisation of desalination plant in Aktau
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
As part of a working trip to the Mangystau region, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov familiarised himself with the solution of infrastructure problems and attraction of private investment in the economy on the example of the Mangystau nuclear power plant, Caspiy desalination plant and KazAzot enterprise, primeminister.kz reports.
The relevant instructions were given by the President in his Address to the Nation "Fair Kazakhstan: Law and Order, Economic Growth, Public Optimism".
In Aktau, the head of the Government familiarised himself with the progress of repair work at MAEK, which is included in the list of 19 energy sources of the red risk zone. The Head of State instructed to complete their modernisation as a priority.
The energy equipment at MAEK, which meets the needs of the region's industry and population in electricity and heat, is 79% worn out. Last year, 4.9 billion tenge was allocated from the Government reserve to carry out repair work. This year 5 billion tenge has been allocated from the republican budget. MAEK includes 3 power stations, distillate and industrial heat and water supply plant, repair plant, workshops and reactor plant. More than 3.5 thousand people work at the enterprise.
K. Urakov, General Director of MAEK LLP, reported on completion of overhaul of two boilers and one turbine by the end of September this year. At the same time, with the current MAEK capacity of 500 Gcal, the heat deficit in Mangystau region is 245 Gcal.
Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Akimat of the region and the management of the enterprise to complete the planned work in time and ensure full readiness of the enterprise, engineering infrastructure and in general housing and utilities facilities of the region for the upcoming heating season. At the same time, it was noted that the industrial development of the region and the launch of promising industries will require additional energy capacity.
As you know, the Head of State in his Address to the Nation noted the country's need for reliable sources of energy. Providing Kazakhstanis with a stable energy supply is a priority in the Government's work. Technological disruptions at enterprises should not affect the population. Therefore, in parallel with the ongoing work to modernise worn-out facilities, we need to develop alternative sustainable sources of heat and electricity. Not only the state of our economy, but first of all the quality of life of people depends on it," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
A national referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan will be held on 6 October. If supported by the people, the development of nuclear power will provide the country with a reliable energy supply, create additional opportunities for the development of related industries and productive employment.
During the trip Prime Minister familiarised himself with the activities of KazAzot JSC. Export-oriented enterprise is the only producer of ammonia and ammonium nitrate in Kazakhstan. It is planned to build an ammonia and urea complex, where mineral fertilisers for agriculture and chemicals for the mining sector will be produced. The project will have a positive impact on the development of the agricultural sector by covering the need for quality domestic fertilisers and generally strengthening the country's food security.
In Aktau, Olzhas Bektenov also familiarised himself with the modernisation of the Caspian desalination plant, which provides drinking water to more than 200,000 people. Today there is still a deficit of drinking water in the region. Expansion of Caspiy desalination plant will increase the capacity of the enterprise by 2 times up to 40 thousand m3, which will increase the level of supply of drinking water to residents. An additional 5.1 billion tenge has been allocated from the Government's reserve for the implementation of the project. At the moment, the works are 95% complete: pipelines of sea water and finished products, buildings of water treatment shop, pumping station of desalinated water, tanks of various volumes and purposes have been constructed; a cable line has been laid.
The issue of providing the population with quality drinking water is under special control of the Head of State. Given the importance of the project on modernisation of desalination plant for consumers of Aktau, Munaila and Karakiyan regions, Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Ministry of Industry and Construction together with the Akimat of Mangystau region to ensure timely modernisation and commissioning by the end of this year.
In general, to gradually solve the problem of drinking water deficit in Mangystau region, 9 desalination plants and installations with a capacity of 140.5 thousand m3 of water per day are under construction. The management of the region has been instructed to take necessary measures for comprehensive support of these projects.
According to the Akimat of Mangystau region, for 8 months of this year in the region provided growth in the manufacturing industry by 7.1%, the total output in this sector reached 174.3 billion tenge. In trade growth was 4.3%, the volume - 487.5 billion tenge. Since the beginning of the year, 22.7 thousand jobs have been created. By the end of the year it is planned to bring this figure to 34.9 thousand jobs. Since the beginning of the year in the region commissioned 560.7 thousand m2 of housing.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.09.2024, 18:14 85011
Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with Aktau, Kuryk seaports development and tourism development plans in Kenderli
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov got acquainted with transport, logistics and tourism potential of the region within the framework of his working trip to Mangystau region. The seaports of Aktau, Kuryk were visited, as well as prospects for the development of the resort area of Kenderli were considered, primeminister.kz reports.
