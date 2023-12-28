26.12.2023, 18:19 12146
Maulen Ashimbaev: Issues of strengthening the protection of human rights are in the focus of attention of the Senate
Images
A meeting of the Council of Senators was held under the chairmanship of the Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbaev. The meeting participants discussed issues of further strengthening the protection of human rights within the framework of the implementation of constitutional laws and instructions of the Head of State, press service of the Senate reports.
As Maulen Ashimbayev emphasized, the President of the country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays priority attention to improving mechanisms related to the protection of human rights and legislation in general in this area. In April last year, the Head of State amended the Decree "On further measures of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of human rights". The focus is on eliminating discrimination against women, taking into account the interests of persons with disabilities, enforcing sentences and preventing torture and ill-treatment in the field of criminal justice.
The Chairman of the Chamber also noted that the Parliament is carrying out systematic work to strengthen existing human rights mechanisms. In recent years, a number of laws have been adopted, including those regulating the activities of law enforcement agencies and the judicial system and aimed at humanizing the criminal process.
The sphere of human rights protection is the focus of attention of the Senate of the Parliament. As a result of constitutional reform, the national system for protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens has reached a new level. The next important step was the signing of the Decree by the Head of State this year and the approval of an action plan in the field of human rights and the rule of law in 9 key areas. In the future, the Parliament will adopt laws aimed at strengthening the status of regional Commissioners for Children’s Rights, tightening criminal legislation in the field of domestic violence, as well as increasing legislative requirements in the field of safe work", - said Maulen Ashimbaev in his speech.
The Speaker of the Senate emphasized the importance of discussing at this meeting the prospects for further development of the system for the protection of human rights and the rule of law , taking into account the extensive professional and life experience in this area of the members of the Council of Senators.
Reports during the meeting were also made by members of the Council of Senators - Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, Judicial System and Law Enforcement Agencies of the Chamber Nurlan Beknazarov, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Doctor of Philology, Professor Adil Akhmetov, member of the National Kurultai, Chairman of the RO "Kazakhstan Union of Lawyers" Serik Akylbay, statesman Sergei Gromov, President of the Foundation for the Development of Parliamentarism in Kazakhstan Zauresh Battalova and others.
27.12.2023
President Tokayev warns heads of Interior Ministry, Supreme Court and Prosecutor General's Office
Images
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warned the interior minister, prosecutor general, and Supreme Court chairman it is pivotal to prevent violence against women and children after resonant murders of the five-year girl in Turkestan and Saltanat Nukenova in Astana, Berik Uali, press secretary of the Kazakh Head of State, said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The Head of State took under personal control resonant murders of the five-year girl in Turkestan and Saltanat Nukenova in Astana as well as gave specific tasks before the law enforcement bodies. The President warned interior minister Yerzhan Sadenov, prosecutor general Berik Assylov, Supreme Court chairman Asslambek Mergaliyev they need to prevent violence against women and children, said Uali in an interview to Kazinform News Agency.
He pointed out that on December 8 the President signed the decree on action plan in the field of human rights and rule of law providing for comprehensive measures aimed at strengthening gender equality, fight against domestic violence, protection of citizens in criminal matters, prevention of torture and abuse. The President is trying to build Just Kazakhstan not in words but in deeds, specific steps, and create real conditions for that, he added.
This year, the Presidential Administration’s department for the control over consideration of appeals has handled 53,237 appeals from individuals and legal entities that received appropriate responses.
Earlier it was reported that the former National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan, Kuandyk Bishimbayev, had been arrested for two months after reportedly brutally killing his wife Saltanat Nukenova at the Bau restaurant in the Kazakh capital.
26.12.2023
18 draft laws to be developed in 2024 - Ministry of Justice
The Minister of Justice Azamat Yeskaraev reported on the implementation of the plan of legislative work in the current year and the draft plan for 2024 at the Government session, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the plan of legislative works of the Government for 2023 provided for the development and submission to the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan 32 bills. During the year, 7 amendments were made.
