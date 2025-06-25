President Tokayev inspects improvement works at Mynzhyldyk Alley in Astana

Images | Akorda

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday was presented with the landscape masterplan of Mynzhyldyk Alley in the Kazakh capital Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





The project covers 942 ha in the city’s southern part and Sarayshyk district. The linear park connects residential areas, social facilities, schools, railway station, squares, a network of pedestrian pathways and routes for cycling.





Zhenis Kassymbek, mayor of Astana, said that one of the visiting cards of the district will be a train station park, hosting play spaces, shady alleys and amphitheaters.





Last year, Kazakh Eli Square was improved, as mature trees were planted, designer manhole covers and small architectural forms were installed and the lights were replaced.





The first stage of improvement works along Baitursynov, Nurmagambetov, Nazhimedenov Streets and Tauelsizdik Avenue, including adjacent neighborhoods, is to begin this year.





According to Kassymbek, GreenLine Boulevard is another key element of urban development, which will include routes for cycling, children's and sports grounds as well as rest areas.





The projects are being implemented under a polycentric urban model, making housing, work, services and recreation available within a short distance.