President highlighted new public policy points at session of Assembly of People, says Karin
Kazakh State Counselor Erlan Karin said on Friday that the 30th anniversary session of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of the People was another milestone, as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted new points of public policy, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakh State Counselor said: "The speech delivered by the Head of State was informative and covered a wide range of pressing issues".
Despite of multiple ongoing tasks, enhancing interethnic harmony will remain one of the key priorities of all government agencies, especially amid the heightened tensions and uncertainty on the global stage, said Karin, citing President Tokayev’s speech.
He said: "The Head of State denied rumors regarding the Assembly and commended its activities, revealing its new promising role as a strategic staff for development of public policy in interethnic relations".
The President reiterated the important role of the Kazakh language as the language of interethnic communication, said Karin, adding that the use of the state language will be expanded without haste and based on a weighted and rational approach, with any attempts to politicize the issue will be stopped.
The Kazakh State Counselor said that the Head of State once again pointed out a constructive and unbiased understanding of the history, noting the special importance of the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.
The President’s statement was clear that Kazakhstan will act according to its national interests in its domestic and foreign policy, said Karin, adding: "Kazakhstan will pursue dialogue with all its partners based on mutually beneficial cooperation and in compliance with international law".
23.04.2025, 14:44 38751
Government to provide all-round support to young people involved in popularisation of historical and cultural values of nation's people
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov at the Government session, where the issues of preservation and promotion of cultural heritage under the auspices of UNESCO were considered, noted the visiting cards of Kazakhstan, which should be made centres of tourist attraction, primeminister.kz reports.
The UNESCO World Heritage List today includes monuments that have already received world recognition and have unique historical value. Among them are the mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassaui, petroglyphs of Tamgaly, settlements of Kayalyk, Talgar, Akirtas and others. Prime Minister noted that the Head of State at the meeting of the National Kurultai emphasised the importance of inclusion of objects of tangible and intangible heritage of Kazakhstan in the international UNESCO lists. It is through these lists that the world recognises the country. In this regard, these business cards of the country should be made centres of tourist attraction. They should be shown in films and programmes, told about them in books and school textbooks, demonstrated at exhibitions and forums.
In addition, today the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage includes the performance of cues, kazak kuresi, Assyk Atu games, Betashar ritual, Orteke dance and others. These are vivid examples of the uniqueness of our culture, which can tell about the country, people and traditions. Increased interest of foreign tourists to the historical values and cultural origins of Kazakhstan has been noted. Most importantly, the interest is also shown by Kazakhstani youth, reviving folk crafts and rituals. Young Kazakhs record folklore podcasts, create modern interpretations of folk costumes, and are drawn to Kazakh symbols in music and sports. Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that the Government will constantly provide full support to these processes.
At the meeting of the Government the importance of continuing work on expanding the presence of Kazakhstan in the UNESCO lists was emphasised. Attention should be paid to the inclusion of intangible heritage in the form of the practice of teaching crafts and preservation of rituals in the lists of best practices. The preparation of a new transnational nomination should also be continued for the Silk Road: Caspian-Volga Corridor with Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Turkmenistan.
A few days ago, the manuscript Khandar Shezhiresi was included in the Memory of the World Register. This is not only a fact of recognition of the value of this document, but also a tool for its international protection, further study and popularisation.
Written sources on the Golden Horde, Kazakh Khanate, chronicles of the Great Silk Road, on the formation of independent Kazakhstan are part of the world historical memory. And our task is not only to preserve, but also to promote them as evidence of Kazakhstan's contribution to the development of world civilisation. Through such documents, recognised historical and cultural objects, interest in Kazakhstan is raised, the image of the country is promoted, and our identity is strengthened. That is why the Head of State instructed to intensify work in this direction. This requires a clear integrated interdepartmental co-operation and careful attitude to our past, monuments, cultural heritage," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Prime Minister gave a number of instructions on the results of consideration of issues of preservation and promotion of cultural heritage under the auspices of UNESCO:
- The Ministry of Culture to develop and submit by 1 September this year for consideration of the Government a draft Comprehensive Plan for the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage under the auspices of UNESCO for the near future. Together with the interested bodies and akimats to make an inventory of historical and cultural monuments and send the relevant documents to UNESCO by 1 August this year.
- Akimats of Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty regions and Zhetisu to include zones of World Heritage sites into the information system of the State Land Cadastre by 15 September this year.
- The Ministry of Tourism together with the Ministry of Culture to develop and implement tourist routes that take into account the objects and elements of cultural heritage.
- Also, together with the Ministry of Digitalisation, to create digital cognitive products on UNESCO-listed sites and elements.
- The Ministry of Culture together with akimats to carry out on a permanent basis information and awareness-raising work on promotion and propaganda of cultural values of Kazakhstan.