During the visit to Kuryk sea port Prime Minister was informed that since the beginning of the year the volume of cargo transshipment has exceeded 1.5 million tonnes, by the end of the year the volume will be brought to 2.2 million tonnes. This year it is also planned to complete dredging works and launch a grain terminal. Work is underway to create a logistics cluster and renew the ferry fleet. Overall, the prospective design capacity is 6 million tonnes of cargo per year. The year-round seaport of Kuryk is capable of receiving road and railway ferries, and there are 4 specialised berths for this purpose.
Here Olzhas Bektenov was also presented a Kazakh-German investment project for the production of ‘green hydrogen’ used in energy, oil refining, chemical industry and others. The capacity of the enterprise will be 2 million tonnes of products. The investment amount is more than €50bn. The project will involve the construction and operation of a 40 GW desalination plant and a 40 GW renewable energy station. The project will create 1.8 thousand jobs.
Head of the Government familiarised himself with the capacities of Aktau Commercial Sea Port. The facility plays a key role in the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route. By its technical parameters and built business processes the port meets modern international standards. The technical equipment allows handling a wide range of cargoes. As of today, the throughput capacity of the facility is over 11 million tonnes. There are three oil and three dry cargo berths, a grain terminal with an annual throughput capacity of 800,000 tonnes of agricultural products, and a ferry complex. For 8 months of this year, the volume of cargo transshipment through the port exceeded 3 million tonnes, the main destinations being Iran, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, and others.
Here was also reported on plans to build a container hub on the basis of the port of Aktau. One of the largest port companies in China is involved as an investor Lianyungang Port Group LLC. It is expected that the investment project will contribute to medium- and long-term planning of transportations and create favourable conditions for cargo delivery.
Prime Minister noted the strategic importance of Mangystau region, located at the junction of international transport corridors.
The Head of State has set a strategic task for the Government - to transform our ports, turning them into one of the leading hubs of the Caspian Sea. Kazakhstan's geographical location is our advantage, which should be fully utilised. The Mangystau region has a strong transit, logistics, infrastructure and service potential that should be developed. Therefore, it is especially important to implement new projects that will expand the domestic maritime transport and logistics cluster," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Special attention during the working visit to the region is paid to the execution of the instructions of the Head of State, given at the meeting on the development of tourism in June this year. According to the Akimat of Mangystau region, this year the region was visited by almost 215 thousand holidaymakers, the growth compared to the same period last year was 9.5%. The volume of services rendered in the industry reached 6.5 billion tenge. For 2 years in the region 4 large investment projects on construction of hotels and recreation centres have been implemented. In 2025-2027 it is planned to launch 12 more with the creation of more than 500 jobs in the tourism sector.
One of the visiting cards of Mangystau region is Kenderli resort zone. Olzhas Bektenov was reported on plans to implement key infrastructure projects aimed at increasing tourist flow. Among them are the construction of an international airport, a water-preserving plant with a capacity of 50 thousand m3 per day, etc. At the same time, the road "Zhanaozen-Kenderli-Gr.Turkmenistan" with a total length of 156 kilometres will be covered by medium repair.
Tourism in Mangystau region has great prospects for further growth. For this purpose, the region has the sea, amazing landscapes, historical and sacred monuments. For a qualitative leap it is necessary to develop infrastructure, attract investments and build new facilities. I instruct the relevant ministries and Akimat to keep all these issues under special control," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
01.10.2024, 15:32Plans for cooperation between Kazakhstan and IMF discussed by Government 30.09.2024, 19:29International Initiative of the President of Kazakhstan on the Establishment of the IABS was Discussed in Almaty16191International Initiative of the President of Kazakhstan on the Establishment of the IABS was Discussed in Almaty 30.09.2024, 21:3315971Key Issues of Investors in West Kazakhstan Region were Discussed 01.10.2024, 17:35Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding the airstrike on the residence of the UAE head of diplomatic mission in Sudan15786Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding the airstrike on the residence of the UAE head of diplomatic mission in Sudan 02.10.2024, 21:54Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry15311Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry 25.09.2024, 20:1989021Olzhas Bektenov inspects progress of MAEC repair and modernisation of desalination plant in Aktau 25.09.2024, 21:39Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat88621Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat 25.09.2024, 18:14Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with Aktau, Kuryk seaports development and tourism development plans in Kenderli84986Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with Aktau, Kuryk seaports development and tourism development plans in Kenderli 06.09.2024, 21:3383991Winners of Mereili otbasy national contest honored in Astana 24.09.2024, 17:3980766President receives Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov