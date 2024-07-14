11.07.2024, 16:46 12791
Olzhas Bektenov visits Almaty industrial zone enterprises and instructs to deepen localisation of production
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov within his working trip to Almaty visited a number of enterprises on the territory of the industrial zone, on the example of which he got acquainted with the pace of investment attraction and localisation of production. The conditions created here are aimed at simplifying the work of business, primeminister.kz reports.
At the factory "Irrigator Kazakhstan" Head of the Government inspected the production of tubes on Israeli technology for drip irrigation of crops to increase yields and water conservation. Launched in January this year, the company is capable of producing 270 million metres of products per year for garden, berry, vegetable and grain crops. The director of the company Murat Akshalov reported that the project attracted over 770 million tenge of foreign investment from the Israeli company METZERPLAS, which is almost a third of the total amount of the project.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the importance of the project taking into account its focus on water conservation and instructed state agencies to work on the issue of loading the enterprise at full capacity, as well as to assist in cooperation with agricultural enterprises to establish sales. It should be noted that today the drip irrigation market in Kazakhstan is 70 thousand hectares.
Olzhas Bektenov was acquainted with the plans to deepen localisation and transition to more complex technological processes of production during a visit to Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan. Prime Minister was informed about the expansion and modernisation of the plant with an increase in the area up to 40 thousand square metres and the number of jobs up to 1700. The expansion project worth 16.4 billion tenge was implemented entirely at the expense of the investor. In addition, the company is investing in modernisation of welding, painting and assembly shops in order to increase the capacity of small-unit production and transition to a full production cycle with welding and painting of new models.
Astana Motors founder Nurlan Smagulov also announced plans to develop a production cluster, which, in addition to the existing Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan plant, includes a multi-brand plant under construction with a capacity of 90,000 cars per year (scheduled for launch in 2025), three plants for the production of automotive components and a logistics hub. The total number of jobs will exceed 6 thousand people.
Prime Minister emphasised that the Government would continue measures to support the domestic car industry. In turn, business should constantly develop and increase localisation.
At the next site, Prime Minister was informed about the start of construction of a new logistics distribution centre Wildberries with an area of over 100 thousand square metres. This is one of two similar projects being implemented in our country: the second centre will appear in Astana. At the current stage, 12.9 billion tenge has already been invested in the project. Completion of construction works is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2025. It is planned to create 4,000 jobs. The launch of the logistics distribution centre in Almaty will reduce logistics costs for entrepreneurs, expand the assortment and increase sales. This is the first Wildberries project of this kind outside the Russian Federation.
During the working trip, Head of the Government also got acquainted with the implementation of the programme of Small Industrial Parks of Almaty, functioning specifically to support small businesses. Olzhas Bektenov visited ALAESTATE LLP. These industrial premises, provided with all types of communications, are leased on favourable terms with the possibility of subsequent purchase.
For example, Qulpynai Confectionery Company, having started with an initial lease area of 150 square metres in 2016, today launched the 3rd shop with a total area of 2,880 square metres. The favourable rental rate has allowed the company to grow to 3 workshops and 17 shops, employing over 500 people. Production capacity of all shops is more than 900 tonnes of finished products per year.
In total, 11 small industrial parks operate in Almaty, where 76 residents work. Private investments of 3.6 billion tenge have been made and 914 jobs have been created. An additional 26 projects will be implemented until 2026. Today more than 250 SMEs have already expressed a desire to become residents of industrial parks.
Head of the Government noted the importance of targeted work of the akimat to support businesses implementing projects in priority sectors of the economy.
The President in his Address instructed the Government to stimulate the consolidation of small businesses. It is important for the economy of Almaty and the country as a whole to support business and improve the tools to stimulate business activity. Industrial zones, especially small industrial parks, have become an effective mechanism. By deploying production here, entrepreneurs can channel the saved funds into turnover. It is necessary to continue the work and scale the experience to other regions," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
12.07.2024, 21:11 8291
Head of State received UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mohamed Saeed Mohamed Alariqi
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude for the active participation of the representative delegation of the United Arab Emirates in the SCO Summit in Astana, Akorda reports.
