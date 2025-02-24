Olzhas Bektenov presents new akim to Abay region activists

Tell a friend

On behalf of the Head of State, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Head of the Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebay took part in the meeting of deputies of maslikhats of Abay region, primeminister.kz reports.





The deputies were read the letter of the Head of State on nomination of two candidates for the post of akim of Abai region - Advisor to the President - Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Uali and akim of Kurchatov city of Abay region Bolat Abdraliyev.





According to the results of open voting 102 out of 126 deputies gave their votes in favour of the candidacy of Berik Uali. 24 deputies voted for the candidacy of Bolat Abdraliyev. Berik Uali was appointed Akim of Abay region by the relevant Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





At the meeting with the activists of the region Prime Minister thanked Nurlan Urankhaev for his contribution to the development of the region. Olzhas Bektenov introduced the new Akim of the region - Berik Uali. It was noted that the President had set large-scale tasks for the leadership of the region on socioeconomic development with a focus on diversification of the economy and improvement of the investment climate. Special attention should be paid to the sphere of tourism with the disclosure of the potential of Lake Alakol, historical and cultural sites of the region.





Abay region borders with Russia and China and is a hub of international transit trade, therefore, it is necessary to maximise the use of available transit potential. It was instructed to keep under control the issues of implementation of important infrastructure projects on construction of railway in the direction of Ayagoz-Tachen and dry port Bakhty.





The importance of developing the processing of agricultural products to provide the population of the region with quality and affordable food was also emphasised.