New Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Agency for Civil Service Affairs named

By a decree of the President, Alibek Akhmedyar has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to this, he served as the Chief of Staff of the Agency, Kazinform News Agency reports.





He graduated from the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University and completed a master’s degree in law at the University of Southern California under the Bolashak program. He is a member of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve of 2019.





He began his career at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, working as a legal department expert.





Akhmedyar held various positions in the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, the Ministry of Investments and Development, the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and served as the Director of the Legal Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





As reported earlier, Arman Kyrykbayev has been appointed as the Assistant to the Kazakh President for domestic policy and communications.