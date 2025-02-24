Olzhas Bektenov familiarises himself with modernisation of utility and energy sector of North Kazakhstan region

Images | primeminister.kz

Within the framework of working trip to North Kazakhstan region Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov got acquainted with the progress of modernisation of communal energy infrastructure of the region and measures taken to ensure uninterrupted heat supply, primeminister.kz reports.





Special attention was paid to Petropavlovsk CHPP-2, where significant work on repair and restoration of equipment was carried out. General Director of SevKazEnergo JSC reported that the depreciation of the main technical facilities, such as boiler units and turbine generators, is 57.3%. In 2024 at CHPP-2, overhaul of boilers №1, 9 and turbines №3, 6 was carried out, and repairs of four turbines were completed.





In addition, the construction of the 180-metre-high chimney No. 1 was completed and its commissioning is scheduled for the end of this year. At the same time, rehabilitation works of three boilers No. 3, 6, 11 and one turbine No. 7 continue.





According to the company's management, CHPP-2 is fully supplied with coal and fuel oil. At the moment there are 183 thousand tonnes of coal and 1833 tonnes of fuel oil in stock. Fuel supplies are carried out in accordance with the schedule.





Timely preparatory and restoration works at the heat and power plant allowed to ensure stable operation of the equipment and heat supply systems of the city. The current heating season is in normal mode. The Ministry of Energy of the RK plans to withdraw the object from the so-called red zone of risk in the yellow already this year.





Here at the enterprise the head of the Government was reported on the implementation of the National Project ‘Modernisation of Energy and Utilities Sector’. Today in North Kazakhstan region there are 490 boiler houses, which supply heat to 363 medical institutions, 585 educational institutions, 156 objects of culture and sports, as well as 1435 apartment buildings.





Ensuring uninterrupted heat supply is under special control of the Head of State. Over the past year, 55 heat sources in the country have been modernised. The Government is implementing a national project on modernisation of the Energy and Utilities Sector. As a result of the work, it is forecasted to reduce the level of wear and tear of engineering networks to 40 per cent and increase the power generation capacity by 7.3 GW. Along with this, the projects provide for the creation of 3.5 thousand jobs," Prime Minister stressed.