On 4 bills postponed the terms of introduction, the bill on public-private partnership was excluded and supplemented with 8 new projects. As of today, 5 out of 32 drafts have been signed by the Head of State, 20 are under consideration of the Parliament, 5 are under consideration of the Government, 2 are under approval in state bodies," Yeskaraev said.
In connection with the reorganization of ministries and elaboration of conceptual issues with business, the work on the draft Water and Construction Codes is underway. In his report, the Minister drew attention to the poor planning of legislative work by state agencies, which resulted in frequent changes of deadlines and their exclusion from the plan. As an example, he cited the Water Code, the deadlines for the introduction of which were adjusted twice and yet the bill was submitted to the Government with a violation of deadlines.
In addition, 18 unscheduled bills were developed, about 70 separate packages of amendments were initiated, which also shows the lack of proper planning of legislative work. Taking into account the above, I ask to instruct state agencies to strengthen forecasting and analytical work when planning draft laws," the Minister said.
The draft plan for 2024 has been prepared taking into account the proposals of state bodies and approved by the Interdepartmental Commission on Legislative Activity. Initially, the development of 16 bills was envisaged, to date the plan has undergone minor changes.
The draft law on the issues of determining the country of origin of goods has been excluded due to the initiation of a similar bill by members of Parliament. Additionally included are draft laws on archives and culture, "On testing for professional integrity," the head of the Ministry of Justice said.
It was also emphasized that the draft takes into account the comments of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The finalized plan provides for the development of 18 bills, three of which are planned to be submitted to Parliament in the first half of the year and 15 - in the second. Consultative documents are approved by the Interdepartmental Commission, summarized the Minister.
26.12.2023
Positive effect for all parties of social partnership expected as outcome of Safe Labor Concept implementation - Ministry of Labor and Social Protection
Images
Pursuant to the instruction of the Head of State, given in the Address to the people of Kazakhstan from September 1, 2023 "Economic course of Fair Kazakhstan", the Concept of safe labor in the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2024-2030 was developed. The purpose of the document is to improve the quality of working life of workers and saving labor resources. on the main aspects of the Concept at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov told the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Svetlana Zhakupova, primeminister.kz reports.
According to her, the Concept provides for new approaches to systematic improvement of working conditions of employees based on factor analysis of the current situation and world trends in the field of labor protection management.
The Concept provides for 4 main directions of development of the labor protection management system, including:
- modernization of the national occupational safety and health system (OSHMS) based on a risk-oriented approach;
- economic incentives for measures to reduce occupational risk at workplaces;
- development of professional competencies and scientific potential;
- increasing the efficiency of control and monitoring in the field of labor protection.
The key indicators of safe labor are indicators of occupational injuries and occupational diseases.
Analysis of the current state in the field of labor safety shows that there is a tendency of growth of such indicators from year to year. According to official statistical information, in 2022 the number of occupational injuries compared to 2021 increased by 15% and occupational diseases by 8%. Occupational injuries and occupational diseases are the result of working in harmful working conditions, including working conditions that do not meet sanitary and hygienic standards, heavy labor and unsafe equipment," Svetlana Zhakupova stated.
Taking into account the identified problematic issues, a set of the following measures will be implemented as part of the modernization of the national occupational health and safety management system (OHSMS):
First, normative and methodological support of the new classification and assessment of working conditions. This will make it possible to identify the complex impact of harmful factors in the production environment.
Second, specialized organizations that conduct occupational risk assessment will be required to:
- accreditation of laboratory and equipment;
- certification of experts in occupational risk assessment;
- mandatory integration with the Ministry's information system and provision of assessment results via a mobile application.
Third, establishing the responsibility of specialized organizations through automated monitoring in the Ministry's information system with exclusion from the register in case of revealing the results of poor quality assessment.
