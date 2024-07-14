This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
More than 400 agricultural cooperatives established under "Auyl Amanaty" programme
Head of State received UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mohamed Saeed Mohamed Alariqi
Olzhas Bektenov visits Almaty industrial zone enterprises and instructs to deepen localisation of production
The President in his Address instructed the Government to stimulate the consolidation of small businesses. It is important for the economy of Almaty and the country as a whole to support business and improve the tools to stimulate business activity. Industrial zones, especially small industrial parks, have become an effective mechanism. By deploying production here, entrepreneurs can channel the saved funds into turnover. It is necessary to continue the work and scale the experience to other regions," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Olzhas Bektenov checks fulfilment of President's instructions in education sphere during his working trip to Almaty
The problem of overloaded schools in Almaty is particularly acute, so the completion of construction earlier than the normative term is welcomed. At the same time, the first priority is quality. Infrastructure for children should meet all safety requirements, be technologically equipped and allow our children to receive knowledge in favourable comfortable conditions," Prime Minister noted.
Olzhas Bektenov inspects construction works on Almaty's backup water supply system
Water supply is a strategic issue. The workability of life support systems of the city is a priority task of the akimat. Last summer showed the problems. Therefore, it is important to complete all the projects started. The Almaty Water Supply Scheme being developed by the Akimat should take into account alternative water supply to the population from various sources," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Genetic centre for livestock and crop production to be created in Kazakhstan
Olzhas Bektenov and heads of EU diplomatic missions discuss prospects for logistics cooperation
The EU is a major and significant investment and trade partner of Kazakhstan. We are constantly working on all priority areas. The Government highly appreciates the contribution and involvement in strengthening co-operation between our countries. We are always open to proposals aimed at increasing mutually beneficial partnership," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
President Tokayev hands in state flag to 2024 Olympic Games participants
We have high hopes for you and the entire nation will root for you. Our athletes have always brought awards to the homeland. I am confident that you will continue this glorious path with honor, and your achievements will become a victory for the whole Kazakhstan. The sky-blue flag soaring into the heights undoubtedly raises the spirit of all our people," said the Head of State.
This year, we plan to build around 200 facilities. As you know, the National Olympic Committee underwent some structural changes. The headquarters for the preparation for the Olympic Games was set up. Experienced professionals like Gennady Golovkin were invited to the country. The result will come only when everyone becomes a true master of his craft. Our people have always respected the sportsmen," said the President.
You all made an incredible effort to earn these Olympic quotas. I am sure you will do your best and will achieve high results. The entire Kazakhstan will support you," he stressed.
Renovation and reconstruction of 12 thousand kilometres of roads planned for 2024
This year, road repair and construction works will cover 12,000 kilometres. This is a record figure that has not been achieved before. Of these roads, 8 thousand kilometres belong to republican roads and 4 thousand kilometres to local roads," Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev said.
The bridge will connect 4 districts of East Kazakhstan region. This historical project has been discussed for 60 years. Thanks to the relevant decision of the Head of State, the project is being realised and will be put into operation by the end of the year," Marat Karabayev said.
- granting incentives to consortia established with the participation of Kazakhstani companies;
- favouring companies with machinery concentrated in Kazakhstan;
- availability of a Kazakhstani licence to carry out construction works;
- availability of counter-guarantees of Kazakhstani banks when issuing bank guarantees.
This will increase the capacity and experience of local companies and give them the opportunity to compete with international construction companies in the future," the Minister said.
Earlier, the Agency conducted an external corruption risk analysis, which resulted in 28 recommendations that have been fully implemented. This year, a joint order was adopted and a new analysis was started. Also, the Agency has taken control of tender procedures for repair works," the Minister said.
- a platform is being created to transfer the acceptance of completed works into electronic format;
- the possibility of financing the quality centre from a single source and independent expertise of all road works is being considered;
- in addition to the contractor, the responsibility of author's and technical supervision for road defects occurring during the warranty period is also legally fixed;
- the requirement to carry out an expert examination of medium repair projects for all roads has been legally enshrined;
- public activists, bloggers and representatives of non-governmental organisations are involved in receiving sites as part of the People's Control project.
- average vehicle speed for road safety has been introduced;
- refusal to register for debt collection, vehicles in arrears on toll roads. In addition, the mechanism of arrest and removal of foreign vehicles in arrears from the country has been worked out;
- the issue of imposing fines for overloading heavy trucks through an automated system has been resolved;
- the process of automating fines for late payment of toll roads is being worked out;
- simplification of the procedure for registration of quarries to ensure timely start of projects.
The issue of prompt introduction of the above legislative amendments, improvement of the condition, quality and extension of the life of roads in the country will be resolved. The Ministry in accordance with the instruction of the Head of State will take appropriate measures for timely and quality implementation of projects in the road sector," the speaker summarised.