As the Head of State noted, Kazakhstan pays special attention to the development of multifaceted cooperation with the UAE.
Discussed the implementation of the agreements previously reached at the highest level in the fields of trade, economy and investment. It was noted the need to continue work under the Joint Declaration on strategic investment projects between Kazakhstan and the UAE.
Prospects for cooperation in the energy, transport and logistics, information technology and artificial intelligence sectors were also discussed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.07.2024, 09:53 12886
More than 400 agricultural cooperatives established under "Auyl Amanaty" programme
Tell a friend
The implementation of the programme "Auyl Amanaty" was considered at a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin. More than 400 agricultural cooperatives have been established under the programme. 319 received funding for 6.7 billion tenge, primeminister.kz reports.
To date, agricultural co-operatives have access to all measures of state support on equal terms with other agricultural producers, including at the expense of local budgets.
In particular, in order to stimulate the establishment of cooperatives and support them, the "Auyl Amanaty" programme provides for loans of up to 8,000 monthly installments.
The Ministry of Agriculture has also developed mechanisms for issuing agricultural equipment to cooperatives, and amendments and additions are planned to the Rules of microcrediting in rural settlements and small towns.
The Rules of investment subsidies provide for priority and increased norms for subsidising the cost of certain types of agricultural machinery and equipment for agricultural cooperatives up to 50% at the expense of the local budget. In the Tax Code a special tax regime providing for a 70% privilege on all taxes is envisaged.
At the end of the meeting Serik Zhumangarin instructed to intensify work on the creation of agricultural cooperatives in the regions.
We would like to add that to date 14.4 thousand microcredits to the amount of 90.7 billion tenge have been issued to the participants of "Auyl Amanaty". 80% of funds are directed on cattle breeding, 4% on crop production, 5 % on purchase of machinery and equipment and 11% on other spheres of activity. Tax revenues under the programme amounted to 1.3 billion tenge. 16,000 new jobs were created.
This year, 80 billion tenge is envisaged for the implementation of the programme, 10,800 microcredits will be issued, and more than 18,000 jobs will be created.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.07.2024, 15:50 12626
Olzhas Bektenov checks fulfilment of President's instructions in education sphere during his working trip to Almaty
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during his working trip to Almaty familiarised himself with the progress of work on creating conditions for education of schoolchildren and students, primeminister.kz reports.
Within the framework of fulfilment of the task set by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to address the issue of shortage of pupil places in Kazakhstan, the National Project "Comfortable School" is being implemented. Higher education institutions are being modernised to train qualified personnel.
Olzhas Bektenov visited school-gymnasium № 97, built under the National Project "Comfortable School". The building was erected on the site of a former emergency educational institution.
The first school built under the National Project will be put into operation by the beginning of the new academic year. Today the facility is 95% ready, finishing works and landscaping are in progress. The school will educate 945 pupils. An inclusive environment has been created for children with special educational needs. Through the introduction of modern technologies, taking into account the needs of all students, the quality of education is improved and the material and technical base for the development of creative potential is improved.
In total, within the framework of the national project "Comfortable School" more than 700 thousand additional pupil places will be introduced in the country. Head of the Government was informed that the construction of the school building has been carried out ahead of the normative term. For this purpose a two-shift schedule of construction and installation works was organised. During the whole time an average of 250 people were involved in the process on a permanent basis. To date, the main works have been completed and the technological equipment is being fitted out.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the importance of quality control of construction.
The problem of overloaded schools in Almaty is particularly acute, so the completion of construction earlier than the normative term is welcomed. At the same time, the first priority is quality. Infrastructure for children should meet all safety requirements, be technologically equipped and allow our children to receive knowledge in favourable comfortable conditions," Prime Minister noted.
During a visit to the International Educational Corporation Head of the Government focused on cooperation with real enterprises. Measures of interaction with young scientific circles and the possibility of applying the results of their work in important for the city and the country spheres were discussed.
International Educational Corporation (IEC) is a unified educational, scientific and production complex, under the programmes of which more than 14 thousand young people are currently studying. The corporation includes universities KazGASA and KAU, KazGASA College and Almaty Digital College, as well as two schools KazGASA and KAU. The corporation cooperates with more than 250 domestic and international employers, who actively participate in projects to open training centres, equip and brand classrooms. This allows graduates to have the skills required at the enterprise when they find employment.