Application of the matrix method of distribution and ranking of personal protective equipment on the basis of a specific hazardous factor will simplify the employer's choice of PPE. It will also make it possible to move away from the current standardized norms and provide employees with means of protection against risks specific to a particular workplace.
The introduction of the risk-based approach will be accompanied by full-scale digitalization through the integration of information systems for monitoring working conditions. A Digital Map of enterprises has already been created, which will allow real-time monitoring of working conditions from July 1, 2024.
The costs of ensuring safe labor are mostly related to the provision of social guarantees to employees engaged in harmful working conditions. For these purposes in 2022, employers allocated more than 227 billion tenge. Over the past 3 years, these costs have increased by 47%," the Minister said.
The current guarantees for employees do not take into account the actual working conditions and do not encourage employers to improve them. As a result, a compensatory model of social protection of employees has been formed, which provides for a list approach to the provision of guarantees to employees. In addition, there is a low interest of employers to insure employees against accidents. Today only 54% of employees are insured.
Within the framework of measures to transform the mechanism for the presentation of guarantees, a new procedure for determining the types and amounts, including a proactive format for their assignment based on the assessment of pro-risk will be established. It is necessary to introduce new financial and economic measures to increase the employer's contribution to improving working conditions. In this regard, methodological approaches to economic planning of labor protection costs, as well as assessment of its effectiveness will be developed, with the introduction of an online application for budgeting costs," the head of the social department said.
That is, the preventive orientation of the system of compulsory accident insurance will be expanded, which will ensure the achievement of key insurance objectives: the validity of the tariff, compliance with the sum insured, completeness of data to establish the risk.
The implementation of these measures will ensure full coverage of employees, taking into account the targeting and systematic nature of the guarantees provided to them, and employers - to increase the efficiency of investment in improving working conditions.
One of the causes of high occupational injuries is deficiencies in safe labor training. In 2022, this was the cause of 20% of accidents, shortage of qualified personnel, lack of responsibility of training centers for the quality of training. At the same time, the lack of records does not allow to track the number of labor safety specialists, to assess the level of their education. In order to address these issues, it is planned to differentiate the procedures of training and testing of knowledge on labor protection with the creation of an online platform," the Minister said.
Requirements for training centers will be strengthened, and a Unified Training and Methodological Center will be established, one of the functions of which will be to develop standard training programs and control questions for knowledge testing.
Among the innovations is the coverage of mandatory advanced training for state and technical inspectors of labor protection, managers and members of Production Councils.
At the same time, there is low interest in obtaining education in the field of labor protection. Every year only about a thousand applicants choose the direction of "Hygiene and occupational health and safety at work", which subsequently affects the shortage of qualified personnel. In order to resolve this problem it is proposed to implement a number of measures aimed at improving the image of the profession of labor safety engineer, including in the framework of career guidance work with an increase in the volume of educational grants," Zhakupova said.
According to the head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, an important role in ensuring safe labor is given to monitoring of labor conditions in the country, which is implemented through state and departmental statistical recording of indicators, state, public and internal control. There is a lack of interconnection and joint work between these types of accounting and control.
Today there is no reliable statistical information on the state of labor conditions, there is low coverage of enterprises by state and public control. The selection of the subject of control is carried out manually based on the results of previous inspections and the type of activity of the enterprise. The realization of the task to improve the effectiveness of control and monitoring in the field of labor protection will be carried out through automated information systems, digital platform and mobile application for the assessment of profrisks," the Minister said.
For this purpose, the forms of state and departmental statistics on labor protection will be updated with the introduction of indicators that adequately reflect the state of working conditions, with simplification of the data collection system.
A mechanism of preventive state control will be introduced by comparing data obtained from various sources of information. An expert examination of the results of the assessment of risks at enterprises after the occurrence of an accident will be introduced. This will make it possible to focus state control and monitoring on high-risk areas, take preventive measures in time and avoid negative consequences. A positive effect is expected from strengthening the powers of state labor inspectors, as well as trade unions in terms of public control.
