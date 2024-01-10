09.01.2024, 16:52 7776
Preparations for upcoming flood period started in advance in Kazakhstan
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Readiness of the regions of Kazakhstan to the flood period considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister for Emergency Situations Syrym Sharipkhanov reported that preparation for the upcoming flood period was started in advance. Thus, special groupings of forces and means of the state system of civil protection were created in order to promptly respond to possible complications of the situation. They include more than 39 thousand people, about 11 thousand units of equipment, more than 500 swimming vehicles and more than 3 thousand motor pumps.
Aircrafts of Kazaviaspass JSC are in constant readiness in case of rapid transfer of forces, as well as evacuation of the population. Military units of civil defense are also ready to participate in rescue operations.
At the same time, the implementation of the relevant Roadmap of flood control measures continues. In particular, the design and construction plans for the construction of the Yesil counter-regulator in Akmola region are being developed.
On measures to improve the condition of hydraulic structures told the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, on the preparation of roads, bridges and culverts for possible increased volumes of water by the Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev.
Akims of Kyzylorda region Nurlybek Nalibayev, Turkestan region Darkhan Satybaldy, West Kazakhstan region Nariman Turegaliyev made reports on the implementation of flood control measures in the regions.
As noted by Prime Minister, at the end of last year and at the beginning of this year almost throughout the country fell a large amount of precipitation in the form of snow and rain.
Today the area covered with snow is about 90% of the country's territory. All this significantly increases the risks of active flooding," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
Thus, there are already facts of flooding of settlements and washout of roads in West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. In addition, in mid-December, a local ice and water flood occurred in Almaty along the riverbed of the Yesentai. The water level rose by 1.5 meters.
And these cases were recorded in the midst of winter, before the intensive flooding period. In this regard, regional akimats need to pay special attention to this problem and intensify their work in this direction," Prime Minister emphasized.
He added that according to the forecast of "Kazhydromet", both air temperature and precipitation are expected to be higher than normal in January and February in almost all regions.
We should be ready for it. The Ministry of Water Resources already now needs to determine the volume of filling of reservoirs and ensure constant control over them. Organize with neighboring states the exchange of information on water flow rates and the emergence of threats on transboundary rivers. If necessary, take measures for early and safe release of water from reservoirs," Alikhan Smailov said.
Prime Minister reminded that last year the lack of drainage channels, aryks and protective embankments around settlements led to complication of flood situation in the southern regions of the country. Therefore, the southern and western regions need to go on high alert already now.
It is also necessary to pay attention to hydraulic structures. In particular, to intensify repair work at facilities of national importance, municipal and private reservoirs and dams.
Prime Minister instructed to hold in February exercises "Koktem-2024" and to work out an algorithm of specific actions of government agencies in case of complications of the flood situation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
09.01.2024, 17:01 8071
Emergencies ministry reveals preliminary cause of deadly blaze at Almaty hostel
Images | Still from video
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Emergencies Minister Syrym Sharipkhanov revealed the preliminary cause of a hostel fire in Almaty in late November, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Short circuit or cigarette stub or a match have been preliminary determined as the cause of the fatal fire that killed several people in Almaty hostel, Sharipkhanov told the Government meeting on Tuesday.
Recall that the hostel fire in Almaty on Nov. 30, 2023 claimed lives of 13 people.
A criminal investigation has been launched into the cause of the hostel fire.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.01.2024, 15:50 7931
Ministry of Healthcare: epidemic situation on COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stable
Tell a friend
On the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country at the Government session reported the Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat, primeminister.kz reports.
In Kazakhstan at the end of 2023, the main indicators of public health have improved. Thus, the total mortality rate decreased by 5.4% due to a decrease in mortality from circulatory diseases by 6.8%, respiratory diseases by 4.5%, cancer by 3%, tuberculosis by 22% and infectious diseases by 10%.
