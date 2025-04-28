President highlighted new public policy points at session of Assembly of People, says Karin

Images | Akorda

Tell a friend

Kazakh State Counselor Erlan Karin said on Friday that the 30th anniversary session of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of the People was another milestone, as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted new points of public policy, Kazinform News Agency reports.





The Kazakh State Counselor said: "The speech delivered by the Head of State was informative and covered a wide range of pressing issues".





Despite of multiple ongoing tasks, enhancing interethnic harmony will remain one of the key priorities of all government agencies, especially amid the heightened tensions and uncertainty on the global stage, said Karin, citing President Tokayev’s speech.





He said: "The Head of State denied rumors regarding the Assembly and commended its activities, revealing its new promising role as a strategic staff for development of public policy in interethnic relations".





The President reiterated the important role of the Kazakh language as the language of interethnic communication, said Karin, adding that the use of the state language will be expanded without haste and based on a weighted and rational approach, with any attempts to politicize the issue will be stopped.





The Kazakh State Counselor said that the Head of State once again pointed out a constructive and unbiased understanding of the history, noting the special importance of the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.





The President’s statement was clear that Kazakhstan will act according to its national interests in its domestic and foreign policy, said Karin, adding: "Kazakhstan will pursue dialogue with all its partners based on mutually beneficial cooperation and in compliance with international law".