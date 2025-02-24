14.02.2025, 17:46 3031

Olzhas Bektenov discusses tax reform and tax administration through digitalisation with experts

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov discussed tax reform issues with experts and business representatives, primeminister.kz reports.

Head of the Government noted that within the framework of implementation of the Head of State's instruction the proposed measures are actively discussed with the general public, especially with business and experts. Working groups headed by Deputy Ministers of National Economy and Finance have met with entrepreneurs from almost all regions, collected proposals for analysis and processing.

The Ministry of National Economy summarised the main approaches of the fiscal reform. Differentiated VAT and lowering the threshold for registration will reduce the dependence on the National Fund and channel additional funds for infrastructure development. In addition, it is proposed to reduce the number of special tax regimes from 364 types of activities to 40. It is noted that today the level of revenues in Kazakhstan is about 18%, it is a share of GDP on revenues. If we compare with other countries, in Russia this indicator is at the level of 42%, in developed countries - more than 50%. Thus, there is a shortfall of significant budgetary resources to finance state programmes. In the absence of reforms, according to the MNE RK, the National Fund at the current dynamics of its use by 2035-2036 years will be depleted to a minimum.

A lot of questions arise on administration. We are not standing here either, we are working. There are certain successes. On the revenue side of the budget, we are also actively working. In January, we reached 136% of the revenue plan. These are all the results of work and digitalisation in the sphere of state revenues," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.


The government is working on the creation of a unified digital ecosystem, which will improve efficiency and simplify the interaction between business and the state. Artificial intelligence and automated data analysis are being introduced, which will reduce the administrative burden and increase transparency. Big data processing technologies are being actively introduced to improve the efficiency of tax administration.

The participants of the meeting were introduced to the big data analysis system of the Ministry of Finance, where 55 state databases have been uploaded, by the end of the year their number will increase to 100. Digital profiles of taxpayers are formed on the basis of this information. Currently, 569,000 profiles of legal entities and more than 1.8 million profiles of individual entrepreneurs have been created. Digitalisation makes it possible to obtain complete data on the taxpayer, including payroll, number of temporary workers, objects of taxation, information on real estate, cars and other data.

The leadership of the Ministry of Finance presented specific projects of the State Revenue Committee, with emphasis on the implemented digital solutions and their effectiveness. Thus, the work on biometric identification of high-risk taxpayers in the system of electronic invoices (SEI) is underway. Today, 101 online trading platforms, including Temu, Pinduoduo and Alibaba Group, have been put on the tax register. They have paid 75 billion tenge of VAT or taxes on foreign companies engaged in electronic trading of goods and providing services electronically to individuals in Kazakhstan.

As part of the tax reform, it is proposed to strengthen control over the registration of LLPs and sole proprietorships to exclude fictitious transactions. Measures to identify entrepreneurs through Face ID are being considered. In addition, information will be checked to minimise the risks of registration on false persons. In 2024, more than 2.1 thousand such companies have already been identified. Another initiative is a ban on the registration of new companies in cases where the founder already has an inactive company, has tax debts or has committed serious tax violations.

A separate instrument of work on digitisation of the financial sphere is cash registers. In 2024, 39% of cash registers (453,000 units) did not punch cheques. A number of measures are being worked out in this direction.

An important step in tax administration, taking into account the growing number of citizens working on various Internet platforms, was the regulation of platform employment.

For example, within the framework of the pilot project of tax administration on tax administration on platform employment Yandex Taxi since September 2024 has transferred IPN for drivers in the amount of 378 million tenge and about a billion tenge of social payments. 50 thousand taxi drivers are registered as sole proprietorships. Thus, taxes are paid directly to the budget without being burdened with additional procedural issues. By the end of the first quarter of this year, the Ministry of Finance plans to expand the project to more than 30 platforms.

During the meeting, experts actively expressed their opinions on the current draft of the proposed reforms.

Bolat Zhamishev, ex-chairman of Kazakhstan Khalkyna public social fund, candidate of economic sciences, spoke in favour of lowering the VAT accounting rate of 15 million.