According to the specialized department, the epidemic situation in infectious diseases in the country remained stable. Thanks to the preventive and anti-epidemic measures taken, 20 dangerous diseases were not registered, including plague, cholera and poliomyelitis. A decrease was noted in 39 infections, including coronavirus, rotavirus and acute intestinal infections. There was an increase in eight diseases (measles, whooping cough, anthrax, etc.).
Now the next epidemic season of incidence of acute respiratory infections continues in the republic, which annually begins in October and lasts until May. In the epidemic season, as a rule, two waves of morbidity rise are registered: from October to November and from February to March. For prevention purposes, 2 million 400 thousand people from risk groups received flu vaccinations in 2023, which is 12% of the country's population with the WHO recommended at least 10%.
In the current epidemiologic season, 2.4 million cases of acute respiratory viral infections have been registered, the morbidity is at the level of the last epidseason. Since November, the circulation of the influenza virus has been established. A total of 935 cases of laboratory-confirmed influenza have been registered since the beginning of the season, 85% of which are type A and 15% type B," Giniyat said.
The Ministry of Health has established circulation of non-influenza viruses, 41% of which are rhinovirus, 21% - MS virus and 14% - adenovirus. In general, since the beginning of the epidemic season, more than 31 thousand patients have been treated in hospitals, and more than 2 million patients have been treated on an outpatient basis. In total, about 10 thousand infectious beds have been deployed in the republic, of which about 3 thousand for children.
Despite the completion of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry continues to monitor the epidemiologic situation on CVI in the country and in the world. Thus, for the last month in 43 countries of the world the incidence of the disease has increased, in 36 countries there was a decrease in the incidence of the disease. The epidemiologic situation in the republic on coronavirus infection is stable. During the last 6 months from 100 to 400 cases were registered monthly, which confirms the year-round circulation of coronavirus among the population. Last year, 12,121 cases of COVID-19 were registered, compared to 2022, the incidence has decreased 35 times," the Minister said.
In 2023, the revaccination of vulnerable groups against COVID-19 continued in the country, covering more than 350,000 people. In December, only the Omicron strain was confirmed to be circulating (variant Arcturus 52%, Eris 2%, other variants 46%). About 4 thousand patients with COVID-19 were treated in hospitals, 2 people are being treated there today.
Azhar Giniyat dwelled in detail on the situation with measles. According to her, there have been three outbreaks in the republic over the past 15 years (in 2005, 2015, 2019). Another rise in morbidity began in 2023, at the end of which 29,648 cases of measles were registered. And while 80% are patients under 14 years of age, 89% of them are unvaccinated children.
The increase in measles incidence in December was noted in 11 regions. The tendency to stabilization was observed in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan Karaganda, Turkestan regions and Zhetisu region. Decrease is observed in 3 regions - in Shymkent, Zhambyl region and Ulytau region.
According to the Minister, to stabilize the situation on measles last year was carried out routine vaccination, which covered about 700 thousand children aged 1 year and 6 years old.
Taking into account the registration of measles morbidity among unvaccinated children in September 2023, funds were allocated from the Government's reserve.and 1.5 million doses of vaccine against measles, rubella and mumps were purchased. Since November, additional vaccination against these infections has been carried out in the Republic. As of today, more than 930 thousand people have been vaccinated within the framework of additional vaccination, 62% of people are covered. We vaccinate more than 20 thousand people daily. Additional immunization will last until the end of January," Azhar Giniyat said.
Positive dynamics of immunization is observed in most regions. Thus, in Zhetisu region, Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions and Shymkent it covered more than 70% of the subject contingent. At the same time, low levels of coverage (less than 55%) are noted in 7 regions: Karaganda, Atyrau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan regions and Astana.
The increase in the incidence of vaccine-preventable infections is directly related to the norms of the law of 2015, allowing parents to refuse to vaccinate their children. Because of this, after 5-7 years, the non-immune layer increased. According to data, today about 800 thousand children under 6 years of age are not immunized and are not protected from diphtheria, polio, tuberculosis and other dangerous infections. In this regard, the Ministry together with local executive bodies, along with the scheduled vaccination within the national calendar, will carry out comprehensive work on additional vaccination of children not covered by scheduled vaccinations," the Minister said.