As part of the introduction of additional mechanisms of social protection of workers employed in hazardous working conditions, special social payments will be introduced on the instructions of the Head of State from January 1, 2024.
Employees who have reached the age of 55 and for whom compulsory professional pension contributions have been transferred for at least 7 years are entitled to these payments.
The key condition for the payment is the cessation of work in harmful working conditions. Employment measures will be offered to such workers.
The special social payment will be made from 4 sources, including:
- special professional state benefit in the amount of 2 monthly wages;
- insurance payment under the pre-retirement annuity insurance contract in the amount of 1 monthly salary;
- professional payment at the expense of the employer in the amount of 1 monthly wage;
- pension payment from the Unified National Pension Fund, taking into account accruals.
Employees will receive a special social payment until they reach retirement age.
As a result of the Concept implementation, a positive effect is expected for all parties of social partnership.
For employees - improvement of the quality of life and health saving.
For employers - economic interest in creating safe workplaces and increasing labor productivity.
For the state - increased socio-economic development and competitiveness of the country.
26.12.2023
New Digital Code and sustainable financing of higher education institutions: Government legislative work plan for 2024 approved
The progress of the plan of legislative work for 2023 and the draft plan for 2024 were considered at the regular Government session of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Justice Azamat Yeskarayev reported that the plan for the current year provided for the development and submission to the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan 32 bills. Of these to date 5 signed by the Head of State, 20 are under consideration of the Parliament, 5 are under consideration of the Government (Water Code, projects "On territorial defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan", on physical culture and sports, etc.), 2 more are under approval in government agencies (Construction Code and related bill).
In particular, in connection with the development of conceptual issues with the business community work on the draft Water and Construction Codes continues. At the same time, 18 unscheduled draft laws were developed this year, and about 70 separate packages of amendments were initiated.
The plan for 2024 provides for the development of 18 documents. Among them are bills on archives and culture, as well as "On testing for professional integrity".
As Prime Minister noted, this year work has been carried out on the implementation of legislative initiatives in the field of public order, economy and budget, media, as well as social sphere.
When implementing the new plan, special attention should be paid to the timeliness of the introduction of bills. It is also necessary to strengthen forecasting and analytical work," Alikhan Smailov said.
Head of the Government outlined the importance of developing a draft of a new Digital Code, as well as a law on improving the system of state support for innovation activities.
The adoption of these bills will give an opportunity to reboot the IT-industry, increase the number of promising startups and attract additional investment," he pointed out.
According to him, in order to develop the sphere of education and science, as well as to ensure sustainable financing of universities, a draft law "On Endowment Fund" will be developed.
To reduce the perception of corruption in law enforcement agencies, the institute of professional integrity checks will be introduced.
Thus, it is planned to develop draft laws necessary for solving urgent tasks of state regulation. I emphasize that personal responsibility for the quality, timeliness of development and submission of draft laws is borne by the first heads of state bodies," Alikhan Smailov noted.
In conclusion, he emphasized the need to monitor the legislative instructions of the Head of State, the Presidential Administration and the Prime Minister with their further inclusion in the draft laws being developed.
26.12.2023
Safe Labor Concept until 2030 adopted in Kazakhstan
The concept of safe labor in the Republic of Kazakhstan until 2030 considered at a Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As noted by the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Svetlana Zhakupova, the Concept was developed in pursuance of the instruction of the Head of State, outlined in the Address to the people of the country "Economic course of Fair Kazakhstan".
It provides 4 main directions. These are modernization of the national system of labor protection on the basis of risk-oriented approach, economic stimulation of measures to reduce risk at workplaces, development of professional competencies and scientific potential, as well as increasing the effectiveness of control and monitoring in the field of labor protection.
