Key goal of transport policy is to boost air service, Kazakh President

The Head of State prioritized the development of the country’s machine-building sector, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.





The President said it is crucial to focus on the development of local production involving the world’s top companies. Currently, leading foreign companies operate in Kazakhstan. He reminded early this year he visited the battery locomotive plant in Astana that manufactures electric freight and passenger locomotives and spare parts.





The Head of State stressed that the key goal of the country’s transport policy is the further development of air service.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the modernization of the country’s aviation infrastructure is underway. New terminals were commissioned last year in Almaty, Shymkent and Kyzylorda that significantly increased the handling capacity of airports. Previously, the Almaty airport served 2.5 million passengers a year; now it handles 14 million. Three new airports are being built in Zaisan, Katon-Karagai and Kenderli.





Such projects stimulate the development of logistics, tourism, trade and related industries. Kazakhstan established air service with 30 countries. But as the Head of State said, taking into account the potential of our state, this is not enough; work in this direction will continue.