23.04.2025, 13:11 39141
Gasification of settlements and reduction of losses through digital solutions: Government reviews gas industry development
At the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov considered the issue of development and digitalisation of the gas industry. Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov made a report. On the ongoing projects in the gas sector reported the Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz Sanzhar Zharkeshov, on the digitalisation of the industry by the First Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Kanysh Tuleushin, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Ministry of Energy, in 2024, gas production in the country totalled 59 billion m3, 85% of the total volume came from three major fields Karachaganak, Tengiz and Kashagan. At the same time, marketable gas production in Kazakhstan reached 28.7bn m3. Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported that the plan for 2025 is set at 29.4 billion m3.
The Prime Minister emphasised the preservation of the global trend of growth in the consumption of natural gas as the most environmentally friendly type of hydrocarbon fuel. It was noted that even in the countries focused on decarbonisation, gas continues to be the basic and reserve generation, ensures the sustainability of energy systems. Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that in Kazakhstan gas is a socially important resource that affects the quality of life of citizens, ensuring the sustainability of the economy and the development of regions.
The Head of State has repeatedly stressed the importance of the gas industry development and instructed to ensure reliable gas supply to the population, modernise the infrastructure and expand exploration of new fields. Our country has a significant gas potential. The volume of confirmed natural gas reserves in Kazakhstan is about 4 trillion cubic metres. However, the development of these resources requires a systematic approach, new investments, modern infrastructure and a long-term strategy," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Attention was paid to the issue of updating the scientific base in the study of subsoil and digitisation of geological information for effective attraction of investors. As part of this work, the Ministries of Industry and Construction, Energy are creating a unified platform for subsoil use, which includes a single window for interaction between government agencies and enterprises and a digital map of deposits.
Accelerated implementation of gas processing plant construction projects is also a priority. Their commissioning will make it possible not only to increase the added value of products, but also to reduce dependence on gas imports and ensure the utilisation of related industries.
In the country as a whole, the coverage of gasification today reaches 62.4%. Olzhas Bektenov stressed that by 2030 it is planned to increase this figure to 65%. Currently, implementation of such major projects as construction of the second string of the main gas pipeline Beineu - Bozoi - Shymkent and the gas pipeline Taldykorgan-Usharal is underway.
Prime Minister gave a number of instructions:
- To the Ministry of Energy together with QazaqGaz and KazMunayGaz companies by 1 June to make proposals for the development and development of new gas fields;
- The Ministry of Industry and Construction together with the Ministry of Energy to put into operation a unified platform of subsoil use by the end of August this year;
- Samruk-Kazyna Fund to take special control over the timely completion of construction of gas processing plants at Kashagan and Zhanaozen;
- the Ministry of Energy to ensure that an investment decision is made on the Karachaganak gas processing plant in the third quarter of this year;
- regional akimats to ensure early preparation and timely completion of planned works on gasification of settlements, taking into account the accelerated pace of implementation of gas trunkline construction projects.
It is also possible to accelerate gasification through the use of modern technologies. For example, the technology of mechanical pipe jointing is widely used abroad, which allows to speed up their laying many times. However, for the development of this technology in our country it is necessary to update the national standards, as today according to them pipe connection is possible only by welding," Olzhas Bektenov noted and instructed the Ministries of Industry and Construction, Energy, Trade and Integration to ensure the relevant procedures;
- QazaqGaz Company together with the Ministry of Energy to provide digital accounting of commodity gas along the entire chain from production to consumption by 1 August 2026;
- The Ministry of Energy and regional akims should make proposals on automation of liquefied gas distribution processes within a month.
21.04.2025, 16:57 62871
Over 1 mln trees to be planted in Kazakh capital, mayor
The Head of State got familiarized with the Astana landscaping and infrastructure development plans, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek revealed over 1 million trees will be planted in the city this year.
The works will be carried out in the historical streets, the President’s Park, the River Yessil bank, the Mynzhyldyk Alley, the Triathlon Park, the Greenline Boulevard, the Syganak, Shamshi Kaldayakov, and Goethe streets, etc.
The mayor noted that the reconstruction of the Qazaqstan sports complex will start.
18.04.2025, 18:41 79516
President urges concrete action to address water scarcity in Mangistau
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the Government and Samruk Kazyna Fund to take concrete action to reduce water scarcity in Mangistau region, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Speaking at a meeting on social and economic development of Mangistau region Friday, President Tokayev said that access to drinking water is among acute challenges facing the region amid growing population pressures.
The Head of State said: "Three cities and 59 rural settlements have water supply schedules in spite of the centralized water supply. Water scarcity is 23,000 cubic meters per day".
Six desalination plants are under construction, with Kenderli project is expected to provide access to drinking water in Zhanaozen city, Tenge, Kyzylsai, Rakhat and Kenderli rural districts. President Tokayev pointed out the importance of completing all works on schedule in May.
The President also pointed to the potential use of groundwater deposit Kokzhide in Aktobe region or construction of a water pipeline from Kokzhide, Aishuakskoye and Severo-Aishuakskoye deposits to supply water to settlements in Mangistau and Atyrau regions.
A pipeline stretching nearly 1,400km could supply 170,000 cubic meters of water per day, ensuring access to quality drinking water to 1.2 million people, said Tokayev.
Aktau city’s water networks are 77% obsolete, leading to water loss rates of 16%, added the President.
