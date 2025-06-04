This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Trade and Economic Cooperation with Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev
relevant news
President tasks Labour Ministry to improve targeted assistance efficiency
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan developing uniform guidance for departmental awards
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on 70 years since establishment of Baikonur Cosmodrome
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to unveil Cultural Center in Beijing in 2025
We are ready to expand partnership, are always open for dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation," he added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani Discuss Prospects for Deepened Cooperation and Joint Projects
At present, under the instructions of our President, active work is underway to modernize infrastructure, including improvements to the energy and utilities sectors. In this context, the Government approved last year the National Project on ‘Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors.’ We hope for fruitful cooperation with you in terms of expertise and access to new technologies for the modernization of energy infrastructure, water supply networks, and water facilities," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
We are meeting at a time of deep global uncertainty - President Tokayev to AIF 2025 participants
It's a great honor for me to welcome the participants of the Astana International Forum 2025. We are pleased to welcome our friends and colleagues representing governments, diplomatic, business and academic communities," the President said.
We have high hopes on a fruitful exchange of opinions on global economy issues, regional cooperation and other topical issues of international agenda. We are meeting at a time of deep global uncertainty. One might be inclined to name this moment as a turning point in global affairs. Let’s leave such formulations to historians. What is much more important is what our answer will be. We have to make a choice in the decisions we take, and in the values we defend," the Kazakh President said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
In the name of peace, we renounced inherited nuclear arsenal - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Today, nine countries possess more than 13,000 nuclear warheads. Experts warn that the risk of their use is increasing, and it may occur as a result of miscalculation, accident or escalation. Even a single explosion may lead to devastating consequences," the President said.
We know what this means. Kazakhstan is still dealing with the consequences of the 450 nuclear tests conducted on its territory. In the name of peace we have renounced the inherited nuclear arsenal. Today we continue to advocate for the non-proliferation of nuclear and biological weapons," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The current global situation is changing. Protectionism is growing, while multilateralism is faltering. Amid this uncertainty, a clear task is set to maintain cooperation and restore it if it was infringed," he said.
Nationalistic pride and ignoring historical and cultural traditions of peoples are inadmissible. Alongside, we need to respect the rights of all national minorities to speak their languages and develop their cultures. Therefore, in Kazakhstan we firmly defend the principle "Unity in Diversity," he stressed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
First reconstruction of Kirov Reservoir in 58 years underway in W Kazakhstan
The discharge canal is 69% complete, while repairs on the Pervomaysky main canal have reached 66%. Construction of control checkpoints and the reservoir’s power supply system is 80% finished. We plan to complete all renovation work on the Kirov Reservoir by the end of this year," the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation reported.
As part of our Water Resources Management System Development Concept, the Ministry plans to carry out a comprehensive reconstruction of 37 reservoirs. Last year, we completed the first reconstruction of the Aktobe Reservoir in 36 years, which now has a capacity of 245 million cubic meters. Reconstruction of the Kapshagai reservoir in the Turkistan region is currently ongoing," said Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Yerbolat Ibraikhanov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
03.06.2025, 15:25State Counselor Karin commends CA-China partnership at Think Tank Forum in Astana 03.06.2025, 17:175486President tasks Labour Ministry to improve targeted assistance efficiency 03.06.2025, 16:145041Famous Kazakh artist Ibragim Kubekov passed away 03.06.2025, 08:404796Kazakhstan developing uniform guidance for departmental awards 03.06.2025, 11:214701Kazakhstani writer Adolf Artsishevskiy passes away 29.05.2025, 11:5385551In the name of peace, we renounced inherited nuclear arsenal - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 29.05.2025, 12:0285371We are meeting at a time of deep global uncertainty - President Tokayev to AIF 2025 participants 28.05.2025, 19:0883656First reconstruction of Kirov Reservoir in 58 years underway in W Kazakhstan 28.05.2025, 22:0582401Kazakhstan implements major copper exploration project with Ivanhoe Mines Ltd 28.05.2025, 20:1079226Kazakhstan keen on developing comprehensive partnership with North Macedonia - President Tokayev 05.05.2025, 17:46204791Kapshagai reservoir 100% full for second year in a row, Kazakh Water Ministry 05.05.2025, 16:42Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President183931Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President 05.05.2025, 20:37175181Eta Aquarid meteor shower to light up Kazakhstan's skies on May 6 09.05.2025, 10:57173881Kazakh National Bank issues banknote on occasion of 80 years since Great Victory 05.05.2025, 10:58171481Kazakh schoolboy shines at 2025 Asia Pacific Linguistics Olympiad