The results of the complete reconstruction of the main training building were also inspected here. Prime Minister was informed about the launch of a new modern School of KazGASA for 480 seats, as well as about plans to build a hostel for 345 beds with the date of commissioning in 2025 (in total by the end of 2025 it is planned to create 12 thousand beds, and by the end of 2030 - another 20 thousand).
In addition, there were visited laboratories for the study of seismic effects, urban research, design. Prime Minister drew attention to the need to reformat the work of the Higher Scientific and Technical Commission with a focus on supporting and financing applied projects aimed at solving real business problems and having a basis for commercialisation.
For 2024-2026, 181 scientific and technical tasks on programme-targeted financing of research and development have been developed. In the next 2 years, 18 billion tenge will be allocated from the national budget for grants for young scientists. In addition, instructions have been given to improve training programmes to increase the competitiveness of graduates in the labour market.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.07.2024, 12:05 13106
Olzhas Bektenov inspects construction works on Almaty's backup water supply system
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov visited Almaty on a working trip. The main purpose was to monitor the implementation of instructions of the Head of State on modernisation of engineering and social infrastructure, as well as support for entrepreneurship and strengthening of the industrial framework, primeminister.kz reports.
On the territory of the pumping station Head of the Government inspected the pace of work on the construction of a reserve water supply system for the upper districts of the metropolis. The importance of the project is due to the historical dependence on surface water. Earlier, at the meeting on the development of Almaty on 18 August 2023, against the background of increasing frequency of mudflows and increasing turbidity of water in rivers, the President instructed to solve this problem so as not to limit the supply of drinking water in the upper part of the city. Thus, Almaty is supplied with water from 6 main sources: the Bolshaya and Malaya Almatinka, Aksai, Kargaly rivers and underground water intakes from the Almaty and Talgar fields.
For stable uninterrupted water supply, additional recharge of existing networks from Talgar underground water intake for 17 thousand m3/day has been created. The project provides construction of 6 new wells for 15 thousand m3 and complete replacement of 14 pumps at 6 pumping stations with increase of their capacity by 60%. Deputy Akim Askar Amrin reported that the order of the President on the reserve system has been fulfilled.
In addition, Prime Minister was reported to the Prime Minister in general on the work being done to provide centralised water supply to all residents of Almaty. Last year 117 km of water pipelines were built and 46 km were modernised, which allowed to provide access of 99.3% of the population of Almaty to centralised water supply. To solve the problems of water supply to the residents of Alatau, Bostandyk and Nauryzbay districts, 4 water intakes are being constructed and designed. Construction of 142 km of engineering communications and repair of 48 km of networks is planned for the current year. The measures taken will allow to provide access to central water supply to 99.6% of residents by the end of the year and reduce the level of wear and tear of networks to 53.8%.
Prime Minister noted the importance of access of the population to drinking water and gave a number of instructions for further modernisation of engineering infrastructure.
Water supply is a strategic issue. The workability of life support systems of the city is a priority task of the akimat. Last summer showed the problems. Therefore, it is important to complete all the projects started. The Almaty Water Supply Scheme being developed by the Akimat should take into account alternative water supply to the population from various sources," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.07.2024, 10:00 13286
Genetic centre for livestock and crop production to be created in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
The state and business will join efforts to breed highly valuable pedigree livestock and fodder crops in Kazakhstan. Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin listened to the proposals of Zhersu Corporation on the development of livestock breeding with scientific support of the Kazakh Research Institute of Livestock and Fodder Production at a meeting in the Government, primeminister.kz reports.
The instruction to work out possible options for dissemination of the accumulated practice of private business on genetic breeding of farm animals on the scale of the country Deputy Prime Minister gave following the results of the visit to Zhersu region in the first half of June.
At the meeting representatives of Zhersu and KazNII presented the project of genetic centre for livestock and fodder production, the activity of which will include 3 main directions.
