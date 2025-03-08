This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov
President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy
Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan
This year construction works are planned above the level of last year, it is 13 thousand kilometres. Of these, projects on 9.5 thousand kilometres are fully funded," Karabayev reported.
- Construction of a new line Kyzylzhar - Moyinty;
- Modernisation of the Altynkol - Zhetygen section with construction of double-track inserts and Beineu - Mangystau section with construction and extension of receiving and delivery tracks;
- Introduction of modern autoblocking systems on the Kyzylzhar - Saksaulskaya, Shalkar - Beineu, Kandyagash - Tobol, Alimbet - Nickeltau and Aksu - Degelen - Zhana-Semey sections;
- As well as the reconstruction of 53 railway stations.
In general, the implementation of these projects will achieve a total multiplier effect over 20 years in the form of tax revenues and other payments at the level of 11 trillion tenge. Implementation of the projects will provide contribution to GDP growth at the level of about 0.4%-1% in the period of 2025-2029," Karabayev said.
Early financing of spring field work: more than 1.8 thousand agricultural enterprises receive funds for 206 billion tenge
This year the work in all these areas will be strengthened. Thus, the volume of preferential lending to the WPR will amount to 700 billion tenge. Taking into account the early financing of the sowing season of the current year, which started in November last year, today more than 1.8 thousand agricultural enterprises have already been financed for 206 billion tenge. This year it is planned to provide coverage of at least 8 million hectares of sown areas," Aidarbek Saparov said.
Last year, 7 SPK attended this programme. Today, only 4 SPKs are actively participating in the programme. In this regard, we ask to instruct regional akimats to strengthen the work on financing of agrarians through SPKs," Aidarbek Saparov emphasised.
In 2025, 98 projects worth 173.7 billion tenge planned to be implemented in water sector
The plan consists of 160 diverse measures, the financing of which is envisaged at the expense of the republican and local budgets, as well as extra-budgetary sources. It provides for the construction of 42 reservoirs, reconstruction of 37 hydraulic structures and 14,000 kilometres of irrigation canals," Nurzhigitov said.
Realising the need for large-scale investments in the development of the water sector, in 2024, the ministry has carried out a lot of work to attract a loan from the Islamic Development Bank in the amount of $2.7 billion. The project is planned to be implemented in two stages: the amount of agreement of the first stage is $1.1 billion," Nurzhigitov informed.
In 2025, it is planned to implement 98 projects worth 173.7 billion tenge, which is 73% more than the level of 2024, including 6.5 billion tenge at the expense of the EBRD, 24.4 billion tenge - IDB. In turn, at the expense of the envisaged funds in the amount of 70.8 billion tenge by the end of the year it is planned to complete 12 group water pipeline projects, which will provide 153 villages with quality drinking water with a population of 423 thousand people," Nurzhigitov said.
Thus, the implementation of all planned initiatives, will make it possible to accumulate and save up to 10 billion cubic metres of water by 2030. In the long term, this will ensure water security of the country, increase agricultural productivity and support environmental sustainability," Nurzhigitov summarised.
New head of International Information Committee at Kazakh MFA named
Tokayev instructs to boost standard of living for residents of Turkistan region
Oil and gas condensate production plan for 2025 is 96.2 million tonnes - Ministry of Energy
The oil refining plan for 2025 is 17.6 million tonnes and petroleum product output is 14.6 million tonnes. In Q2 this year, the Caspi Bitum expansion project is scheduled to be completed from 500,000 to 750,000 tonnes per annum, which will increase the capacity of bitumen plants from 1.2 to 1.45 million tonnes per annum. Investments this year will amount to more than 21 billion tenge," Almassadam Satkaliyev said.
Gas supply of the country is one of the priority tasks of the Ministry. This year it is planned to bring the level of gasification of the population to 62.6%. For 2025, the decision of the Republican Budget Commission approved the allocation of 65.9 billion tenge to continue 45 projects," Almassadam Satkaliyev said.
- commissioning of turbogenerator No. 3 with a capacity of 130 MW at TPP Topar,
- commissioning of two gas turbine units with total capacity of 36 MW at Tekeli Energy Complex LLP.
Construction of 4 water reservoirs to begin in 3 regions of Kazakhstan
In 2024, the ministry has adopted two strategically important documents: the Concept for the Development of the Water Resources Management System for 2024-2030 and the Comprehensive Water Management Development Plan for 2024-2028. As part of the latter, the construction of 42 water reservoirs, reconstruction of 37 hydraulic structures, and 14,000 km of irrigation canals are planned," Minister Nurzhigitov stated.
Under the first stage, we plan to start the construction of four new water reservoirs in three regions of the country in 2025. In particular, the Akmola, Kalguta, and Karaozek reservoirs, located in the south, will help address water shortages during the growing season for newly irrigated areas of 22,500 hectares. The construction of the Big Uzen reservoir with a capacity of 28 million cubic meters in the West Kazakhstan region is aimed at retaining flood and meltwater, preventing flooding in two settlements in the Kaztal district, where approximately 5,000 people live," Nurzhigitov explained.
The reconstruction of the Teris-Ashchybulak and Karakonyz water reservoirs in the Zhambyl region, as well as the Koskorgan and Koksaray counter-regulator reservoirs in the Turkistan region, is planned. Furthermore, 115 irrigation canals, totaling 3,452 kilometers, will be modernized with digitalization elements in six regions: Almaty, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Turkistan. A facility to replenish the Astana water reservoir is also planned," the minister added.
The second stage includes the construction of 11 new water reservoirs, the reconstruction of 13 existing ones, and the modernization of over 5,000 km of canals in 10 regions: Almaty, Abai, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Zhetysu, Pavlodar, Turkistan, and Zhambyl regions," concluded Nurzhigitov.