The key indicators of safe labor are indicators of occupational injuries and occupational diseases. These, in turn, are a consequence of working in harmful conditions. Taking this into account, a set of appropriate measures will be implemented within the framework of the Concept.
Prime Minister emphasized that in Kazakhstan about 500 thousand people work in harmful working conditions. In the OECD countries this number is reduced annually due to the automation of production processes and improving the level of safety equipment.
We state a fairly high level of occupational injuries. Almost 2,000 people are injured at work every year, and more than 200 of them are fatal," Alikhan Smailov said.
He added that the current system of insurance against accidents at work does not motivate employers to improve conditions. Today only 32% of enterprises have insured workers.
In many countries, insurance companies allocate a certain percentage of the insurance premium to preventive measures. These include training workers in labor safety and purchasing protective equipment. We should also move to such a scheme," the Head of Government pointed out.
As Alikhan Smailov noted, taking into account the urgent need to address all problematic issues in Kazakhstan for the first time developed the Concept of safe labor until 2030.
This document is primarily aimed at reducing the level of occupational risk, occupational injuries and occupational diseases. All risks will be calculated in advance. This will be facilitated by the introduction of digitalization in the sphere of safety at production facilities," the Prime Minister stressed.
According to him, the Concept should ensure increased efficiency of control and monitoring in the field of labor protection.
After the voting procedure on the submitted document, Prime Minister instructed to organize systematic work on the implementation of all activities of the Concept.
In addition, it is required to ensure control over the reduction of accidents at hazardous industrial facilities, to accelerate the creation of the Institute of occupational diseases, as well as to improve the quality of treatment and prevention.
Prime Minister also outlined the need to organize preventive state control over compliance with labor protection requirements in the regions and to intensify large-scale information and awareness-raising work in this direction.
22.12.2023
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan discusses expansion of bilateral cooperation with Qatar State Ambassador
Images
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar in Kazakhstan Abdulaziz bin Sultan Al Rumaihi, primeminister.kz reports.
As the head of the Government noted, Qatar is an important political and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world. Diplomatic relations were established 30 years ago. And in recent years there has been a consistent development of bilateral relations, which was facilitated by active contacts between the leaders of the two countries.
Alikhan Smailov reminded that the 6th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Qatar High Level Joint Commission was successfully held in October in Doha. A business forum was also organized with the participation of more than 150 entrepreneurs of the two countries.
These events give a significant impetus to the expansion of our trade and economic ties. It should be said that last year the volume of Qatari investments in our economy increased 3 times. And for 10 months the volume of trade turnover has also increased almost 3 times. Nevertheless, it is clear that there is still potential for increasing trade and investment cooperation. We are interested in expanding the opportunities that we have. It is gratifying to note that now there are prospects for joint implementation of a number of projects in the agro-industrial complex," Prime Minister said.
In particular, we are talking about the construction of a grain processing plant in Akmola region. The approximate cost of the project is $200 million. At the moment its concept and terms of partnership are being worked out.
Kazakhstan has the necessary conditions to develop business. We, on our part, are ready to provide the necessary support," Alikhan Smailov assured.
Abdulaziz bin Sultan Al Rumaihi expressed his gratitude for the reception and support both from the Government and the leadership of the country. The Ambassador emphasized the great interest of Qatar in the development of bilateral relations, implementation of business projects and strengthening of investment cooperation.
22.12.2023
Government to support agricultural processing projects on priority basis
The issues of increasing the share of processed products in the agro-industrial complex were considered at a meeting in the Government under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Participants discussed measures to increase productivity in agriculture, launch new import-substituting investment projects, as well as issues of preferential lending, subsidies, spring field work and a number of others.
It was noted that the priority in the coming years will be given to projects on processing of meat, grain, milk and other raw materials. In particular, the successful experience of North Kazakhstan region in the implementation of large industrial projects in the agro-industrial complex will continue to be replicated.