As part of the work on scientific support, the centre plans to digitize selection and accounting of breeding animals on the basis of the current system "Identification of farm animals", create a genetic centre with five accredited laboratories to analyse the quality of fodder, milk, meat, DNA analysis and quality assessment of seeds of fodder crops.
It is also planned to develop and implement technology to increase the productivity of natural pastures with the subsequent formation of a system of cultivated pastures in the south-east of the country and the creation of a modern base for seed production of fodder crops. The result of the work will be the creation of a reproducer for reproduction of high value breeding animals and own production of elite seeds with subsequent replication.
Serik Zhumangarin supported the proposed approaches to the development of breeding of pedigree animals and fodder crops. The proposals will be detailed in terms of necessary organisational aspects, implementation timeframe, budget request.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.07.2024, 16:13 14456
Olzhas Bektenov and heads of EU diplomatic missions discuss prospects for logistics cooperation
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the 15th meeting of the dialogue platform "Kazakhstan-EU" was held with the participation of Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union in Kazakhstan Kestutis Jankauskas and heads of diplomatic missions of EU countries, primeminister.kz reports.
The European Union, as one of the key partners of Kazakhstan, accounts for more than 40% of attracted investments and about 30% of foreign trade. At the meeting of the dialogue platform were considered issues of expanding and strengthening trade and economic, investment cooperation and joint implementation of projects in the field of transport and logistics.
In particular, they discussed plans to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) as one of the most promising directions.
About 85% of goods from China to the EU countries are transported through Kazakhstan, which is a transit hub between Europe and Asia. TITR provides the most competitive delivery time (12-15 days), ensuring maximum attractiveness for trade flows.
The participants of the meeting expressed interest in unlocking the wide potential of the Middle Corridor. A joint venture "Middle Corridor Multimodal" was established on the basis of the International Financial Centre "Astana". The significant role of the European initiative "Global Gateway", which opens new prospects for investment in the transport industry, was also noted.
The EU is a major and significant investment and trade partner of Kazakhstan. We are constantly working on all priority areas. The Government highly appreciates the contribution and involvement in strengthening co-operation between our countries. We are always open to proposals aimed at increasing mutually beneficial partnership," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
EU Ambassadors to Kazakhstan Kestutis Jankauskas and Romania Madalina Lupu in turn positively assessed the work carried out in Kazakhstan to improve the business climate. The heads of diplomatic missions also noted the stability and attractiveness of the economy of our republic for European business. Following the results of the meeting, the participants of the meeting confirmed the intention to develop and strengthen trade and economic relations, bringing the strategic partnership to a new level.
For reference: Trade turnover of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the EU countries for 2019-2023 increased by 36.2%, amounting to $41.4 billion. Exports for 5 years increased by 28.2%: from $24.2 billion to $31 billion. Imports increased by 67.6% and amounted to $10.4 billion in 2023. For January-May 2024 it was $19.9bn, up 15.8% compared to the same period in 2023. Last year, EU countries invested $10.4bn in the economy of the republic, while in the first quarter of 2024 it was $2.8bn. The Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Cyprus and Luxembourg account for the main share.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.07.2024, 13:49 7891
President Tokayev hands in state flag to 2024 Olympic Games participants
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev handed in the state flag to the members of the national team participating in the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
At the meeting with the athletes, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the Games in Paris is a long-awaited event, which will attract attention of the entire world.
We have high hopes for you and the entire nation will root for you. Our athletes have always brought awards to the homeland. I am confident that you will continue this glorious path with honor, and your achievements will become a victory for the whole Kazakhstan. The sky-blue flag soaring into the heights undoubtedly raises the spirit of all our people," said the Head of State.
As the President noted, the sportsmen are provided all necessary conditions today.
He said that sports grounds are built today in cities and in villages, with around 70 sports centers opened last year.
This year, we plan to build around 200 facilities. As you know, the National Olympic Committee underwent some structural changes. The headquarters for the preparation for the Olympic Games was set up. Experienced professionals like Gennady Golovkin were invited to the country. The result will come only when everyone becomes a true master of his craft. Our people have always respected the sportsmen," said the President.
He highlighted that the athletes are assumed a responsible mission to represent the country with dignity and wished them success.