Summarizing her report, Azhar Giniyat noted that in order to ensure a stable epidemiological situation in 2024, a number of tasks will have to be accomplished, including:
- immunization of children under 15 years of age who missed vaccination within the framework of the National Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations;
- achievement of 95% coverage with scheduled preventive vaccinations;
- additional vaccination against measles in all regions, especially in Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions and Astana;
- strengthening outreach work with the population in mass media and social networks on the importance of vaccinations in the prevention of vaccine-preventable infections;
- anti-epidemic and preventive measures in settlements located in the territory of natural foci of infectious diseases.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.01.2024, 13:40 8066
39 infections cases decreased in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
The current sanitary and epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan was considered at the first Government session of the new year, chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As noted by Minister of Health Azhar Giniyat, at the end of 2023, the epidemiologic situation on infectious diseases remained stable. Thanks to preventive measures, 20 particularly dangerous infectious diseases, including plague, cholera and polio, were not registered. At the same time, there was a decrease in the incidence of 39 infections, including coronavirus, rotavirus and acute intestinal infections.
Currently, the regular season of acute respiratory infections, which lasts from October to May annually, continues. Last year, 2.4 million people from risk groups were vaccinated against influenza as a preventive measure, which is 12% of the country's population. At the same time, the WHO recommended level is not less than 10%.
In general, since the beginning of the epidemic season, more than 31 thousand patients have been treated in hospitals, and more than 2 million patients have been treated on an outpatient basis. In total, about 10 thousand infectious beds have been deployed in the country, including about 3 thousand for children.
Despite the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, the relevant monitoring continues. The situation on coronavirus infection in the Republic of Kazakhstan is stable. During the last 6 months, 100 to 400 cases were recorded monthly, which confirms the year-round circulation of coronavirus among the population.
By the end of 2023, more than 29,000 cases of measles have been registered in the country, of which 80% are children under 14 years of age. Since January 1, 1,674 cases of measles have been detected. To stabilize the situation, scheduled vaccination was carried out last year, as a result of which about 700,000 children under the age of six were vaccinated.
In addition, funds were allocated from the Government reserve and 1.5 million doses of vaccines against measles, rubella and mumps were purchased. To date, more than 930 thousand people have been immunized within the framework of additional vaccination, more than 20 thousand people are covered daily.
The measures to strengthen immunization against measles in the regions were told by the akim of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev and the akim of Kostanay region Kumar Aksakalov.
Prime Minister emphasized that according to the results of monitoring last year there were no patients with the most dangerous infections. At the same time, there is a decrease in many common viral infections.
At the same time, since last year in Kazakhstan there has been an increase in the incidence of measles. This outbreak is the largest in the country for the last 10 years. About 80% of the sick are children under 14 years old. And most of them have not received the necessary vaccination," Alikhan Smailov said.
He added that unvaccinated patients have a high risk of severe complications. However, quite a number of parents deliberately refuse to vaccinate their children, which can lead to serious consequences.
The only way to stabilize the situation with measles is vaccination. For additional mass immunization against measles, 1.5 million doses of vaccines have been purchased. For this purpose, the Government allocated over 3 billion tenge from the reserve last September. However, as we see, the coverage of immunization against measles in some regions remains low," the Prime Minister pointed out.
In this regard, Alikhan Smailov instructed to expand the coverage of immunization against measles, as well as to intensify vaccination with other preventive vaccinations.
It is very important to create conditions for vaccination of citizens in hard-to-reach and remote rural settlements," he stressed.
Prime Minister also outlined the need to ensure an appropriate mode of storage and transportation of vaccines, especially in rural areas, while increasing the responsibility of health workers.
