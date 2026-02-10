This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President orders improvements in employment quality and pension system
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Mongolia on pension cooperation
President Tokayev Receives Chairman of Sunwah Group
Kazakh President to hold expanded Government's meeting
President directs detailed review of expert and public feedback on new Constitution
Olzhas Bektenov: The Draft Constitution Creates an Environment of Trust and Long-Term Partnership Between the State and Business
We are meeting at a historically important period for the country. For six months, society has been actively discussing the constitutional reform. All discussions are conducted openly. Thousands of proposals from our citizens are being received, and all of them are carefully studied and taken into account. This is vivid evidence of the development of democratic processes in our country. The draft Constitution has been presented to the people, and its main goal is to strengthen Independence and ensure the sustainable development of Kazakhstan. I call on the business community to support our President and the new Constitution. Thousands of citizens work under your leadership. It is important to convey the objectives of the reform to each of them," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Tokayev meets with deputy defense ministers
President ratifies Asia-Pacific Convention on degree recognition
Kazakhstan and the King Salman Academy Expand Cooperation
