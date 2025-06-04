Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Trade and Economic Cooperation with Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev

Tell a friend

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanychbek Omuraliev, who arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the Astana International Forum, primeminister.kz reports.





The discussion focused on the implementation of high-level agreements and on ways to further expand cooperation among OTS member states. The Organization has introduced new formats of engagement and is actively working across various sectors such as social policy, environmental protection, industry, science, technology, and innovation.





Special attention was given to boosting trade and economic collaboration and diversifying the structure of mutual trade flows. In 2024, Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with OTS member countries amounted to $11.4 billion. However, both parties noted that the existing potential far exceeds current figures. In this context, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan initiated the development of a dedicated document aimed at further strengthening trade relations.





The meeting also addressed humanitarian initiatives. Aktau has been designated as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World, while starting from June of this year, Almaty will serve as the Youth Capital of the OTS. A number of events are planned to preserve and promote Turkic culture and historical heritage.





At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to actively support the further development of effective and mutually beneficial cooperation.