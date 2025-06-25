President Tokayev meets workers at Orbis Heavy Machinery plant

Tell a friendPresident of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the commercial and special vehicle manufacturing plant Orbis Heavy Machinery on Thursday in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the operation of the KIA commercial and special vehicle assembly plant, which has manufactured over 700 vehicles since its launch in 2022. With an estimated investment of 11 billion tenge, the plant has established the complete knock-down (CKD) assembly with localization of welding, painting and installation of cabins. The plant also manufactures additional equipment for commercial vehicles. It provides 240 people with jobs. The company is in talks with other international brands in a bid to expand its production capacity and product line. President Tokayev wished the plant’s team success as well as left his signature on the body of KIA Bongo vehicle.