President Tokayev also supported the initiative led by farmers residing in remote areas of drilling water wells, which, according to estimates, will require 100 million tenge.
Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tok
18.04.2025, 16:40 79751
Head of State calls for speedy construction of airport at Kenderli resort area
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged an accelerated construction of an airport at Kenderli resort area Friday, as the President is paying a working visit to Mangistau region, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
According to a report by transport minister Marat Karabayev, 24 infrastructure projects worth 1.9 trillion tenge are under way in Mangistau region.
Karabayev said that cargo transport via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route surged 62% to 4.5 million tons in 2024.
The route handled 358 container trains and 27,000 trucks, with 3.2 million tons transported for export. By 2028, it is expected to raise this figure to up to 10 million tons, he said.
The Kazakh minister added: "A container hub is under construction in Aktau, as the city seeks to boost its throughput capacity from 140,000 to 240,000 TEU".
Upon the Head of State’s instruction, construction of a new airport with an hourly passenger flow of 150 people is under way near the Kenderli resort area. The airport is set to run regular flights from Kenderli to Almaty and Astana
Major road projects connecting the country’s center and west as well as Beineu and Saksaulskiy are slated for implementation. These projects are expected to result in route optimization, especially reducing the distance between Astana and Aktau by 800km and Khorgos and Aktau by 900km.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged an accelerated construction of an airport at Kenderli resort area, citing Mangistau region’s huge potential to turn Kazakhstan into a transport and logistics hub of Eurasia.
18.04.2025, 14:34 80001
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls on youth to receive quality education
The Head of State surveyed the Technopark at the Yessenov Caspian University of Technology and Engineering, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the Akorda press service.
The Technopark is equipped with modern infrastructure to support entrepreneurs, students, and pupils in developing projects and startups.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with libraries and workshops to get skills in electronics, robotics, laser cutting, wood and metalworking, graphic art, 3D design, and sewing.
The President also surveyed the IT specialists' training area and a laboratory for the development of digital and telecommunications competencies.
During the meeting with the students, the Head of State called on the youth to strive to get quality education for future success.
As stated before, President Tokayev arrives in Mangistau region for a working visit.
18.04.2025, 13:36 93216
Kazakhstan to launch 9 RES projects in 2025
A 50MW wind farm has already been commissioned in February by Giperboreya LLP in Karaganda region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Last year, 153 RES facilities generated 7.58 billion kW of electricity, which constitutes 6.43% of the country’s total electricity production.
In 2024, the country commissioned eight RES projects with a total capacity of 163.35MW: a 20MW solar power plant in Zhambyl region, two17.9MW hydro power plants in Almaty and Zhetysu regions, five wind farms with a capacity of 125.45MW in Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau and Mangistau regions," Vice Minister of Energy Sungat Yessimkhanov said at a briefing in the Central Communications Office on April 17.
According to him, another nine RES projects with a total capacity of 455.5MW will start operating countrywide by the end of the year.
To ensure renewable energy sector’s development, Kazakhstan today also needs gas generation, he emphasized.
For this reason, a fair amount of projects are being implemented in this field now. The 240MW Kyzylorda TPP, the 1000MW Turkestan PGU power plant, two Almaty stations with a total installed capacity of almost 1100 MW, are being converted to gas," Yessimkhanov added.
18.04.2025, 11:41 121366
Man kills two with police mother’s gun at Florida State University
The 20-year-old son of a sheriff’s deputy opened fire at Florida State University with his mother’s former service weapon, killing two people and wounding at least six others, investigators said, Al Jazeera reports.
The attack on Friday occurred at approximately 11:50am Eastern Time (15:50 GMT) outside of the Tallahassee school’s student union.
The university swiftly issued an active shooter alert, with Florida State’s alert system announcing that law enforcement had "neutralised the threat" soon after.
Florida State University Police Chief Jason Trumbower said that the two people killed, who were not immediately identified, were not students at the school.
Five other people were being treated at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where the attacker was also being treated after being taken into custody, he said.
Speaking from the Oval Office, United States President Donald Trump said that he had been "fully briefed."
It’s a horrible thing. It’s horrible that things like this take place," Trump said.
He quickly pivoted to voicing support for gun ownership, saying, "These things are terrible, but the gun doesn’t do the shooting. The people do."
Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil later identified the suspect as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, the son of a sheriff’s deputy within his own department.
He said Ikner used his mother’s former service weapon in the attack, adding the attacker had been a longstanding member of the sheriff’s office’s youth advisory council and engaged in a number of training programmes with the office.
We will make sure that we do everything we can to prosecute and make sure that we send a message to folks that this will never be tolerated here in Leon County, and I dare say across the state and across this nation," McNeil said.
Police said Ikner is believed to be a student at the university, but a motive for the attack was not immediately known. Ikner invoked his right to silence upon being arrested, authorities said.
School shootings are relatively common within the US, and Thursday’s shooting was not the first attack at the university.
In 2014, three people were shot just outside and inside the entrance of Strozier Library in the middle of the university campus.
Officers who arrived within two minutes of the first call shot and killed the gunman, a 31-year-old man.
