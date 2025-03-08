President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov

Tell a friend

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received governor of Ulytau region Dastan Ryspekov, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





Tokayev was briefed about the outcomes of the social and economic development of the region as well as plans for the upcoming period.





The Kazakh President was informed that over the past year, Ulytau region posted an 8% growth in its industrial output. The region also saw construction and housing commissioning rise 28% and 30%, respectively.





According to Ryspekov, over 266 billion tenge worth of investments, of which private investments made up 89%, were attracted to the region in 2024. A 940bn tenge investment pool has been formed, with 17 projects worth 138 billion tenge are set to be implemented this year. Construction, trade and logistics, alternative energy sources and tourism are among the most attractive areas for investors.





The Head of State was also reported on the current heating season as well as the Taza Kazakhstan environmental campaign.





The President was briefed about the joint work with the government to ensure the safety of citizens engaged in hazardous industries. Ryspekov spoke about the assistance rendered to the family members of the miners killed in the recent accident at the mine operated by Kazakhmys Corporation.





During the meeting, Tokayev highlighted the importance to continue the work with major subsoil users to raise social responsibility of business.





Following the meeting, the President gave tasks to governor Ryspekov regarding transport and logistics capacity expansion, infrastructure modernization, quality provision of medical services, ensuring the safety of people's drinking water and addressing environmental issues.