I think that the lower bar of 15 million should be definitely kept. Certainly, there will be pressure to raise this bar. I think that's a red line because there will start to be business fragmentation. There are more incentives for fragmentation when tax rates rise," Bolat Zhamishev said.


At the same time, he noted that businesses may have difficulties with the administration of accounting services. In this regard, it was proposed to further consider approaches to violations that may be when introducing reforms due to unfamiliarity with the process.

Independent Director, member of the Board of Directors of SPK Almaty JSC Abay Sarkulov noted that in order to reduce the budget deficit it is proposed to abandon withdrawals from the National Fund in favour of reforms.

Within the current tax legislation I would like to note a plus. Taxes are collected very professionally. This is thanks to digitalisation. The second big plus is that there are effective measures to collect debts to the budget. As for the reform itself, the task is clear: there is a budget deficit, and social expenditures are growing every year. In the regions, 80% of budgets are socially oriented, 15-20 per cent are spent on development, which is quite low, and there are also obligations to service foreign debts. It is extremely necessary to reduce the budget deficit, it should be realised in a comprehensive way," Abai Sarkulov said.


The expert voiced a number of proposals on the implementation of the fiscal function of the customs service, strengthening the work of national companies to attract foreign investment, the development of geological exploration, improving work in public procurement and others.

The head of the Association of legal entities ‘Union of Manufacturers of Ventilation Equipment of Kazakhstan’ Marat Bakkulov dwelled in his speech on the administration of the work of business from the leadership of the subject itself.

No businessman will not say that he is "in favour" of raising taxes, it is understandable. But those who work in ‘white’ and transparently - we - say that everyone should pay taxes. That is, there should not be separate categories, for which taxes are reduced, because it will always go into a ‘grey’ scheme," Marat Bakkulov said.


The trend of deliberate transfer to the grey and the system of wages was voiced.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Holding Company Kazfoodproducts LLP Yerik Balapanov supported the idea of the Government to introduce a zero rate for the agro-industrial complex. This, he said, will increase the competitiveness and availability of Kazakh agricultural products in the market.

Yerlan Ospanov, owner of Karaganda's Sary-Arka International Airport, said that non-payment of taxes is a crime in developed countries. Therefore, business fragmentation should be accompanied by public censure. At the same time, the expert stressed the paramount importance of digitalisation of tax administration and gradual reduction of inspections as a tool to ensure compliance with the legality of business. In turn, entrepreneurs should work in good faith.

On the issue of VAT, the businessman stressed that when an entrepreneur operating in the VAT system works in a chain with grey or black entities, difficulties are created for bona fide companies. As a result of the reform, the burden is expected to be proportionate and lifted.

Daniyar Kuanshaliyev, co-founder of KS Partners and macroeconomics expert at ERG, agreed with the Government's approach to raising taxes, but suggested considering the smooth implementation of the manoeuvre.

Abzal Sagymbaev, founder of DAMU DEVELOPMENT GROUP LLP, shared his vision of how the reform will affect the construction market. On this issue it was decided to hold a separate meeting through the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Chairman of the Board of the Economic Research Institute Assel Sarsenbaeva reported on the need to eliminate imbalances in the economy, including tax reform. The current proposal of the Government does not imply a mechanical increase in VAT, it is about fair distribution of the tax burden. From a macroeconomic point of view, it is about eliminating the imbalance between monetary and fiscal policies, which in the medium term could lead to lower inflation.

Sholpan Aitenova, co-founder and executive director of the Zertteu Research Institute, a non-profit organisation, dwelt on the issues of regulating not only the revenue but also the expenditure side and increasing its efficiency. In particular, it was proposed to reduce the organisations whose functions can be replaced by digital solutions.

In turn, the chairman of the board of the analytical centre of the NAC Analytica (NU) foundation Rasul Rysmambetov noted that the key direction of replenishing the state budget is to strengthen control over the illegal movement of goods and the elimination of shadow schemes in the economy. In addition, an effective mechanism to ensure tax discipline can be an effective public coverage of cases of abuse of business splitting schemes to minimise tax liabilities. The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to work out this issue in detail.