We must necessarily monitor the dissemination of deliberately false information about vaccination in the press and social networks and promptly respond to such statements. District medical workers should explain to parents about the importance and safety of preventive vaccinations for children," Prime Minister concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.01.2024, 10:01 10171
Stability of oil and gas supplies to domestic market discussed in Government
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The regular Government session of the Energy Council was held in the Government under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
The participants discussed the issues of gas supply to new investment projects within the framework of creating clusters of high conversion, ensuring the stability of gas supplies to the domestic market, as well as the expansion and modernization of the relevant energy infrastructure.
Along with this, the issues of ensuring reliable and accident-free transportation of oil to the domestic market through trunk pipelines were considered.
Following the results of the discussion Prime Minister gave a number of working instructions to government agencies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.01.2024, 17:18 34501
Head of State Tokayev briefed about work of Majilis in 2023
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, during which he was briefed about the law-aking activity of the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliament, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
According to Koshanov, since the beginning of the session, the Majilis adopted and submitted to the Senate 35 laws, including the documents regulating the implementation of the National Fund for Children program, as well as issues of subsoil use, doing business, tutorship and safety of children, ensuring special payments to those working in harmful conditions.
69 draft laws, of which a third were initiated by Majilis deputies, are under consideration. Under the Head of State’s instruction, the work is ongoing on the Budget Code, draft laws to reduce the debt load of the population, housing policy, protection of consumer rights, heat generation, mass media, combat against human trafficking and so on.
The President was informed that the Majilis held parliamentary hearings on increasing financial literacy of the population, government hours on the health insurance system, combating drug trafficking, developing the trade policy.
The Majilis Speaker also noted the greater work of party factions and single-mandate parliamentarians, thus increasing the level of parliamentary discussions. The deputies have been visiting the regions to meet voters and conduct control over the implementation of the Head of State’s instructions to increase the standard of life of people.
In addition, Tokayev was briefed about the work of the deputies within parliamentary diplomacy.
In conclusion, the Head of State commended the outcomes of the Majilis’ work in 2023. According to him, the laws adopted have a direct impact on the greater standard of life of the citizens. The President also stressed the importance to adopt laws aimed at implementing the main measures of the course towards the country’s social and economic transformation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.01.2024, 08:53 34916
Preparations for enlarged session with Head of State participation discussed in Government
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Issues of preparation for the extended session with the participation of the Head of State on the results of socio-economic development for last year and the Government session plans for 2024 were considered at the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
The issues of ensuring further growth of the economy within the framework of continuation of reforms outlined by the Head of State in his messages to the people and election program were discussed.
In particular, the implementation of tasks and projects in industry, energy, agriculture, transport, health care, education and tourism, as well as employment and strengthening social support for citizens.
In addition, measures to attract investment, support small and medium-sized businesses, as well as to further reduce inflation were discussed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.01.2024, 19:20 46881
No information on Kazakhstanis among those affected by earthquake in Japan - Foreign Ministry
Tell a friend
The country’s foreign ministry said it had received no information on its citizens among those suffered as a result of the destructive earthquake in Japan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to Aibek Smadiyarov, an official spokesperson of the Kazakh foreign ministry, the Kazakh embassy has received no calls for help from Kazakhstani nationals residing in the area.
There has been no information on Kazakhstanis among injured. The consular register includes 318 Kazakhstani nationals, with contact with all of them established, said Smadiyarov.
The ministry added that those living in Japan are warned of the probability of a tsunami and to take necessary precaution measures.
A series of major quakes with a 7.6-magnitude hit the Noto Peninsula in west Japan. The epicenter of tremors was situated 30km northeast of Wajima city.
As of this morning, the total death toll stood at 78, with another 51 went missing.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.01.2024, 09:03 45021
Reducing flight delays during bad weather: government agencies to strengthen cooperation on transportation issues
Tell a friend
Issues of accessibility of transport communication were discussed at the first meeting of the new year chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev reported that currently all airports are working in normal mode. There are no restrictions on the reception and release of aircrafts. At the same time, from December 29 to 31 in Astana there were difficult weather conditions: heavy snowfall, blizzard, wind speed reached 26 meters per second. As a result, more than 100 flights were delayed. To take the necessary measures, the Operational headquarters with the participation of representatives of the airport, airlines and meteorological service worked.
