Olzhas Bektenov and Adylbek Kassymaliyev discuss prospects for strengthening partnership in digital and space industries

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Administration of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kassymaliyev visited the Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Space Centre and the office of the Digital Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The achievements of Kazakhstani specialists in the space industry and the development of digital solutions were presented, primeminister.kz reports.





On the territory of the National Space Centre the Kazakhstani side presented the developments of domestic scientists in the field of remote sensing of the Earth and space monitoring. The possibilities of using these technologies to manage natural resources, control the state of agricultural crops, respond to emergencies and detect unauthorised landfills were demonstrated.





The Digital Office of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan presented to the Kyrgyz delegation initiatives aimed at improving the efficiency of public services and the introduction of advanced digital solutions. For example, the project Social Wallet allows receiving targeted state support for certain categories of citizens in a proactive format. Information on the level of social well-being of the population is accumulated in the Digital Family Map information system. Analyses are carried out at the regional level, which makes it possible to formulate specific recommendations for each region. To date, more than 6 million Kazakh families have been digitised in the system, and their well-being is analysed on the basis of more than 100 indicators.





Experience was exchanged on the use of artificial intelligence to increase the transparency of public administration. Unified platform for receiving, processing and analysing appeals from citizens and businesses eOtinish, notary information system eNotary, as well as the National Artificial Intelligence Platform, which allows developers and government agencies to integrate AI solutions into key areas, were presented.





The experience of implementing innovative initiatives that help automate processes and improve the efficiency of public administration was noted. Currently, the number of users of the eGov mobile application reaches 10 million. About 1,000 services are available to citizens through the service, and 72 million services have been provided.