You all made an incredible effort to earn these Olympic quotas. I am sure you will do your best and will achieve high results. The entire Kazakhstan will support you," he stressed.
Kassym-jomart Tokayev handed in the State Flag to Aslanbek Shymbergenov, the captain of the team.
Most of the team members participated in the event via a videoconference from Akbulak Olympic Training Center in Almaty region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.07.2024, 09:00 12511
Renovation and reconstruction of 12 thousand kilometres of roads planned for 2024
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov the issue of development of the road industry was considered. The Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev reported on the implementation of projects in the sector, primeminister.kz reports.
In accordance with the instruction of the Head of State at the National Kurultai this year it is planned to repair and reconstruct 12 thousand kilometres of roads. In addition, it is instructed to complete several major projects, the implementation of which has been delayed.
As of today, the total length of motorways is 95 thousand kilometres, of which 25 thousand kilometres are the republican network and the remaining 70 thousand kilometres are local roads. The normative condition of the republican roads is 92 per cent, and that of the local network is 87 per cent. These indicators will be brought to 93 per cent and 89 per cent respectively by the end of the year.
This year, road repair and construction works will cover 12,000 kilometres. This is a record figure that has not been achieved before. Of these roads, 8 thousand kilometres belong to republican roads and 4 thousand kilometres to local roads," Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev said.
Construction and repair work will be completed on 7,000 kilometres by the end of the year. According to the plan, reconstruction work is underway on 4 road projects with a total length of 1,955 km, of which 1,866 km have already been opened with a new asphalt surface. 35 asphalt-concrete plants, 1656 units of machinery and 3.3 thousand workers are involved in the implementation of the projects.
For example, the Karaganda-Almaty road is 879 km long, of which asphalting is fully completed on 400 km, while the remaining sections are still under construction. More than 1 thousand units of road equipment and about 2 thousand workers are involved in this project. In July, this 83-km section will be completed ahead of schedule.
The Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk motorway is 768 km long. The bottom layer of asphalt has been laid on 751 km, and the top layer - on 391 km. More than 700 units of road equipment and more than 1,000 workers are involved in the project. In July, 2 sections with a total length of 91 kilometres will be completed in the Zhetisu region. The rest of the project works will be completed in Abay region on the bypass road of Ayagoz city. In general, all works will be completed and handed over by the end of the year.
In addition, Atyrau-Astrakhan and Aktobe-Kandyagash projects with a total length of 368 kilometres are being implemented in the west of the country. As of today, 60 kilometres have been completed, asphalting has been fully completed on 102 kilometres, and the bottom layer of asphalt has been laid on 206 kilometres. 450 units of road equipment and 600 people are involved in the projects. These objects will be fully put into operation by the end of this year.
The Minister of Transport noted that there are two problems in the implementation of these projects. Firstly, the projects located in Karaganda, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Atyrau regions and Abay lack quotas for foreign labour force - about 500 people. Secondly, the procedure of buying out some land plots by akimats of Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty and Abai regions is delayed.
Several important projects are scheduled for completion this year.
The first project, the longest road tunnel in Kazakhstan, located at the Shakpak Baba Pass in Turkestan Oblast (840 metres), will be commissioned in July. The opening of the tunnel will allow drivers to travel unimpeded during the winter period.
The second project is a 6 km long road overpass at Shamalgan station, which has an important transit significance for the Almaty agglomeration, and will be opened in September.
The third project is the commissioning of the 262 km Merke-Burylbaital motorway connecting the central and northern regions of the country with the Western Europe-Western China corridor.
The fourth, a 1.3 kilometre long bridge over the Bukhtarma Reservoir in Eastern Kazakhstan, is scheduled for completion this year. The opening of the bridge will ensure safe traffic for residents who use the ferry in summer and travel on ice in winter.
The bridge will connect 4 districts of East Kazakhstan region. This historical project has been discussed for 60 years. Thanks to the relevant decision of the Head of State, the project is being realised and will be put into operation by the end of the year," Marat Karabayev said.
For the development of tourist zone Bokey Orda in Western Kazakhstan by the end of this year will be fully completed capital repair work on the roads "Kaztalovka - Zhanibek" and "Onege - Bisen - Saykyin" with a total length of 245 km.
