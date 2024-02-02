President Tokayev briefed on Kazakhstan Temir Zholy’s activity, future plans

Tell a friend

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of JSC NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Nurlan Sauranbayev to hear the report on the main indicators of the company's activity in 2023 and the plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.





According to Mr. Sauranbayev, KTZ’s key performance figures have been demonstrating growth in the past three years. In 2023, the company’s cargo turnover increased by 7 percent to reach 270 billion tons per kilometer. The volume of through transportation has grown by 18 percent to exceed 27 million tons. As a result, the company’s earnings have demonstrated a 29.3 percent growth and totaled 1.9 trillion tenge compared to previous year. KZT has received a net profit of 154 billion tenge, fourfold increase against the 2022 figure.





Nurlan Sauranbayev went on to brief the President on the implementation of a number of large infrastructure projects, including Dostyk-Moiynty, by-pass line of a railway bypassing the Almaty station and more. Launch of these projects will let increase the throughput capacity of interstate division points.





The Head of State was also informed of the completion of the construction of a cargo terminal in the Xi’an dry port located in the largest Chinese logistic hub. The cargo terminal is expected to help Kazakhstani exporters access new markets.





Additionally, Nurlan Sauranbayev also talked about the projects KTZ is working on together with Huawei, Wabtec and PSA, namely the ‘Smart railroad’ project.





In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the importance of implementing the company’s investment projects, paying utmost attention to unlocking Kazakhstan’s transit and transport potential.