Olzhas Bektenov: Baiterek should promptly make decisions on injecting funds into priority economic sectors

Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, a meeting of the Board of Directors of Baiterek National Mangement Holding JSC was held, primeminister.kz reports.





The meeting considered the results of the work carried out and plans of the holding for further support of the manufacturing sector of the economy.





Baiterek NUH and its subsidiaries at the end of 2023 and for the first quarter of 2024 financed 4.6 thousand projects in the manufacturing industry to the amount of 1.6 trillion tenge. In total, about 4,000 new jobs were created and services worth 15.1 trillion tenge were produced and provided as part of state support measures. Thus, a project to expand the capacity of poultry farms in Akmola region, two processing plants in Karaganda and Aktobe regions were commissioned.





It was noted that the supported enterprises in the manufacturing industry sold products worth 3.9 trillion tenge, which is 18% of the total volume of manufacturing output. Their contribution to non-resource exports is 12%.





To date, financial assistance is provided to projects aimed at further import substitution. Among them is the construction of a multi-brand plant for the production of passenger cars, where about 2.2 thousand jobs will be created by 2025. In the city of Saran there will be a tyre production plant with the creation of about 1.1 thousand jobs and a capacity of 3 million tyres for passenger cars and 500 thousand for trucks. Also supported was the construction of a plant for the production of sodium cyanide, where by 2025 300 new jobs will be created and the production of 30 thousand tonnes of sodium cyanide per year will be established.





In addition, additional programmes of the holding company are being developed in view of the objectives set to increase the volume of the manufacturing industry.





Now we are actively utilising the potential of Baiterek Holding and all its subsidiaries to stimulate economic growth. The management needs to make decisions on injecting funds into the economy very quickly. We have ambitious tasks to achieve serious GDP growth in priority sectors. It is necessary to work dynamically," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.





Following the results of the meeting, the Board of Directors approved the Consolidated Report for the first quarter of 2024. In addition, attention was paid to strengthening control over the targeted spending of funds.