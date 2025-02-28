Olzhas Bektenov discussed with EDB head Nikolay Podguzov joint implementation of infrastructure projects

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Chairman of the Eurasian Development Bank Nikolai Podguzov, primeminister.kz reports.





The issues of further cooperation in the implementation of joint projects were considered.





At the end of 2024, the Bank has allocated almost $1.4 billion for projects in the country, in general, over the past three years, the volume of investment of the bank in the country amounted to $3.6 billion. Thus, the share of projects in Kazakhstan continues to occupy an important place in the bank's portfolio.





Nikolay Podguzov noted that in 2025 the Bank intends to continue financing key strategic projects in the areas of energy, transport and industry, focusing on the introduction of digital technologies and innovative solutions.





This year, EDB plans to invest in such socially important projects as the expansion and modernisation of CHP in the Central and Eastern region of Kazakhstan, construction of a plant for the production of polyethylene, construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 545 MW Altyn Dala.





The Prime Minister noted that Kazakhstan is interested in further expansion of co-operation, especially in the areas of energy, engineering and municipal infrastructure.





Eurasian Development Bank is an important partner of Kazakhstan. Last year, the volume of investment in our economy increased by almost 40%. The Bank's loan portfolio for Kazakhstan increased to 63.4 per cent of the total. We are interested in further expanding co-operation with the Bank on mutually beneficial terms. We also intend to unlock the potential of both traditional and new areas of cooperation," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.