Olzhas Bektenov presents new akim to Abay region activists
New assistant to Kazakh President for domestic policy and communications named
New Vice Minister for Emergency Situations appointed
Kazakhstan names new First Vice Minister of National Economy
27 audits at 214 facilities up to 11 trillion tenge conducted in Kazakhstan in 2024
By Presidential order, Government to strengthen requirements to ensure industrial safety
Kazakhstan to breathe new life into 4,000 villages through preferential loans
50 billion tenge will be allocated in 2025 under the Auyl Amanaty program for projects implementation. Previously, this program was administered by the Ministry of Agriculture. Later, the government took a decision transfer it to the Ministry of National Economy," he said at a roundtable meeting in the Majilis.
Perhaps, we need to revise the current list of 3,500 villages needing government assistance. Henceforth, we will focus on economic potential, but not on the number of population. Thus, we will likely increase the number of these villages to 4,000," Bauyrzhan Omarbekov added.
President Tokayev urges stronger workplace safety after Kazakhmys mine collapse
Kazakhstan unveils logo for 80th anniversary of Great Victory
People of Kazakhstan made a significant contribution to the defeat of Nazism. Our fathers and grandfathers fought heroically on all fronts, and Kazakhstan also became a reliable rear, playing a crucial role in supplying the army with weapons, industrial goods, and food," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
