President orders improvements in employment quality and pension system

Tell a friend

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Labor and Social Protection Askarbek Yertayev, Qazinform News Agency reports.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported about the priority areas of the ministry’s activities in 2026 and employment promotion.





According to Yertayev, the ministry plans to switch from temporary employment to the creation of stable and quality jobs, along with increased labor mobility and a closer alignment of the education system with labor market needs. Special attention will be given to engaging young people, including those in the NEET category.





The minister also presented plans aimed at improvement of the targeted social assistance system. In his words, the ministry plans to improve the targeting of social support through the digital assessment tools, as well as to expand the practice of social contract with mandatory engagement of working-age recipients in employment measures.





The minister also reported about the measures to ensure the long-term sustainability of the pension system and to maintain a decent level of pension payments.





Special attention in the report was devoted to the issues of social protection for persons with disabilities. The ministry plans to further develop per capita financing of specialized social services, raise quality standards, expand access to rehabilitation services and technical aids, and ensure inclusive employment