The Minister of Transport said that previously funding was mainly directed to the development of international corridors and highways connecting regional centres. Inter-oblast republican roads were not covered by repair works for a long time. To radically solve this issue, large-scale projects covering 7,000 kilometres of republican roads have been launched.
This year, at the expense of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan began the average repair of 2.5 thousand kilometres of roads. Next year, work will continue on the remaining 4.5 thousand kilometres.
A new method of repair is applied, i.e. by strengthening the road surface by "recycling" method and laying 2 layers of asphalt. This technology makes it possible to reduce the cost of the project by 7 times compared to reconstruction and to repair the road 2 times faster.
These projects included the major roads Zhezkazgan - Petropavlovsk, Shalkar - Kandyagash, Karaganda - Karkaralinsk, Semey - Kainar and Semey - Barnaul, which have not been repaired for 20 years.
In connection with the completion of major projects to further improve the transit potential of the country, work is underway to prepare new projects. According to programme documents, 12 projects with a total length of 4.5 thousand km are planned to be implemented until 2029. At present, project documents are being prepared and financial sources and mechanisms for their attraction are being worked out. 3 of the above-mentioned projects are planned to start already this year.
The first one: "Karaganda-Zhezkazgan" project with a total length of 572 kilometres. This project will not only connect the 2 regional centres, but will also help to attract freight traffic from the north and east to the Trans-Caspian international transport route. Currently, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development has been identified as the source of financing for the project. Competitive procedures to identify contractors have begun.
The second one: the 262-km Aktobe-Ulgaisyn project, which has recently been criticised by users. This project is part of the Western Europe-Western China corridor. Due to the increased traffic in the corridor, the project involves the construction of a four-lane motorway. This year, construction work has started on 28 kilometres. Documents are being prepared for the remaining sections, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has been identified as the source of financing. Tender procedures will start by the end of the month, and contracts will be signed by the end of the year.
The third one: a 102 km bypass road around Saryagash city. The new road will cover 2 districts of Turkestan region and will provide bypass for transit traffic around Saryagash, Abay, Kyzylasker and Amangeldy settlements. The project documents are ready, the Asian Development Bank has been identified as the source of financing. The main construction works will start next year.
Taking into account the experience of implementation of the projects in recent years and in order to increase the responsibility of contractors and designers, EPCM contracts and FIDIC principles are introduced in these projects with the support of international financial organisations. According to the terms of the contracts, the contracting company will design, build and maintain the facility itself for 7 years. The main advantage of this approach is the reduction of design and construction quality risks.
To attract local companies, the Ministry of Transport has prepared a number of proposals:
- granting incentives to consortia established with the participation of Kazakhstani companies;
- favouring companies with machinery concentrated in Kazakhstan;
- availability of a Kazakhstani licence to carry out construction works;
- availability of counter-guarantees of Kazakhstani banks when issuing bank guarantees.
These proposals are supported by international financial institutions and have been approved as the main requirements of the tender.
This will increase the capacity and experience of local companies and give them the opportunity to compete with international construction companies in the future," the Minister said.
The implementation of major projects in the road sector and the emergence of new roads with higher categories require road construction equipment in the appropriate volume. Today, the industry has a need for 6.8 thousand units of machinery, of which 5.7 thousand units are required for new projects. To meet the standard for road maintenance, 1.09 thousand units of machinery are required.
To solve this issue cardinally, together with the Ministry of Industry and Construction, work is being done to localise road construction equipment in the country.
Another serious problem is the maintenance of roads at a proper level. The maintenance of 25 thousand kilometres of roads of republican importance requires 80 billion tenge. Therefore, work on the introduction of toll roads will continue to relieve the budget. To date, the total length of toll roads is 3.2 thousand kilometres. At the end of last year, 30 billion tenge was collected from these roads. The funds were used for road maintenance, current repairs and purchase of equipment.
In order to maintain the roads that have undergone reconstruction at the normative level, this year it is planned to gradually introduce tolls on 11 sections with a length of more than 2 thousand kilometres.
