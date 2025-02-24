17.02.2025, 16:55 3006

Olzhas Bektenov presents new akim to Abay region activists

On behalf of the Head of State, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Head of the Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebay took part in the meeting of deputies of maslikhats of Abay region, primeminister.kz reports.

The deputies were read the letter of the Head of State on nomination of two candidates for the post of akim of Abai region - Advisor to the President - Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Uali and akim of Kurchatov city of Abay region Bolat Abdraliyev.

According to the results of open voting 102 out of 126 deputies gave their votes in favour of the candidacy of Berik Uali. 24 deputies voted for the candidacy of Bolat Abdraliyev. Berik Uali was appointed Akim of Abay region by the relevant Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

At the meeting with the activists of the region Prime Minister thanked Nurlan Urankhaev for his contribution to the development of the region. Olzhas Bektenov introduced the new Akim of the region - Berik Uali. It was noted that the President had set large-scale tasks for the leadership of the region on socioeconomic development with a focus on diversification of the economy and improvement of the investment climate. Special attention should be paid to the sphere of tourism with the disclosure of the potential of Lake Alakol, historical and cultural sites of the region.

Abay region borders with Russia and China and is a hub of international transit trade, therefore, it is necessary to maximise the use of available transit potential. It was instructed to keep under control the issues of implementation of important infrastructure projects on construction of railway in the direction of Ayagoz-Tachen and dry port Bakhty.

The importance of developing the processing of agricultural products to provide the population of the region with quality and affordable food was also emphasised.
 

New assistant to Kazakh President for domestic policy and communications named

The press service of Akorda has announced in its statement, Kazinform News Agency reports.

By order of the Head of State, Arman Kyrykbayev has been appointed as the Assistant to the Kazakh President for domestic policy and communications, as he was released from his previous position, reads the statement.

In 2024, Arman Kyrykbayev assumed the position of a head of the communication department of the Presidential Administration.

Earlier it was reported that the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had issued a decree appointing Ruslan Zheldibay as the Press-Secretary and Advisor to the President.
 

24.02.2025, 16:34 576

New Vice Minister for Emergency Situations appointed

By a decree issued by the Government of Kazakhstan on February 21, 2025, Ramil Kamalov has been appointed as the Vice Minister for Emergency Situations, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He previously headed the Fire Safety Committee within the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Born in 1976 in the Akmola region, Ramil Kamalov holds a higher education in a specialized field.

He has been involved in civil defense since September 1993, starting his career as a state fire supervision inspector and working his way up to head the Fire Safety Committee. Kamalov has also led the Department of Emergency Situations in the North Kazakhstan region.
 

21.02.2025, 21:14 16131

Kazakhstan names new First Vice Minister of National Economy

By governmental order, Azamat Amrin has been appointed to the post of the First Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1973 in North Kazakhstan region, Amrin graduated from the Akmola Agricultural Institute, Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University.

Until 2008, Amrin took up different positions in the Tax Committee in North Kazakhstan region.

From 2008 to 2011, he acted as the governor of Shal akyn district, North Kazakhstan region.

In 2013, he served as the deputy director, director of the Tax and Customs Policy Department of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry.

In 2020, Amrin was appointed as the Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that Berik Uali had been named the governor of Abai region.
 

21.02.2025, 14:28 15661

27 audits at 214 facilities up to 11 trillion tenge conducted in Kazakhstan in 2024

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

Smailov reported on the results of the Supreme Audit Chamber’s activities in 2024 and plans for the current period. He said 27 audits were conducted at 214 facilities up to 11 trillion tenge, and violations worth 862 billion tenge were revealed. As a result, 135 billion tenge were recovered to the budget that is fivefold more compared to the amount reimbursed in 2023.

He also drew attention to system weaknesses in pricing at construction sites, project finance, the processing industry, and agriculture subsidizing.

The Supreme Audit Chamber sent recommendations to the Government and concerned state bodies to eliminate violations.

He announced over 40 audits will be carried out this year. Utilization of budgets of the cities of Astana and Almaty as well as North Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Zhambyl regions, Samruk Kazyna Fund, Kazatomprom National Company, KEGOC, National Bank and Emergencies Ministry will be audited in 2025 in line with the President’s task. Besides, audits will be conducted in the science, defence, sports, social welfare and forestry sectors this year.

Earlier the Kazakh President received Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov.
 

21.02.2025, 11:11 20226

By Presidential order, Government to strengthen requirements to ensure industrial safety

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a working meeting on the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State on issues of ensuring the safety of citizens involved in hazardous production, primeminister.kz reports.

The Ministers for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov, Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev reported on the ongoing work in the field of labour safety and new approaches. Ministers of Labour and Social Protection of Population, as well as of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry also took part in the meeting.

Under the Industrial Safety Concept, regulations will be revised to take into account the digitalisation of facilities, requirements for industrial safety facilities will be strengthened, science will be developed and relevant centres will be established, and the human resources and legal status of the state labour inspector will be improved.