Relevant comments were given on all the issues voiced by the experts.

Deputy Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin noted that 80% of entrepreneurs with income up to 15 million tenge fall under the category of micro and small businesses. For comparison, in Russia this threshold is 10m tenge, in Uzbekistan it is 30m, and in Kyrgyzstan it is also about 30m. In Kazakhstan, businesses with incomes from 39m to 78m tenge often use a fragmentation scheme, registering 20-30 companies to stay in a more favourable tax category. For example, such a picture is observed in the construction industry. Thus, large and medium-sized businesses, evading taxes, go to the small and medium segment. Eventually, the number of entrepreneurs grows, but it does not increase the contribution of business to GDP.

Commenting on the voiced proposals, the Prime Minister said that the issue of reducing expenditures is also an important direction. The government is currently working out a package of decisions on the reduction of duplicating and other non-priority functions. These decisions will also be announced to the public. At the same time, the permissible amount of spending cuts will not cover the existing imbalance in the budget, and will not make it possible to solve the problems with the worn-out infrastructure and realise the goals of developing a sustainable economy.

Summarising the discussion, Olzhas Bektenov stressed the importance of fair distribution of the tax burden. Now businesses that evade taxes gain unfair competitive advantages, which requires putting things in order.

Most speakers spoke about the principles of fairness and that everyone should pay taxes. Those who don't pay taxes, they are just competing unfairly. That's understandable. He puts himself in a more privileged position compared to law-abiding companies. And we must focus on honest business, on those who pay taxes. We see them today. We support them," Olzhas Bektenov said.


It was noted that it is necessary to move to a civilised market, where the state, business and society interact on transparent terms. In fact, we are talking about a new social contract. We are talking about creating a fair system in which everyone fulfils their obligations. The state fulfils its social and economic obligations, and business fulfils its tax obligations. This is the system the Government is striving for by proposing initiatives to the Tax Code.

Tax revenues are a key source of funding for state support, infrastructure modernisation and the country's defence capability. Of particular importance now is the further development of transport and logistics potential, road construction, modernisation of energy and housing and utilities, as well as investments in defence.

At the same time, Olzhas Bektenov noted that today many key facilities and infrastructure are operating at the limits of their capabilities. For example, due to the growth of cargo traffic from China, the railway network is operating at the limit of its capacity. For further expansion requires significant funds.

It is necessary to develop transport infrastructure, including the construction of roads and railways, given the active expansion of transit opportunities from China to Europe, the so-called Middle Corridor. At present, the construction of Dostyk - Moyinty and Bakhty - Ayagoz sections is underway, which will increase throughput capacity.

In turn, the chairman of the Presidium of the Atameken NCE Raimbek Batalov proposed to continue work on improving the efficiency of tax administration step by step, by blocks of the economy.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov thanked the participants of the meeting for constructive proposals and desire to contribute to the further development of the country.

The discussion on tax reform continues with the participation of business representatives.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

24.02.2025, 20:37 391

New assistant to Kazakh President for domestic policy and communications named

New assistant to Kazakh President for domestic policy and communications named
Images | Akorda
The press service of Akorda has announced in its statement, Kazinform News Agency reports.

By order of the Head of State, Arman Kyrykbayev has been appointed as the Assistant to the Kazakh President for domestic policy and communications, as he was released from his previous position, reads the statement.

In 2024, Arman Kyrykbayev assumed the position of a head of the communication department of the Presidential Administration.

Earlier it was reported that the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had issued a decree appointing Ruslan Zheldibay as the Press-Secretary and Advisor to the President.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

24.02.2025, 16:34 576

New Vice Minister for Emergency Situations appointed

New Vice Minister for Emergency Situations appointed
Images | primeminister.kz
By a decree issued by the Government of Kazakhstan on February 21, 2025, Ramil Kamalov has been appointed as the Vice Minister for Emergency Situations, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He previously headed the Fire Safety Committee within the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Born in 1976 in the Akmola region, Ramil Kamalov holds a higher education in a specialized field.