Toll road tariffs in Kazakhstan are significantly lower compared to other countries. In this regard, the issue of increasing the current tariff by 20 per cent to fully recover maintenance costs is being considered. At the same time, appropriate incentives will be provided for local drivers. The main burden will be on transit vehicles passing through the country.
In recent years, special attention has been paid to improving the condition of local roads. In 2024, 331 billion tenge has been allocated to the local network, including 4,000 kilometres where repair and rehabilitation work is underway.
Since 2023, the relevant methodology for the average repair of local roads has been developed and sent to akimats through general transfers of the Ministry of National Economy. However, at present, at the end of the half-year there is a low rate of disbursement of funds in Aktobe, Turkestan regions and Ulytau. Given the large volume of investment in road construction, it is extremely important to maintain the constructed roads at the proper level.
In total, more than 450,000 trucks are registered in the country, of which 60,000 do not comply with the permitted transport volume of 25 tonnes.
This directly affects the destruction of the tracks. In this regard, appropriate legislative amendments have been developed to strengthen the responsibility of quarry owners to comply with the weight parameters, banning quarry dump trucks on public roads. These norms are planned to be introduced in the Majilis by September and subsequently put into effect from the beginning of 2025.
Work has begun on installing 220 automatic measuring stations for the movement of motor vehicles by the end of next year. The stations will register violations online and issue fines in the format of the Sergek programme.
A number of works are being carried out by the ministry in collaboration with the anti-corruption agency.
Earlier, the Agency conducted an external corruption risk analysis, which resulted in 28 recommendations that have been fully implemented. This year, a joint order was adopted and a new analysis was started. Also, the Agency has taken control of tender procedures for repair works," the Minister said.
In order to eliminate corruption risks in the road sector, the following measures are being taken:
- a platform is being created to transfer the acceptance of completed works into electronic format;
- the possibility of financing the quality centre from a single source and independent expertise of all road works is being considered;
- in addition to the contractor, the responsibility of author's and technical supervision for road defects occurring during the warranty period is also legally fixed;
- the requirement to carry out an expert examination of medium repair projects for all roads has been legally enshrined;
- public activists, bloggers and representatives of non-governmental organisations are involved in receiving sites as part of the People's Control project.
There are also a number of major improvements being made to road legislation, including:
- average vehicle speed for road safety has been introduced;
- refusal to register for debt collection, vehicles in arrears on toll roads. In addition, the mechanism of arrest and removal of foreign vehicles in arrears from the country has been worked out;
- the issue of imposing fines for overloading heavy trucks through an automated system has been resolved;
- the process of automating fines for late payment of toll roads is being worked out;
- simplification of the procedure for registration of quarries to ensure timely start of projects.
The issue of prompt introduction of the above legislative amendments, improvement of the condition, quality and extension of the life of roads in the country will be resolved. The Ministry in accordance with the instruction of the Head of State will take appropriate measures for timely and quality implementation of projects in the road sector," the speaker summarised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
10.07.2024, 16:13Olzhas Bektenov and heads of EU diplomatic missions discuss prospects for logistics cooperation 10.07.2024, 20:3213596Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Luxembourg hold Political Consultations 11.07.2024, 20:3413446Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Israel 11.07.2024, 10:0013221Genetic centre for livestock and crop production to be created in Kazakhstan 11.07.2024, 12:0513041Olzhas Bektenov inspects construction works on Almaty's backup water supply system 28.06.2024, 17:33Kazakhstan and the United States Strengthen Cooperation in the Field of Disarmament and Non-proliferation93606Kazakhstan and the United States Strengthen Cooperation in the Field of Disarmament and Non-proliferation 25.06.2024, 19:2890831Kazakh Ministry of Energy announces delays at thermal power plants repairs 28.06.2024, 20:4689391Kazakhstan’s largest football stadium to be built in Shymkent 25.06.2024, 19:1987376Astana Host the CICA Special Working Group Meeting 25.06.2024, 18:15Kazakhstan and OSCE Confirm Course Towards Constructive Interaction and Strengthening of Organization87316Kazakhstan and OSCE Confirm Course Towards Constructive Interaction and Strengthening of Organization