Certain industrial safety requirements are already being revised. For example, the draft law on civil protection toughens requirements for emergency rescue services, strengthens regulations on industrial control, and provides for new obligations of owners of hazardous production facilities to update and modernise equipment.

In addition, it is planned to launch E-KPB information system, which will allow to create passports of industrial safety facilities, to automate the accounting of accidents and other processes.

Prime Minister paid special attention to the mechanism of control in the field of industrial safety. The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with the Ministry of Industry and Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has been instructed on the results of the audit to make proposals to strengthen the responsibility of owners and managers of industrial facilities for ensuring safe working conditions.

The Ministry of Industry together with the Ministries of Emergency Situations, Ecology and Natural Resources should analyse and control the mining plans of subsoil users for timely financing of industrial safety measures.

The Ministries of Industry and Emergency Situations need to develop standards for early decontamination of mines to reduce risks associated with gas emissions.

The Ministry of Gigital Development together with domestic IT specialists is tasked to develop new solutions to ensure industrial safety.
 

20.02.2025, 21:11 16511

Kazakhstan to breathe new life into 4,000 villages through preferential loans

At today's roundtable meeting in the Majilis, Vice Minister of National Economy Bauyrzhan Omarbekov announced the plans to increase the number of villages eligible for preferential loans, Kazinform News Agency reports.

50 billion tenge will be allocated in 2025 under the Auyl Amanaty program for projects implementation. Previously, this program was administered by the Ministry of Agriculture. Later, the government took a decision transfer it to the Ministry of National Economy," he said at a roundtable meeting in the Majilis.


The vice minister reminded of the President’s instruction to combine Auyl -El Besigi and Auyl Amanaty programs.

According to him, villages with a high development potential will be more eligible for preferential loans.

Perhaps, we need to revise the current list of 3,500 villages needing government assistance. Henceforth, we will focus on economic potential, but not on the number of population. Thus, we will likely increase the number of these villages to 4,000," Bauyrzhan Omarbekov added.


Earlier, majilisman Zhiguli Dairabayev said that 80 villages had disappeared in Kazakhstan in the past two years.
 

20.02.2025, 20:08 16731

President Tokayev urges stronger workplace safety after Kazakhmys mine collapse

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed to the ‘unacceptable situation’ in terms of safety at work after the shaft of Zhomart mine operated by Kazakhmys Corporation collapsed on February 17 in Ulytau region, killing seven miners, Kazinform reports.

Violations of the rules set, a lack of safety equipment, inadequate funding in projects aimed at ensuring safe work conditions lead to man-made accidents, deaths and injuries among workers, the Kazakh President warned.

Tokayev called on the government to take measures to ensure the safety of citizens involved in hazardous activities. They include examining facilities for their compliance with the industrial safety standards; developing and implementing the latest safety systems at the facilities, including gas alarms, seismic sensors, positioning systems and so on; ensuring application of digital technologies at the facilities, especially implementing automated forecasting and alert systems; ensuring increase in investments in the latest industrial safety systems by adjusting subsoil users’ work programs following the examination; tighten oversight and control mechanisms in the industrial safety area.

The instructions above are under special control of the Administration of the President.

As earlier reported, seven workers were trapped inside an underground shaft at Zhomart mine in Ulytau region, Kazakhstan.

The incident occurred at around 4:50 pm local time 150km away from Zhezkazgan town.

The bodies of all seven workers were retrieved, the Emergency Situations Ministry said. Names of miners killed at the Zhomart mine were revealed.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended condolences to the families of the miners killed in the Kazakhmys Corporation’s mine collapse in Ulytau region.

To note, Kazakhmys Corporation will give necessary assistance provided for by collective agreement to the families of the miners killed at the Zhomart mine in Ulytau region.
 

20.02.2025, 19:00 17196

Kazakhstan unveils logo for 80th anniversary of Great Victory

The official logo for the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War was presented at the Kazakh Ministry of Defense, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Great Victory would hold a prominent place in the government's agenda this year in an interview with Ana Tili (Mother Tongue) newspaper.

People of Kazakhstan made a significant contribution to the defeat of Nazism. Our fathers and grandfathers fought heroically on all fronts, and Kazakhstan also became a reliable rear, playing a crucial role in supplying the army with weapons, industrial goods, and food," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


The celebration plan for the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory is packed with events. The centerpiece will be a military parade in Astana, accompanied by concerts, exhibitions, and the release of documentaries and TV programs. Historical books and photo albums will also be published, and research efforts to honor the memory of our soldiers will also continue.

The celebration calendar will also include events dedicated to the upcoming 115th anniversary of Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, the 110th anniversary of Malik Gabdullin, and the 100th anniversary of Aliya Moldagulova.

As reported earlier, a logo was unveiled for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the legendary Kazakh sniper Aliya Moldagulova.
 