He has been involved in civil defense since September 1993, starting his career as a state fire supervision inspector and working his way up to head the Fire Safety Committee. Kamalov has also led the Department of Emergency Situations in the North Kazakhstan region.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

21.02.2025, 21:14 16131

Kazakhstan names new First Vice Minister of National Economy

Kazakhstan names new First Vice Minister of National Economy
Images | primeminister.kz
By governmental order, Azamat Amrin has been appointed to the post of the First Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1973 in North Kazakhstan region, Amrin graduated from the Akmola Agricultural Institute, Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University.

Until 2008, Amrin took up different positions in the Tax Committee in North Kazakhstan region.

From 2008 to 2011, he acted as the governor of Shal akyn district, North Kazakhstan region.

In 2013, he served as the deputy director, director of the Tax and Customs Policy Department of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry.

In 2020, Amrin was appointed as the Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that Berik Uali had been named the governor of Abai region.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

21.02.2025, 14:28 15661

27 audits at 214 facilities up to 11 trillion tenge conducted in Kazakhstan in 2024

27 audits at 214 facilities up to 11 trillion tenge conducted in Kazakhstan in 2024
Images | Akorda
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

Smailov reported on the results of the Supreme Audit Chamber’s activities in 2024 and plans for the current period. He said 27 audits were conducted at 214 facilities up to 11 trillion tenge, and violations worth 862 billion tenge were revealed. As a result, 135 billion tenge were recovered to the budget that is fivefold more compared to the amount reimbursed in 2023.

He also drew attention to system weaknesses in pricing at construction sites, project finance, the processing industry, and agriculture subsidizing.

The Supreme Audit Chamber sent recommendations to the Government and concerned state bodies to eliminate violations.

He announced over 40 audits will be carried out this year. Utilization of budgets of the cities of Astana and Almaty as well as North Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Zhambyl regions, Samruk Kazyna Fund, Kazatomprom National Company, KEGOC, National Bank and Emergencies Ministry will be audited in 2025 in line with the President’s task. Besides, audits will be conducted in the science, defence, sports, social welfare and forestry sectors this year.

Earlier the Kazakh President received Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

21.02.2025, 11:11 20226

By Presidential order, Government to strengthen requirements to ensure industrial safety

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a working meeting on the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State on issues of ensuring the safety of citizens involved in hazardous production, primeminister.kz reports.

The Ministers for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov, Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev reported on the ongoing work in the field of labour safety and new approaches. Ministers of Labour and Social Protection of Population, as well as of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry also took part in the meeting.

Under the Industrial Safety Concept, regulations will be revised to take into account the digitalisation of facilities, requirements for industrial safety facilities will be strengthened, science will be developed and relevant centres will be established, and the human resources and legal status of the state labour inspector will be improved.

Certain industrial safety requirements are already being revised. For example, the draft law on civil protection toughens requirements for emergency rescue services, strengthens regulations on industrial control, and provides for new obligations of owners of hazardous production facilities to update and modernise equipment.

In addition, it is planned to launch E-KPB information system, which will allow to create passports of industrial safety facilities, to automate the accounting of accidents and other processes.

Prime Minister paid special attention to the mechanism of control in the field of industrial safety. The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with the Ministry of Industry and Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has been instructed on the results of the audit to make proposals to strengthen the responsibility of owners and managers of industrial facilities for ensuring safe working conditions.

The Ministry of Industry together with the Ministries of Emergency Situations, Ecology and Natural Resources should analyse and control the mining plans of subsoil users for timely financing of industrial safety measures.

The Ministries of Industry and Emergency Situations need to develop standards for early decontamination of mines to reduce risks associated with gas emissions.

