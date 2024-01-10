Preparations for upcoming flood period started in advance in Kazakhstan

Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Readiness of the regions of Kazakhstan to the flood period considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.





Minister for Emergency Situations Syrym Sharipkhanov reported that preparation for the upcoming flood period was started in advance. Thus, special groupings of forces and means of the state system of civil protection were created in order to promptly respond to possible complications of the situation. They include more than 39 thousand people, about 11 thousand units of equipment, more than 500 swimming vehicles and more than 3 thousand motor pumps.





Aircrafts of Kazaviaspass JSC are in constant readiness in case of rapid transfer of forces, as well as evacuation of the population. Military units of civil defense are also ready to participate in rescue operations.





At the same time, the implementation of the relevant Roadmap of flood control measures continues. In particular, the design and construction plans for the construction of the Yesil counter-regulator in Akmola region are being developed.





On measures to improve the condition of hydraulic structures told the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, on the preparation of roads, bridges and culverts for possible increased volumes of water by the Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev.





Akims of Kyzylorda region Nurlybek Nalibayev, Turkestan region Darkhan Satybaldy, West Kazakhstan region Nariman Turegaliyev made reports on the implementation of flood control measures in the regions.





As noted by Prime Minister, at the end of last year and at the beginning of this year almost throughout the country fell a large amount of precipitation in the form of snow and rain.





Today the area covered with snow is about 90% of the country's territory. All this significantly increases the risks of active flooding," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.





Thus, there are already facts of flooding of settlements and washout of roads in West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. In addition, in mid-December, a local ice and water flood occurred in Almaty along the riverbed of the Yesentai. The water level rose by 1.5 meters.





And these cases were recorded in the midst of winter, before the intensive flooding period. In this regard, regional akimats need to pay special attention to this problem and intensify their work in this direction," Prime Minister emphasized.





He added that according to the forecast of "Kazhydromet", both air temperature and precipitation are expected to be higher than normal in January and February in almost all regions.





We should be ready for it. The Ministry of Water Resources already now needs to determine the volume of filling of reservoirs and ensure constant control over them. Organize with neighboring states the exchange of information on water flow rates and the emergence of threats on transboundary rivers. If necessary, take measures for early and safe release of water from reservoirs," Alikhan Smailov said.





Prime Minister reminded that last year the lack of drainage channels, aryks and protective embankments around settlements led to complication of flood situation in the southern regions of the country. Therefore, the southern and western regions need to go on high alert already now.





It is also necessary to pay attention to hydraulic structures. In particular, to intensify repair work at facilities of national importance, municipal and private reservoirs and dams.





Prime Minister instructed to hold in February exercises "Koktem-2024" and to work out an algorithm of specific actions of government agencies in case of complications of the flood situation.