Prime Minister emphasized that the state would continue to provide comprehensive support for the development of agriculture. Among the key goals is to increase production of quality food products and create new jobs.
At the same time, Alikhan Smailov demanded to strengthen control over the effective use of funds allocated by the state. This includes the use of available reserves, development of new approaches to subsidizing, quality selection of projects and compliance with counter obligations on the part of producers.
Following the discussion Prime Minister gave a number of working instructions to the authorized state bodies.
22.12.2023
Natural gas production starts in Kazakhstan at Rozhkovskoye field
Images
A large gas condensate field "Rozhkovskoye" was put into commercial operation in the West Kazakhstan region. Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, took part in the launch of natural gas and condensate production in the mode of teleconference, primeminister.kz reports.
The gas condensate field was discovered in 2008 as a result of a wide range of geological exploration works. It is planned to produce 14.2 billion cubic meters of raw gas and 7.1 million tons of condensate until 2040. The subsoil use right is held by a joint venture comprising KazMunayGas (50%), Hungarian company MOL Group (27.5%) and Chinese Sinopec (22.5%). To date, about $534 mln has already been invested.
It is expected that due to the development of the Rozhkovskoye field, the National Fund of Kazakhstan will be replenished by 501 billion tenge, and the local budget by 110 billion tenge. In addition, the shareholders plan to allocate at least 3.1 billion tenge for socio-economic development of the region, as well as annually under contractual obligations to allocate 1% of the investment amount for the training of Kazakhstani personnel.
Prime Minister emphasized that this project is of strategic importance. It is aimed at the fulfillment of the Head of State's instruction to attract investment in the exploration and development of new gas fields.
Rozhkovskoye" will become a source of additional volumes of natural gas. The raw materials extracted from the field will be processed at the facilities of Zhaikmunai Company. The development is carried out in partnership with foreign partners, which has already allowed us to apply their experience in preparing and implementing the necessary design solutions," Alikhan Smailov said.
He added that several more gas projects are expected to be launched in the medium term, including "Urikhtau Central" (Aktobe region), "Western Prorva" (Atyrau region) and "Kalamkas" (Mangystau region).
They will collectively give an increase in production of more than 2 billion cubic meters per year. Together with international companies 12 more promising exploration projects are being worked out, as well as projects for additional exploration of existing fields," Prime Minister emphasized.
According to him, the growing needs of the population and industry require not only an increase in gas resources, but also gas processing capacities.
The Head of State has set a task to bring the volume of marketable gas production to 30 billion cubic meters by 2030. In this regard, new gas processing plants will be built at the fields "Kashagan" and "Karachaganak", as well as in the city of Zhanaozen," Alikhan Smailov noted.
Chairman of the Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev recalled that last October at a meeting on the development of the energy sector, the Head of State instructed to increase the production of marketable gas.
In May, we launched the Aksai Yuzhny field, in early December - the Eastern Urikhtau field. We are completing the current year with the commissioning of the Rozhkovskoye field. The project will have a positive impact on further socio-economic development of West Kazakhstan region. The share of local content in works and services amounted to at least 74%," he noted.
Vice President of MOL Group Zhombor Marton (from Budapest) and Chairman of the Board of Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration & Production Corporation Guo Yueliang (from Beijing) also spoke during the event in the teleconference mode.
Zsombor Marton noted that the preparation for the development of the Rozhkovskoye field was carried out qualitatively and on time.
Our companies found the right ways to work together effectively. This allowed us to unlock the potential of this field. There is still a lot of work to be done. We are very pleased to enter this new stage together with our Kazakh and Chinese partners, knowing that we can rely on their professionalism," Vice President of MOL Group said.
In turn, Guo Yueliang thanked the Government of Kazakhstan for its support in the realization of such a significant project.
Our company has the necessary knowledge and experience to develop such fields with the highest standards of industrial safety and environmental protection. This will be the main priority in carrying out the work," he said.
