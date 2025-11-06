New sports complex is being built in Kokshetau using funds from returned assets

Images | primeminister.kz

As part of the implementation of the Head of State’s instructions on developing social infrastructure, construction of a multifunctional sports and cultural complex in Kokshetau is nearing completion. The Government has allocated 12.6 billion tenge from the Special State Fund for this purpose, primeminister.kz reports.





The complex will include halls for boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, and crossfit, all equipped with Olympic-standard certified equipment, which will allow Kokshetau to host national and international IBA-level competitions.





The facility’s territory will feature two football fields, areas for shot put and javelin throw, multipurpose sports and training zones, and a track and field area. The complex will also be equipped with special facilities for people with limited mobility.





In addition, a multipurpose sports hall with a climbing wall and a tower for fire-applied sports will be opened. Students of the Civil Protection Academy of the Ministry for Emergency Situations, which trains professional rescuers, will also be able to improve their practical skills there.





The complex will also include a 650-seat auditorium with modern multimedia systems for cultural and public events.





The main construction work has already been completed, and interior finishing, landscaping, and utility connections are underway. Overall completion of the project currently stands at 85%, with commissioning scheduled by the end of this year.





The implementation of this project will improve year-round access to sports facilities for the public and promote greater engagement of citizens of all ages in sports and healthy lifestyles.