Thus, passengers were provided with hot meals and medical care if necessary (drip, bandage), some of them (children, elderly, people with disabilities) were accommodated in hotels, New Year gifts and sweets with the participation of animators were organized for children. At the same time, airlines will provide 100% refund of ticket prices for delayed and canceled flights in the period from December 29 to January 2.
To reduce the risks of long delays in the future, coordination between airlines and airports will be strengthened, in particular, it is planned to develop an algorithm of actions for the transportation of passengers in difficult weather conditions. In addition, the issues of additional staffing of airports with special machinery and equipment, as well as strengthening passenger awareness will be worked out.
On the eve of the holidays a considerable load was also observed on road transport. From December 28 to January 2 in the north-eastern and central parts of the country were significant precipitation in the form of rain with a transition to snow, blizzard with wind gusts up to 30 meters per second. When visibility was limited, 107 short-term road closures were imposed in 13 regions.
For round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and taking necessary measures the Operational Headquarters worked. Road services together with akimats and police organized escort of 47 convoys between Astana and Karaganda, Astana and Kokshetau. This allowed to ensure the passage of 42 thousand vehicles in conditions of limited visibility. At the same time, 422 units of road maintenance equipment and more than 700 people were involved in cleaning the closed sections of roads around the clock.
In order to ensure stable transportation of passengers by rail during the holidays, the number of seats offered in high-demand trains was increased. Thus, on 12 routes additionally involved 296 trailing cars. On the directions Astana - Almaty - Astana and Astana - Shymkent - Astana additional trains were assigned. 6 additional suburban trains were organized on the directions Astana - Kokshetau, Astana - Borovoye, Astana - Atbasar and Pavlodar - Astana.
Akims of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev, Zhambyl region Yerbol Karashukeyev and Akmola region Marat Akhmetzhanov also made reports on measures taken in the regions.
Prime Minister emphasized that since December 25, weather conditions have deteriorated in almost all regions of Kazakhstan. Almost 150 times storm warnings were announced, closed and limited traffic on highways.
In general, the coordinated work of central and local government agencies is carried out. However, to prevent tragic cases it is necessary to strengthen the interaction of individual agencies and organizations," Alikhan Smailov said.
Prime Minister demanded to intensify the work of all coordination headquarters, to ensure round-the-clock cleaning of roads and streets of settlements from snow, as well as to form a reserve number of vehicles for emergency evacuation of passengers to warming points.
The Ministry of Transport and the company "KazAutoZhol" to take special control of ensuring safe passage on the highways of national and international importance. The Ministry of Emergency Situations together with the Ministry of Culture and Information to provide advance warning of the population about unfavorable weather conditions," Prime Minister said.
Alikhan Smailov also instructed to strengthen work to prevent the departure of vehicles when restrictions are introduced and, if necessary, to promptly redeploy special equipment to the most difficult sections of roads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
04.01.2024, 17:15Roundup: Japan's massive earthquake triggers nuclear safety concerns 04.01.2024, 10:3154501India collaborates with SpaceX for maiden satellite launch into space 03.01.2024, 19:3749061As a progressive nation we should only look forward - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 03.01.2024, 13:3248821Kazakhstan Marks a Year of Substantial Progress Across Key Sectors 03.01.2024, 18:1148641Kazakhstan waives tourist fee for foreign travelers 13.12.2023, 19:41130686Experts share insights into navigating challenges facing Central Asia and the world 13.12.2023, 15:03129906Investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Korea in energy sector discussed by Government 12.12.2023, 18:561266713 times more cargo can be transported through Kazakhstan seaports than now - Alikhan Smailov 19.12.2023, 19:05At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development114856At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 12.12.2023, 17:50112331Alikhan Smailov: Government priority to ensure stable economic growth of at least 6%