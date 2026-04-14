A Meeting with A Delegation of the French Senate Was Held at The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of KazakhstanA Meeting with A Delegation of the French Senate Was Held at The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
13.04.2026, 16:50 6141
President Tokayev outlines CSTO development proposals in talks with Secretary General
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Monday with the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Taalatbek Masadykov, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
Taalatbek Masadykov briefed the Head of State on his work plans in his capacity as CSTO Secretary General. The discussions covered a wide range of issues across the organization's key areas of activity, including the ongoing work of its permanent bodies.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev put forward several proposals for the further development of the organization and emphasized Kazakhstan's commitment to strengthening cooperation within the CSTO framework.
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13.04.2026, 18:55 5481
Kazakhstan appoints ambassador to Myanmar
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This was announced by the Akorda press service, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Margulan Baimukhan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar concurrently," the Akorda statement reads.
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13.04.2026, 17:10 5741
Asset Issenali named Kazakhstan's new ambassador to South Korea
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Asset Issenali has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
By Presidential Decree on April 13, Asset Issenali was officially named to the post.
By the Head of State's Decree, Nurgali Arystanov has been relieved of his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea," the Akorda statement read.
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11.04.2026, 13:20 30726
Kazakh President awards prominent scientists for their contributions to Oriental studies
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to confer high state honors on leading Kazakh scholars in recognition of their significant contributions to the development of Oriental studies, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Akorda.
Duken Masimkhanuly, Doctor of Philology and Director General of the Suleimenov Institute of Oriental Studies, was awarded the Barys Order, III degree.
Ainur Abidenkyzy, a philologist, received the honorary title of Kazakhstannyn yenbek sinirgen kairatkeri (Honored Worker of Kazakhstan).
These awards highlight their contributions to the development of Oriental studies, fundamental research in sinology, the introduction of new historical sources into academic circulation, the promotion of cultural values, and efforts to strengthen historical ties between Kazakhstan and China.
In a congratulatory telegram, President Tokayev emphasized that the honors reflect the results of the scholars’ many years of fruitful scientific work. He also wished their families continued success and well-being.
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10.04.2026, 14:35 43166
President Tokayev proposes establishing Order of Al Farabi
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Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to establish the Order of Al Farabi on Friday, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
While highlighting that the Great Steppe has produced many brilliant minds, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said: "A special place belongs to the world-famous philosopher Al-Farabi, whose heritage is the pinnacle of civilization and a priceless asset of all mankind."
In this regard, the Kazakh President stressed the importance to establish the Order of Al Farabi, destined to be one of our most prestigious national honors. The Order will be given to citizens in recognition of their outstanding achievement and significant contributions to the fields of education, science, culture, and spiritual life.
This year, Meiirim, Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, and Al Farabi Orders are set to be handed over for the first time ahead of Republic Day.
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10.04.2026, 13:31 43571
Kazakhstan to hold elections to Qurultay this August
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During a ceremony awarding scientists, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that elections to the Qurultay will be held in August 2026, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of early notification of significant national events.
He stated that once the Constitution comes into force, he will decree holding the elections. The elections will be held in August.
Political parties will have about five months to prepare, ensuring sufficient time for campaigning and outreach.
He stressed the elections will mark the beginning of a major restructuring of Kazakhstan’s political system.
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09.04.2026, 16:45 57816
Kazakh President congratulates Dina Islambekova, Nadezhda Ryabets on Asian Boxing Champion titles
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The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated Dina Islambekova and Nadezhda Ryabets on winning 2026 Asian Boxing Championship titles, Presidential Advisor - Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyarov said, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In his congratulatory message, the Kazakh president commended the athletes’ exceptional skill, fighting spirit, and deep patriotism, while wishing them triumph at the upcoming World Championships and the Los Angeles Olympics.
It is worth noting that the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 took place in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, where 10 sets of medals were up for grabs among women.
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09.04.2026, 13:40 58276
10 Billion Tenge to Be Allocated for Alakol Shoreline Infrastructure Development
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Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, during his working trip to Abay Region, familiarized himself with projects for the development of the administrative business center of the city of Semey and the master plan for the development of the Lake Alakol coastline. These initiatives are being implemented as part of the republican campaign "Respect for Abay", initiated by the Head of State and dedicated to the 180th anniversary of Abay Kunanbayuly, primeminister.kz reports.
The Prime Minister was presented with the master plan for the development of the Lake Alakol coastline, aimed at creating a modern tourist and recreational zone.
Akim of the region Berik Uali reported that 49 projects are planned to be implemented by 2029 as part of the development of the region’s tourism industry. In 2025, 1 billion tenge has been allocated for the development of Alakol coastline infrastructure. These funds are directed toward shore protection works, landscaping, and street repairs. In 2026, 10 billion tenge is planned for these purposes. The funds will be used to modernize engineering and transport infrastructure, as well as to introduce digital solutions, including video surveillance systems and stable mobile internet coverage.
Work is underway to adjust the general plan of the tourist zone, which provides for increasing its area from 300 to 3,000 hectares and raising its carrying capacity to 75,000 tourists per day. The adjustment is scheduled to be completed by September of this year. Projects for the construction of power transmission lines, water supply and sanitation systems, and transport and utilities infrastructure facilities are also envisaged.
In 2025, 4 tourism development projects totaling 8.9 billion tenge were implemented in the region.
The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the comprehensive development of the region, including the modernization of social infrastructure, tourism development, and increasing investment attractiveness.
Across the country, tourism infrastructure is actively developing, including the modernization of accommodation facilities and improvement of transport accessibility. Thanks to the measures taken, the industry showed growth in 2025: the number of domestic tourists increased from 9.1 million to 10.1 million, and foreign tourists - from 1.3 million to 1.4 million. Revenues from accommodation facilities reached 350.6 billion tenge, while investment volume grew by 32.6% to 1.26 trillion tenge.
The project for the Administrative Business Center (ABC) of Semey is also planned. The total area of the territory exceeds 1,000 hectares. The project envisages the creation of a new modern residential district with developed social and business infrastructure. From 2026 to 2029, residential complexes with a total area of over 3 million square meters for 75,000 residents are to be built, along with more than 40 social, commercial, and administrative facilities, including 17 schools and kindergartens.
Olzhas Bektenov stressed the need to ensure high quality of urban planning solutions and effective coordination of the master plan implementation by the regional akimat.
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09.04.2026, 11:27 56166
Kazakhstan’s Senate passes agreement to export green energy to Europe
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Deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh parliament today approved the law ratifying the agreement on strategic partnership in the production and transmission of green energy between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The agreement was signed by the heads of three nations on November 13, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The document aims at establishing a strategic partnership based on legal equality to foster cooperation in clean energy and energy efficiency. The sides will also jointly produce and trade eco-friendly green hydrogen and ammonia, while establishing unified technical and administrative frameworks for secure cross-border renewable energy transmission.
The key provisions of the agreement include: Defining technical/commercial conditions to ensure steady green energy supply, implementing efficiency technologies, and building export routes to Europe, and other regions; Strengthening local grids and connecting to the Black Sea submarine cable (Black Sea Energy); Setting up a joint Steering Committee (minimum 2 meetings a year) and a Working Group for annual planning; Implementing confidentiality rules and defining dispute resolution mechanisms.
By ratifying the agreement, Kazakhstan aims to enhance energy security, diversify transit routes, and foster sustainable economic growth by exporting low-carbon products.
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