The Ministry of Gigital Development together with domestic IT specialists is tasked to develop new solutions to ensure industrial safety.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

20.02.2025, 21:11 16511

Kazakhstan to breathe new life into 4,000 villages through preferential loans

At today's roundtable meeting in the Majilis, Vice Minister of National Economy Bauyrzhan Omarbekov announced the plans to increase the number of villages eligible for preferential loans, Kazinform News Agency reports.

50 billion tenge will be allocated in 2025 under the Auyl Amanaty program for projects implementation. Previously, this program was administered by the Ministry of Agriculture. Later, the government took a decision transfer it to the Ministry of National Economy," he said at a roundtable meeting in the Majilis.


The vice minister reminded of the President’s instruction to combine Auyl -El Besigi and Auyl Amanaty programs.

According to him, villages with a high development potential will be more eligible for preferential loans.

Perhaps, we need to revise the current list of 3,500 villages needing government assistance. Henceforth, we will focus on economic potential, but not on the number of population. Thus, we will likely increase the number of these villages to 4,000," Bauyrzhan Omarbekov added.


Earlier, majilisman Zhiguli Dairabayev said that 80 villages had disappeared in Kazakhstan in the past two years.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

20.02.2025, 20:08 16731

President Tokayev urges stronger workplace safety after Kazakhmys mine collapse

President Tokayev urges stronger workplace safety after Kazakhmys mine collapse
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed to the ‘unacceptable situation’ in terms of safety at work after the shaft of Zhomart mine operated by Kazakhmys Corporation collapsed on February 17 in Ulytau region, killing seven miners, Kazinform reports.

Violations of the rules set, a lack of safety equipment, inadequate funding in projects aimed at ensuring safe work conditions lead to man-made accidents, deaths and injuries among workers, the Kazakh President warned.

Tokayev called on the government to take measures to ensure the safety of citizens involved in hazardous activities. They include examining facilities for their compliance with the industrial safety standards; developing and implementing the latest safety systems at the facilities, including gas alarms, seismic sensors, positioning systems and so on; ensuring application of digital technologies at the facilities, especially implementing automated forecasting and alert systems; ensuring increase in investments in the latest industrial safety systems by adjusting subsoil users’ work programs following the examination; tighten oversight and control mechanisms in the industrial safety area.

The instructions above are under special control of the Administration of the President.

As earlier reported, seven workers were trapped inside an underground shaft at Zhomart mine in Ulytau region, Kazakhstan.

The incident occurred at around 4:50 pm local time 150km away from Zhezkazgan town.

The bodies of all seven workers were retrieved, the Emergency Situations Ministry said. Names of miners killed at the Zhomart mine were revealed.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended condolences to the families of the miners killed in the Kazakhmys Corporation’s mine collapse in Ulytau region.

To note, Kazakhmys Corporation will give necessary assistance provided for by collective agreement to the families of the miners killed at the Zhomart mine in Ulytau region.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

20.02.2025, 19:00 17196

Kazakhstan unveils logo for 80th anniversary of Great Victory

Kazakhstan unveils logo for 80th anniversary of Great Victory
Images | The Kazakh Ministry of Defense
The official logo for the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War was presented at the Kazakh Ministry of Defense, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Great Victory would hold a prominent place in the government's agenda this year in an interview with Ana Tili (Mother Tongue) newspaper.

People of Kazakhstan made a significant contribution to the defeat of Nazism. Our fathers and grandfathers fought heroically on all fronts, and Kazakhstan also became a reliable rear, playing a crucial role in supplying the army with weapons, industrial goods, and food," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


The celebration plan for the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory is packed with events. The centerpiece will be a military parade in Astana, accompanied by concerts, exhibitions, and the release of documentaries and TV programs. Historical books and photo albums will also be published, and research efforts to honor the memory of our soldiers will also continue.

The celebration calendar will also include events dedicated to the upcoming 115th anniversary of Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, the 110th anniversary of Malik Gabdullin, and the 100th anniversary of Aliya Moldagulova.

As reported earlier, a logo was unveiled for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the legendary Kazakh sniper Aliya Moldagulova.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ

 

KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE

Most viewed